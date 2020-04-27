  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
14.04.2021 23:15

RRD Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) ("RRD or the "Company) today announced the pricing of an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior secured notes due 2026 (the "Notes) at a price of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $400 million from the previously announced $350 million. The Notes will be general senior secured obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by the Companys domestic, wholly-owned subsidiaries that guarantee the Companys existing term loan B credit facility (the "Term Loan Facility) and its amended and restated senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Credit Facility). The offering is expected to close on April 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay approximately $338 million aggregate principal amount of the loans outstanding under the Term Loan Facility, with the remainder to repay a portion of the borrowings (without a reduction in commitments) under the ABL Credit Facility and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes and the related subsidiary guarantee were offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related subsidiary guarantee have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industrys most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

Use of forward-looking statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in RRDs filings with the SEC. RRD disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co When Issued

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr R.R.Donnelley Sons News
RSS Feed
R.R.Donnelley Sons zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co When Issued

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene R.R.Donnelley Sons News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere R.R.Donnelley Sons News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Vontobel ist Premium Partner bei der ING
Delivery Hero: Kann der Corona-Profiteur auch langfristig erfolgreich sein?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Ausgangslage neutral
Moderna: Aktie bricht nach oben aus
Weekly Ölpreis Prognose (Brent/WTI): Kurzfristig optimistisch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
15 Minuten Lunchtime Webinar: So verwalten Sie Ihren Allvest Vertrag im Kunden-Cockpit
Financial Fact: Hochverzinsliche Anleihen sind derzeit keine Alternative zum Aktienmarkt.
War der Hype um Wasserstoff-Aktien nur ein laues Lüftchen?
Attraktive Geschäftsmodelle"
my-si: Sicher, nachhaltig, renditestark UND gesellschaftlich nützlich
Tech-Aktien: Auch künftig führt kaum ein Weg an ihnen vorbei
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur R.R.Donnelley Sons-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

R.R.Donnelley Sons Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nach Amazon, Google und Facebook  es gibt eine neue Epochen-Aktie
Weltrettung und Reichtum  diese Indexfonds sind grün und lukrativ
Die Welt retten und reich werden  und wie genau bei Coinbase mitmachen
Kampf gegen die Wohnungsnot  Jetzt sollen die Kommunen entmündigt werden
Der Ärger mit ausländischen IBAN-Kontonummern

News von

Kursexplosion bei Ripple: Der Nachholbedarf ist groß
DAX leicht im Minus - Europas Börsen geht die Luft aus - US-Bilanzen im Blick
DAX-Chartanalyse: Symptomloser Verlauf
Wozu Morgan Stanley bei der Aktie von Nel ASA rät
Nvidia-Aktie vor Allzeithoch: Wann das große Kaufsignal kommt

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt zurück -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Coinbase mit Mega-IPO -- SAP erhöht Prognose -- Wells Fargo erholt -- JPMorgan verfünffacht Gewinn -- BTC, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase, HELLA im Fokus

EU-Kommission: Weitere 50 Millionen BioNTech-Impfdosen bis Ende Juni. IEA erhöht Prognose für weltweite Ölnachfrage. EU-Gericht weist Ryanair-Klage gegen Corona-Hilfen für SAS ab. Wirecard-Sonderermittler klagt über mangelnde Behördenkooperation. easyJet hofft in Europa weiter auf Sommerquartal. Aroundtown und CPI wollen Globalworth komplett übernehmen. Jüngere AstraZeneca-Geimpfte sollen auf anderes Präparat umsteigen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

20 Dinge, die man für 1,78 Billionen Euro kaufen könnte
20 Dinge, die man für 1,78 Billionen Euro kaufen könnte
James Bond und seine Autos
Welcher Sportwagen gehörte zu welchem Bond-Film?
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen