Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Ørsted completes divestment of its European onshore business



30-Apr-2026 / 18:41 CET/CEST





30.4.2026 18:41:36 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Further to the announcement issued on 3 February 2026, Ørsted has today completed the divestment of its European onshore business to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations

+45 99 55 95 52

Globalmedia@orsted.com

Investor Relations

Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig

+45 99 55 90 95

IR@orsted.com

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About Ørsted

Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.comorfollow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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News Source: Ørsted A/S