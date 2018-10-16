RRD To Exhibit at Money20/20 USA

R.R.
Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD), a leading global
provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business
communications, today announced that it will exhibit at Money20/20 USA
taking place at The Venetian from October 21-24, 2018 in Las Vegas.
Money20/20 is where the Payments, FinTech, and Financial Services
ecosystem unite to create and explore the disruptive ways in which
consumers and businesses manage, spend, and borrow money.
RRDs Business Communications Solutions (BCS) leadership and sales teams
will be onsite at booth #1382 to showcase, demo, and discuss
advanced payment solutions for existing and potential clients to offer
their customers. The innovative delivery and payment solutions that RRD
will demo include:
-
"SuperDoc Web Statement Enhancement: transforms static
business statements into interactive dynamic customer communications.
The SuperDoc enhancement acts as a secure website add-on that embeds
customer-facing PDF statements, bills, policies, letters, and other
transactional communications with entirely new dimensions of
interactivity and activated content. Watch our commercial airing
during the event: https://youtu.be/JhbTd9ikUe0.
For more information, please visit rrd.com/superdoc.
-
Voice Assistant Delivery Solution: allows clients to interact
with their business communications across voice-enabled devices like
Alexa and Google Home. This new capability leverages RRDs patented
Digital Content Delivery (DC+) technology to easily integrate with
clients existing business communications platforms. It provides
ease-of-use for customers that leads to increased e-adoption rates and
facilitates more efficient, interactive communications. For more
information, please visit rrd.com/voiceassistants.
-
Mobile Wallet: BCS now offers mobile wallet billing, payment,
and loyalty programs for its large consumer-facing clients. The
digital engagement technology places bills, invoices, statements,
compliance, and other notifications directly in consumers hands
through the mobile wallets native to both Android and Apple devices.
When combined with RRDs patented DC+ technology, these capabilities
create a unique RRD digital delivery offering for consumers seeking
digital engagement via their service providers. For more information, contact
BCS.
The suite of payment solutions are made possible due to RRDs DC+
platform that provides a new digital channel for business content
delivery. Additionally, RRD representatives will be discussing
electronic payment solutions that can be driven from any of the above
digital delivery methods.
For more information, please visit RRDs booth #1382 or contact
us.
About RRD
RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications
services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 customers and
43,000 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industrys most
comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main
Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline
business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a
comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that
enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and
optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.
For more information about RRD, please visit www.rrd.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005205/en/