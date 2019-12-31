finanzen.net
+++ Damit Sie immer gut aufgestellt sind - jetzt über nachhaltige Geldanlagen informieren! +++
03.06.2020 23:18

Rupert Resources Reports Results for 12 Months Ending February 29, 2020.

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Rupert Resources Ltd ("Rupert or the "Company) announces that it has published its audited financial results for the twelve months ending February 29, 2020 and accompanying Managements Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

Both of the above have been posted on the Companys website www.rupertresources.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

During the 12 months ending February 29, 2020, the Company spent $9,571,101 (12 months ended February 29, 2019 - $6,579,680) on its exploration projects. As of February 29, 2020, Rupert held cash or cash equivalents of $14,313,403. The Company recorded a net loss and comprehensive loss for the year of $(5,159,127) (12 months ended February 28, 2019 - $(6,171,061)) and a net loss per share of $(0.04) (12 months ended February 28, 2019 - $(0.05)).

James Withall, Chief Executive Officer of Rupert Resources said, "We ended the financial year with a greatly improved capital structure and healthy balance sheet following the $13.1million strategic investment by Agnico Eagle in February. These funds have allowed acceleration of exploration efforts across the Pahtavaara project. At Area 1 we have now made six new discoveries within 12 months (including the 1.8g/t over 137m intercept at the Ikkari discovery in May 2020). Looking forward, our disciplined exploration approach will begin the progression of our top ranked prospects towards resource status and following a mine resource update work will begin to better understand the economic parameters at the Pahtavaara mine."

Operating Highlights

The Company continues to progress two parallel work programs to demonstrate the potential of the Pahtavaara project: firstly, the definition of new resources in close proximity to underground mine infrastructure and at surface within 1km of the Pahtavaara mill. Secondly, evaluation of the resource potential on the wider 297km2 contiguous land package around the Pahtvaara mill.

The period has been transformational in both improving understanding of controls on mineralisation at the Pahtavaara mine and demonstrating new greenfield gold occurrences on the regional licence holding that now covers 297km2. Significantly, the new gold occurrences have been identified underneath up to 20m of glacial till, along a 5km section known as Area 1, which forms part of a regional structural corridor that continues for up to 20km within Ruperts exploration licences.

Pahtavaara Mine

Exploration activities at the Pahtavaara mine recommenced with a circa 7,000m drilling program in October 2019. The aim of the program was three-fold: firstly to test near-to-surface and near-to-infrastructure mineralisation; secondly to test a series of underground targets and thirdly to complete a series of QAQC drill holes where previous operators had used a "sludge drilling technique for grade control. These programs were completed in March 2020 and have successfully demonstrated some of the highest-grade intercepts ever recorded at the Pahtavaara mine in the NFE and Harpoon areas. New high-grade plunging shoots have been identified in the near surface drilling and underground drilling has demonstrated potential extensions to mineralisation on the southern flank of the deposit. This drilling will be incorporated with all the historic drilling into an updated NI 43-101 resource statement during the third quarter of 2020.

Regional Exploration

During the first quarter of 2019/20 the Company identified the Area 1 anomalies through detailed ground gravity geophysics surveys and using base of till ("BoT) sampling. Three anomalies were then drilled in a 525m program comprising four holes. Of these two intersected significant gold mineralisation at what are now known as the Heina North and Heina Central discoveries. Further drilling was initially completed at Heina North followed by structural review by an external consultant to aid understanding of controls on mineralisation.

During the summer period a regional mapping and sampling program was undertaken along with further BoT campaigns at selected targets where access was possible. All available information to that point was compiled to a target ranking exercise and a circa 15,000m regional exploration drilling program began in September 2019 to begin testing these targets. That program continued throughout the winter and into spring 2020 and has expanded the mineralised footprint of the initial Area 1 gold occurrences, identified significant copper mineralisation at Heina Central and added three new gold occurrences at Saitta, Island North and most recently the Ikkari discovery in May 2020. Ninety-two holes have now been drilled in the Area 1 targets and following a review of the data, the occurrences will be ranked and the highest priority ones will be the subject of infil and extensional drilling programs to demonstrate the scale of each occurrence.

Financial Highlights

Ruperts net loss totaled $5,159,127 for the 12 months ended February 29, 2020 with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.04. This compares with a net loss of $6,171,061 with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.05 for the 12 months ended February 28, 2019. No revenue was recorded in either period. As at February 29, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $14,313,403 (February 28, 2019: $(5,949,381).

All references to currency in this press release are in Canadian dollars.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RUP. The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland ("Pahtavaara). Pahtavaara has an Inferred mineral resource at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade of 4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au (474 koz) (see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101  Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in two properties in Central Finland - Hirsikangas and Osikonmaki; the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake, Ontario; and the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia.

Technical Information

The technical information about the Companys mineral properties contained in this release, other than information summarized or extracted from the Technical Reports, has been prepared under the supervision of Mike Sutton, PGeo, a non-executive Director of the Company and who is a "qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Sutton has reviewed the contents of this release and has consented to the inclusion in this release of all technical statements, other than information summarized or extracted from the Technical Report, in the form and context in which they appear and confirms that such information fairly represents the underlying data and study results.

Web: http://rupertresources.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements, including Mineral Resource Estimates and operating performance and plans of the Company. The words "may, "would, "could, "will, "intend, "plan, "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of the mining industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended February 29, 2020 available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu Rupert Resources Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rupert Resources News
RSS Feed
Rupert Resources zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rupert Resources Ltd

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Rupert Resources News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Rupert Resources News
Werbung

Trading-News

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
VW-Aktie vor Widerständen
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
Alibaba mit neuem Schwung
Vontobel: Megatrend Healthcare: Wie gut ist Fresenius aufgestellt?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Staaten und Notenbanken gehen aufs Ganze
Exporo: Neu auf Rügen: Ab 1  in hochklassige Ferienimmobilie investieren
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Rupert Resources-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Rupert Resources Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So entkommen Sie Ihrem teuren Immobilienkredit
Nur 6,70 Euro am Tag  schon minimaler Verzicht macht Sie zum Millionär
So holen Sie Ihr Geld vom falschen Konto zurück
Italiens Sparer bekommen Renditen, von denen die Deutschen nur träumen können
So profitieren Sie vom Immobilienboom  auch ohne Eigentum

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt höher -- DAX scheitert knapp an 12.500-Punkte-Hürde -- Lufthansa mit Milliarden-Verlust -- Warner Music-Aktie erfolgreich zurück auf dem Parkett -- Conti, Wirecard, Zoom im Fokus

US-Rohölvorräte fallen überraschend. Ungarische MVM legt E.ON Gebot für innogys Vertriebsgeschäft in Tschechien vor. Bank of England rät offenbar Großbanken zu Vorkehrungen für No-Deal-Brexit. Renault vereinbart mit Banken Milliardenkredit. AXA senkt Dividendenvorschlag für 2019 deutlich. B.Braun scheitert mit Widerstand gegen RHÖN-Übernahme. Ahold Delhaize kauft zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten in Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
Wall Street schließt höher -- DAX scheitert knapp an 12.500-Punkte-Hürde -- Lufthansa mit Milliarden-Verlust -- Warner Music-Aktie erfolgreich zurück auf dem Parkett -- Conti, Wirecard, Zoom im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:29 Uhr
Nur 4 Aktien im Depot: So investiert Charlie Munger
Standardwerte
23:41 Uhr
BP, VW & Co: Diese Konzerne haben große Skandale überlebt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
TUITUAG00
NEL ASAA0B733
Allianz840400
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BASFBASF11
ITM Power plcA0B57L
TeslaA1CX3T
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
Infineon AG623100