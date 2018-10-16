RRD To Exhibit at Money20/20 USA

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, today announced that it will exhibit at Money20/20 USA taking place at The Venetian from October 21-24, 2018 in Las Vegas. Money20/20 is where the Payments, FinTech, and Financial Services ecosystem unite to create and explore the disruptive ways in which consumers and businesses manage, spend, and borrow money.

RRDs Business Communications Solutions (BCS) leadership and sales teams will be onsite at booth #1382 to showcase, demo, and discuss advanced payment solutions for existing and potential clients to offer their customers. The innovative delivery and payment solutions that RRD will demo include:

"SuperDoc Web Statement Enhancement : transforms static business statements into interactive dynamic customer communications. The SuperDoc enhancement acts as a secure website add-on that embeds customer-facing PDF statements, bills, policies, letters, and other transactional communications with entirely new dimensions of interactivity and activated content. Watch our commercial airing during the event: https://youtu.be/JhbTd9ikUe0. For more information, please visit rrd.com/superdoc.

Voice Assistant Delivery Solution : allows clients to interact with their business communications across voice-enabled devices like Alexa and Google Home. This new capability leverages RRDs patented Digital Content Delivery (DC+) technology to easily integrate with clients existing business communications platforms. It provides ease-of-use for customers that leads to increased e-adoption rates and facilitates more efficient, interactive communications. For more information, please visit rrd.com/voiceassistants.

Mobile Wallet: BCS now offers mobile wallet billing, payment, and loyalty programs for its large consumer-facing clients. The digital engagement technology places bills, invoices, statements, compliance, and other notifications directly in consumers hands through the mobile wallets native to both Android and Apple devices. When combined with RRDs patented DC+ technology, these capabilities create a unique RRD digital delivery offering for consumers seeking digital engagement via their service providers. For more information, contact BCS.

The suite of payment solutions are made possible due to RRDs DC+ platform that provides a new digital channel for business content delivery. Additionally, RRD representatives will be discussing electronic payment solutions that can be driven from any of the above digital delivery methods.

