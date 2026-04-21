Ørsted completes divestment of its European onshore business
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Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
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30.4.2026 18:41:36 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Further to the announcement issued on 3 February 2026, Ørsted has today completed the divestment of its European onshore business to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).
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News Source: Ørsted A/S
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|LEI Code:
|W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
|Sequence No.:
|426010
|EQS News ID:
|2319692
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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