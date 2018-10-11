RRD to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 30th and Host a Conference Call on October 31st

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) ("RRD or the "Company)
announced today that it will report third quarter results after the
close of business on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 and host a conference
call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The conference call will begin at
11:00 am Eastern time. The full earnings release and a slide
presentation will be available on the Investors section of the RRD
website at www.rrd.com.
Participants may listen to the call by dialing 612.288.0340 (access code
455735#). For those unable to listen live, a telephonic replay of the
call will be available until December 31, 2018 at 320.365.3844 (access
code 455735#).
About RRD
RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications
services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 customers and
43,000 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industrys most
comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main
Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline
business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a
comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that
enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and
optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.
For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.
Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are
qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary
statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a
number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking
statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary
statements contained in RRD's filings with the SEC. RRD disclaims any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005836/en/