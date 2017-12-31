RTI Surgical® and Aziyo® Biologics Announce Exclusive Agreement to Distribute ViBone® for Spine and Other Orthopedic Procedures

RTI Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company,
and Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a fully integrated regenerative medicine
company, today announced the signing of an agreement under which Aziyo
will provide ViBone to RTI Surgical for exclusive distribution in the
U.S.
ViBone is a bone repair product
designed to perform and handle
more closely to autograft in a variety of orthopedic procedures.
ViBone is processed using a proprietary method optimized to protect and
preserve the health of native bone cells to potentially enhance new bone
formation.
"ViBone is a next generation bone graft product that meets the diverse
needs of surgeons with high potential for improved outcomes for
patients, said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. "ViBone
will join RTIs existing biologic portfolio as another important option
for surgeons.
RTIs company strategy centers on organic and acquisitive growth focused
on differentiated products supported by clinical data. RTIs commercial
team will integrate ViBone into its sales and growth strategy in the
U.S., effective immediately. Together, RTI and Aziyo will initiate new
research on ViBone in the coming months to build on the characterization
and other data currently available.
"We are excited to partner with RTI Surgical, a recognized leader in
spine and tissue-based implants, to bring this innovative option to more
surgeons, and to further investigate the value it provides to patients,
said Ron Lloyd, President and CEO, Aziyo Biologics. "This agreement
provides a platform for RTI and Aziyo to mutually grow and expand in the
spinal fusion and orthopedic markets in service to more patients.
About ViBone
ViBone is a next generation viable bone matrix that was designed to
perform and handle more like high quality autograft. Aziyos proprietary
manufacturing process was designed to optimally protect the tissue
environment with less disruption. ViBone is based on science that brings
bone grafting closer to meeting the surgeon and patients needs and
provides a better option for bone repair. To learn more about ViBone,
visit www.Aziyo.com/ViBone/.
About RTI Surgical, Inc.
RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing
surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to
delivering a higher standard, RTIs implants are used in sports
medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic and trauma procedures and
are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing
facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S.
by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed.
For more information, please visit www.rtix.com.
About Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
Aziyo Biologics is a fully integrated, commercially oriented
regenerative medicine company. Since its founding in 2015 the Company
has expanded through acquisitions and strategic partnerships, creating a
high growth commercial entity. Its proprietary products are used in
orthopedic, cardiovascular and other medical specialties. For more
information, visit www.Aziyo.com.
