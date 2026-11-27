Ørsted’s financial calendar 2027
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Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
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27.11.2026 10:52:14 CET | Ørsted A/S | Financial Calendar
Ørsted plans to release its financial reports and hold its annual general meeting on the following dates:
5 February 2027: Annual Report 2026
23 February 2027: Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the agenda of the annual general meeting
7 April 2027: Annual general meeting
5 May 2027: Interim report for the first quarter of 2027
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12 August 2027: Interim report for the first half-year of 2027
4 November 2027: Interim report for the first nine months of 2027
Financial reports are expected to be released at approx. 8:00 CET/CEST, as applicable, on the dates listed above.
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
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Investor Relations
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News Source: Ørsted A/S
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|LEI Code:
|W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
|Sequence No.:
|451068
|EQS News ID:
|2443406
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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