R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, today introduced The_Loft@RRD, a new innovation platform that connects companies with people, technologies and strategies to accelerate their digital transformation and achieve innovation at scale.

Investment in transformational technologies is growing at a 17.5% compound annual growth rate and is expected to reach $7.4 trillion between 2020 and 2023, according to IDC. Yet this investment does not always translate into strategic improvements. In 2018, Gartner found that while 66% of CIOs believed they were transforming their businesses, only 10% actually were doing so, based on their descriptions of the digital initiatives in place.

To close this gap and help enterprises execute on their goals, The_Loft @RRD is an "Innovation-as-a-Service platform physically located in RRDs Chennai center. It offers strategic, technology, and creative services from a large RRD ecosystem of expert consultants, technologists and researchers. The_Loft@RRD delivers customized solutions that help solve companies specific needs and achieve their business goals. These solutions include document collaboration tools, the creation of compact, hyper-personalized videos for virtually unlimited numbers of customers, prospects, and influencers, as well as advanced data visualization and insights.

"As technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics redefine customer expectations and become more affordable, creating a competitive advantage is becoming more challenging, said Kiran Shankar, President, RRD Global Outsourcing (GO). "By combining technologies and expertise in new and unique ways through collaborative problem-solving, The_Loft@RRD aligns creative solutions with business goals to redefine the way companies deliver value to customers.

The_Loft@RRD offers companies a talented team of professionals, delivering solutions from a physical and virtual incubation hub that includes IT infrastructure, security, software tools, governance, creative resources, and a startup ecosystem. The platform aims to help businesses create efficiencies, boost their customer experience, and use data to make more informed decisions though rapid iteration and prototyping.

"Enterprises need to remain relevant during the digital transformation revolution, and those who do not stay on top of emerging technologies and tools risk being left behind, said Ken OBrien, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, RRD. "Fast, iterative and cost effective innovation is no longer a choice, and The_Loft@RRD helps businesses reinvent themselves by implementing easy to use, dynamic and intuitive digital experiences for their customers.

To learn more about The_Loft@RRD, visit: rrd.com/loft

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 39,500 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industrys most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit the Company's web site at?www.rrd.com.

