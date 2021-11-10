  • Suche
10.11.2021 15:00

RRD GO Creative? Relaunches Global Creative Services as Alchemy by RRD?

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today announced the relaunch of its suite of global creative services under a new name: Alchemy by RRD?. This relaunch aims to reinforce RRDs commitment to elevating brand experiences through its creative augmentation and customized brand activation services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005337/en/

Alchemy by RRD (Graphic: Business Wire)

Alchemy by RRD (Graphic: Business Wire)

As one of three pillars that make up RRD GO Creative?, Alchemy by RRD is a global creative studio and branding partner that can provide localized, personalized content and design across all touchpoints. The remaining pillars that form RRD GO Creative are Smart Work Solutions (AI-enabled solutions to digitize business processes) and The_Loft@RRD (a collaborative, data-driven innovation hub to advance long-term strategies). The creative solutions and services that make up Alchemy by RRD include:

  • Branding execution and adaptation
  • Video and motion graphics
  • Strategic content development and editorial services
  • Web and microsite design and development
  • Digital marketing and marketing automation
  • Immersive and interactive experiences
  • E-learning services
  • Accessibility

Alchemy, by definition, is a process through combination and creation so effective that it seems like magic. According to Kiran Shankar, President of RRD GO Creative, this term is an aspiring representation of the highly interconnected ecosystem that is RRDs best-in-class creative talent, processes, and technology.

"Consumers are interested in building chemistry with brands they trust; with this opportunity, a traditional one-size-fits-all approach to content development and design can often be counterproductive, says Shankar. "Leveraging AI-infused technologies to offer personalized experiences to end-customers, Alchemy by RRD helps brands  whether from down the hall, across the street, or around the world  achieve authenticity and a high level of engagement, no matter the industry.

In addition to its highly flexible engagement models (i.e., in-house, localized, global), Alchemy also employs the RRD OptiShore hybrid delivery model, making it easy to locate and utilize the best available resources from RRDs global creative talent pool. Additional features of this global creative studio include a dedicated team of channel experts, high-touch creative excellence, U.S. account management system, and 24/7 scalable support.

For more information about Alchemy by RRD, please visit rrd.com/alchemy.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industrys most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

