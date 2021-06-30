Rupert Resources Announces Grant of Options

Rupert Resources Ltd ("the Company) (TSX-V: RUP; FSE: R05) announces the issue of options to acquire shares in the Company ("options) in accordance with the Companys Stock Option Plan dated August 27, 2020 (the "plan).

The Company granted a total of 709,000 options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options were granted on June 30, 2021 with an exercise price of $5.00 per share. The options are exercisable for a five-year period from the date of grant, with 1/3rd of the options vesting after 12 months, 1/3rd after 24 months and the remainder after 36 months.

Following the award of the options, there are 11,015,000 options outstanding under the plan, representing 6.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RUP. The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland ("Pahtavaara). Pahtavaara previously produced over 420koz of gold and 474koz remains in an Inferred mineral resource (4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade, see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101  Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia, a 100% interest in properties in Central Finland and a 20% carried participating interest in the Gold Centre property located adjacent to the Red Lake mine in Ontario.

Rupert Resources Ltd

82 Richmond Street East, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Tel: +1 416-304-9004

Web: http://rupertresources.com/

