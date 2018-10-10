RRD Wins 2018 NASSCOM Customer Service Excellence Award

R.R.
Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE:RRD), a leading global
provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business
communications, today announced it won the 2018 NASSCOM Customer Service
Excellence Award in the "Process Efficiency category. The award was
presented at the 20th NASSCOM BPM Strategy Summit in Bangalore, India,
which is one of the largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and
Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) events in the world.
The NASSCOM Customer Service Excellence Award recognizes companies that
are leveraging digital and disruptive technologies to transform the way
they help their customers create new revenue streams and customer
experiences. RRD was awarded in the "Process Efficiency category for
the implementation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for Experian UK.
RRDs RPA solution incorporated digital technology to eliminate or
reduce repetitive manual tasks, which improved efficiency and quality
and decreased operational costs.
"We are honored to be recognized by NASSCOM for our work with Experian
UK," said Mike Gordon, President of Global Services, RRD. "We take pride
in working closely with our clients to gain a deep understanding of
their business operations in order to deliver transformational solutions
that improve their business performance. In our work with Experian UK,
we were able to apply Robotic Process Automation technology to improve
the efficiency and accuracy of many of the interactions that they have
with their customers."
"We were early adopters of Robotic Process Automation because we saw an
opportunity to help our clients leverage emerging technology to create
innovative communications solutions," said Ken O'Brien, Executive Vice
President and Chief Information Officer, RRD. "Our work with Experian UK
is a great example of how our teams continue to expand the use of new
technologies across all our product lines to help our clients improve
their operations and produce significant cost savings."
The National Association of Software and Services Companies ("NASSCOM)
is a non-profit trade association of Indian Information Technology and
Business Process Outsourcing industries.
To learn more about RRDs process consulting and operational support
services, visit the RRD Global
Outsourcing Solutions website.
About RRD
RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications
services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 customers and
43,000 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industrys most
comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main
Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline
business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a
comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that
enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and
optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.
For more information about RRD, visit our website at www.rrd.com.
