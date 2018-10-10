finanzen.net
10.10.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

RRD Wins 2018 NASSCOM Customer Service Excellence Award

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, today announced it won the 2018 NASSCOM Customer Service Excellence Award in the "Process Efficiency category. The award was presented at the 20th NASSCOM BPM Strategy Summit in Bangalore, India, which is one of the largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) events in the world.

The NASSCOM Customer Service Excellence Award recognizes companies that are leveraging digital and disruptive technologies to transform the way they help their customers create new revenue streams and customer experiences. RRD was awarded in the "Process Efficiency category for the implementation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for Experian UK. RRDs RPA solution incorporated digital technology to eliminate or reduce repetitive manual tasks, which improved efficiency and quality and decreased operational costs.

"We are honored to be recognized by NASSCOM for our work with Experian UK," said Mike Gordon, President of Global Services, RRD. "We take pride in working closely with our clients to gain a deep understanding of their business operations in order to deliver transformational solutions that improve their business performance. In our work with Experian UK, we were able to apply Robotic Process Automation technology to improve the efficiency and accuracy of many of the interactions that they have with their customers."

"We were early adopters of Robotic Process Automation because we saw an opportunity to help our clients leverage emerging technology to create innovative communications solutions," said Ken O'Brien, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, RRD. "Our work with Experian UK is a great example of how our teams continue to expand the use of new technologies across all our product lines to help our clients improve their operations and produce significant cost savings."

The National Association of Software and Services Companies ("NASSCOM) is a non-profit trade association of Indian Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing industries.

To learn more about RRDs process consulting and operational support services, visit the RRD Global Outsourcing Solutions website.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 customers and 43,000 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industrys most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information about RRD, visit our website at www.rrd.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co When Issued

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.07.18
Ausblick: RRDonnelley Sons legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
29.04.18
Ausblick: RRDonnelley Sons gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
06.04.18
Aktionäre von R.R. Donnelley & Sons erhalten konstante Dividende (MyDividends)
26.02.18
Ausblick: RRDonnelley Sons stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
19.01.18
R.R. Donnelley & Sons will 14 Cents Dividende auszahlen (MyDividends)
29.10.17
Ausblick: RRDonnelley Sons legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr R.R.Donnelley Sons News
RSS Feed
R.R.Donnelley Sons zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co When Issued

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene R.R.Donnelley Sons News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere R.R.Donnelley Sons News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Prämienaktion nur noch 10 Tage!
Wenn die Zinsen steigen  ComStage Bund-Future Short ETF
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DZ BANK - Brent nach Breakout auf Vierjahreshoch weiter im Rally-Modus!
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT WIKIFOLIO
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Mit dem Schreck davongekommen
Vontobel: Gold wieder deutlich unter USD 1.200 je Feinunze gefallen
ING Markets: DAX - 11.800 Punkte haben gehalten!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur R.R.Donnelley Sons-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

R.R.Donnelley Sons Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Googles neue Allianz ist ein Albtraum für die deutschen Banken
Was die FED vermutlich gerade besser macht als die EZB
Der komplizierte Weg zur Kilometer-Marke
Erdogan erklärt der Marktwirtschaft den Krieg
Das sind Deutschlands mächtigste Aufsichtsräte

News von

DAX schließt nach vier Verlusttagen im Plus - Wirecard-Aktie nach Einbruch gefragt
Infineon-Aktie & Co.: Das sind die fünf Top-Favoriten der Baader Bank
Wirecard-Aktie plus zehn Prozent: Zahlungsabwickler verspricht anhaltenden Boom
Wirecard-Aktie: Warum die Korrektur vom Montag eine Einstiegschance ist
Dax-Chartanalyse: Der Blick aus der Vogelperspektive macht Hoffnung

News von

Für Besitzer von Android-Handys hat Microsoft Windows 10 gerade unverzichtbar gemacht
Warum mit billigen Flügen bei Ryanair, easyJet und Co. bald Schluss sein könnte
Was man auf die Frage "Warum wollen Sie den Job wechseln?" keinesfalls antworten sollte
Handwerker per Internet: Wie Myhammer mit einem kompletten Strategiewechsel erfolgreich geworden ist
Rewe will eine ungewöhnliche Einnahmequelle nutzen - auch Lidl und Aldi haben sie schon für sich entdeckt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigem Minus -- Massiver Kurseinbruch an der Wall Street -- Italienische Staatsanleihen stark unter Druck -- Höherer Auftragseingang bei Nordex -- Zalando, Luxus-Aktien im Fokus

Allianz peilt Immobilien-Portfolio von 100 Milliarden Euro an. Großinvestition des Optik-Konzern Zeiss bis 2023 in Jena. CVS darf US-Krankenversicherer Aetna übernehmen. Bundesregierung will Milliarden für Batteriezellen geben - Ford und VARTA im Konsortium.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Best Global Brands 2018
Die Top 20 der wertvollsten Marken weltweit
Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 40 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ihrer Einschätzung nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Minus -- Massiver Kurseinbruch an der Wall Street -- Italienische Staatsanleihen stark unter Druck -- Höherer Auftragseingang bei Nordex -- Zalando, Luxus-Aktien im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
Zweitgrößter Investor wird Tesla untreu: NIO-Aktie legt trotz schwachem Gesamtmarkt erneut deutlich zu
Sonstiges
22:13 Uhr
China wirft morgen US-Staatsanleihen im Wert von 3 Milliarden Dollar auf den Markt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.912626
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
AlibabaA117ME
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BASFBASF11
RWE AG St.703712