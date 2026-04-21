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Ørsted completes divestment of its European onshore business

30.04.26 18:41 Uhr
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Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Ørsted completes divestment of its European onshore business

30-Apr-2026 / 18:41 CET/CEST

30.4.2026 18:41:36 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Further to the announcement issued on 3 February 2026, Ørsted has today completed the divestment of its European onshore business to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
+45 99 55 95 52
Globalmedia@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.comorfollow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Attachments


News Source: Ørsted A/S

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: Orsted
LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
Sequence No.: 426010
EQS News ID: 2319692

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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