RTI Surgical® Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call for November 1, 2018

RTI Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company,
today announced that it plans to release financial results from the
third quarter of 2018 on Thursday, November 1, 2018 prior to the market
open.
RTI will host a conference call and simultaneous audio webcast to
discuss third quarter 2018 results at 9:00 a.m. ET the same day. The
conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 383-7419 (U.S.) or
(760) 666-3754 (International). The webcast can be accessed through the
investor section of RTIs website at www.rtix.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available on RTIs website for
one month following the call.
About RTI Surgical, Inc.
RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing
surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to
delivering a higher standard, RTIs implants are used in sports
medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic and trauma procedures and
are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing
facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S.
by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed.
For more information, please visit www.rtix.com.
