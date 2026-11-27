Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Ørsted’s financial calendar 2027



27-Nov-2026 / 10:52 CET/CEST





27.11.2026 10:52:14 CET | Ørsted A/S | Financial Calendar

Ørsted plans to release its financial reports and hold its annual general meeting on the following dates:

5 February 2027: Annual Report 2026

23 February 2027: Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the agenda of the annual general meeting

7 April 2027: Annual general meeting

5 May 2027: Interim report for the first quarter of 2027

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12 August 2027: Interim report for the first half-year of 2027

4 November 2027: Interim report for the first nine months of 2027

Financial reports are expected to be released at approx. 8:00 CET/CEST, as applicable, on the dates listed above.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations

Frederik Høj Rühne

+45 99 55 95 52

globalmedia@orsted.com

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Investor Relations

Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig

+45 99 55 90 95

IR@orsted.com



About Ørsted

Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by 35 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 11.1 GW of installed offshore capacity and 7.2 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 19.5 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Recognised as one of the world’s leading sustainable energy companies, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 7,200 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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News Source: Ørsted A/S