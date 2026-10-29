Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Ørsted to present Q3 2026 results on 5 November



29-Oct-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST





29.10.2026 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Ørsted will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026 on Thursday, 5 November 2026. The results will be released at approximately 8:00 CET.

In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET. The earnings call can be followed live on Ørsted’s website.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call in the overview of financial reports and presentations on the website.

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For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations

Morten Buttler

+45 99 55 95 52

Globalmedia@orsted.com

Investor Relations

Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig

+45 99 55 90 95

IR@orsted.com

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About Ørsted

Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 35 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 11 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 19 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Recognised as one of the world’s leading sustainability energy companies, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 7,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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News Source: Ørsted A/S