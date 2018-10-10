RRD Wins 2018 NASSCOM Customer Service Excellence Award

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, today announced it won the 2018 NASSCOM Customer Service Excellence Award in the "Process Efficiency category. The award was presented at the 20th NASSCOM BPM Strategy Summit in Bangalore, India, which is one of the largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) events in the world.

The NASSCOM Customer Service Excellence Award recognizes companies that are leveraging digital and disruptive technologies to transform the way they help their customers create new revenue streams and customer experiences. RRD was awarded in the "Process Efficiency category for the implementation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for Experian UK. RRDs RPA solution incorporated digital technology to eliminate or reduce repetitive manual tasks, which improved efficiency and quality and decreased operational costs.

"We are honored to be recognized by NASSCOM for our work with Experian UK," said Mike Gordon, President of Global Services, RRD. "We take pride in working closely with our clients to gain a deep understanding of their business operations in order to deliver transformational solutions that improve their business performance. In our work with Experian UK, we were able to apply Robotic Process Automation technology to improve the efficiency and accuracy of many of the interactions that they have with their customers."

"We were early adopters of Robotic Process Automation because we saw an opportunity to help our clients leverage emerging technology to create innovative communications solutions," said Ken O'Brien, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, RRD. "Our work with Experian UK is a great example of how our teams continue to expand the use of new technologies across all our product lines to help our clients improve their operations and produce significant cost savings."

The National Association of Software and Services Companies ("NASSCOM) is a non-profit trade association of Indian Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing industries.

To learn more about RRDs process consulting and operational support services, visit the RRD Global Outsourcing Solutions website.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 customers and 43,000 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industrys most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information about RRD, visit our website at www.rrd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005860/en/