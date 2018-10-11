finanzen.net
11.10.2018 22:15
RRD to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 30th and Host a Conference Call on October 31st

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) ("RRD or the "Company) announced today that it will report third quarter results after the close of business on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 and host a conference call on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The conference call will begin at 11:00 am Eastern time. The full earnings release and a slide presentation will be available on the Investors section of the RRD website at www.rrd.com.

Participants may listen to the call by dialing 612.288.0340 (access code 455735#). For those unable to listen live, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until December 31, 2018 at 320.365.3844 (access code 455735#).

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 customers and 43,000 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industrys most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in RRD's filings with the SEC. RRD disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

