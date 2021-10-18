  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Bester Zertifikate-Anbieter bestätigt 🏆 15. Gesamtsieg für Raiffeisen Centrobank beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
18.10.2021 14:30

Rubean Expands PhonePOSTM Deployment With Global Payments Europe     

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Global Payments Europe (GPE) and Rubean AG announced that Rubeans PhonePOS in Hungary added enterprise services to its small merchant offering. PhonePOS growth has been boosted by its adoption by a major package delivery company. Customers that have chosen to pay for their goods on delivery can now simply tap their card on the PhonePOS-enabled devices carried by the couriers. The initial transaction volumes for the new service are very encouraging; within a few days of launch the number of transactions increased exponentially, already more than a thousand transactions processed daily  and the trend clearly rising.

PhonePOS enables any merchant with an Android smartphone to download an application from Google Play and start taking contactless payments immediately (directly on the smartphone, without the need for hardware of any kind). PhonePOS offers merchants of all sizes a safe, practical, and inexpensive way to accept card payments virtually anywhere. PhonePOS is PCI CPoC certified so it can be deployed in mass distribution; one of only a handful of solutions, worldwide, to achieve this.

The market for card-present payments is changing rapidly and Hungary is a prime example: On Jan 1st 2021 new legislation came into force (in Hungary) requiring merchants with online cash registers to be able to accept electronic payments. Its estimated that over 60,000 merchants which, until recently, had been "cash-only traders, have been affected. Several hundreds of merchants now use PhonePOS every day, processing amounts equivalent to hundreds of thousands of Euros.

"Software-only payment acceptance allows card-present payments to be taken almost anywhere and thereby creates new business. Weve chosen Rubeans PhonePOS solution in order to introduce that innovation into various markets, said Karel Jara, Executive Director and VP Product Development for GPE.

Hermann Geupel, Rubeans CEO commented, "We consider Global Payments Europe to be the leader in Central and Eastern Europe, one of the most dynamic payment markets today. Rubean anticipates similar developments in more countries where other major banks are broadly launching PhonePOS.

Rubean will exhibit PhonePOS at this years Money2020 in Las Vegas October 24-27, stand K1925.

Global Payments Europe (GPE), based in Prague, is a subsidiary of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) a worldwide leader in payments technology and software solutions.

Rubean AG, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR), established in 1999, is a publicly listed developer of solutions for the financial sector.

Nachrichten zu Rubean AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rubean News
RSS Feed
Rubean zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rubean AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Welche Megatrends werden die Märkte der Zukunft beherrschen und wie können Investoren die höchsten Renditen erwirtschaften? Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr gibt Star-Investor Jan Beckers seinen Ausblick auf die wichtigsten Technologien der Zukunft.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Rubean News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Rubean News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf MTU Aero Engines, Delivery Hero, Daimler
DZ BANK - Inflation allerorten - Gold vor weiterer Rally?
Öl: Höher, immer höher
Tui erwartet starkes Wintergeschäft - Aktie dennoch schwach
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Ein Meister der Rendite
Podcast: Automobilsektor Update - #ResearchTalk mit Philipp Stumpfegger
Quartalssplitter - Die Inflation ist zurück
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Wert statt Wachstum
Eyb & Wallwitz: FED sorgt für Adrenalin an den Aktienmärkten
Nach­hal­tige ETFs - So geht nach­hal­tiges und sozi­al­ver­ant­wort­li­ches Inves­tieren mit Index­fonds
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Rubean-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Rubean Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Rendite und Nachhaltigkeit? Nur so investieren Anleger wirklich grün
Investieren in den Jahrhunderttrend und das bringt die Ampel
Gleiche Erbschaftsteuer für alle  Das würde vor allem die Mitte belasten
Paris, die Viertelstundenstadt  Diese Megatrends haben deutsche Städte verpasst

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Altlasten dürften Dax-Anleger wieder einholen
Müssen Ruheständler jetzt noch Einspruch gegen ihre Steuerbescheide einlegen?
Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets: Die positive Seite des Chipmangels
DAX im Minus - Schwache China-Daten machen Europas Börsen zu schaffen
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Goldman verkauft - Was das bedeutet

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Verlusten -- Valneva-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk nach positiven Impfstoffdaten -- TeamViewer sucht neuen CFO -- Siemens, Bitcoin-ETF, Tesla, VW, BVB, Halbleiterwerte im Fokus

Analystenstudie bewegt Halbleiter-Ausrüster. Inflationssorgen und Renditen treiben Bankentitel weiter an. Dieselpreis steigt auf Rekordhoch. Abstufung belastet Covestro. Hannover Rück und Munich Re erwartet steigende Preise für Rückversicherungsschutz. Stellantis und LG Energy wollen Batteriefabrik bauen. Berenberg hebt Kursziel für RATIONAL. Philips: Umsatz sinkt etwas stärker als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen