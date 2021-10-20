Rupert Resources Reports Results for 3 and 6 Months Ending August 31, 2021

Rupert Resources Ltd ("Rupert or the "Company) announces that it has published its unaudited, condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ending August 31, 2021 and accompanying Managements Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the above have been posted on the Companys website www.rupertresources.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented "In a very short-time frame, we have clearly demonstrated our understanding of what has become a significant mineralized district through the delineation of a 3.95Moz baseline resource (49 million tonnes grading 2.5g/t Au) at Ikkari along with a number of further discoveries. As well as progressing our expansion and infill drill program at Ikkari as we move towards a PEA in mid-2022, we continue to apply the same proprietary base of till methodology and understanding that was used to discover Ikkari, with 40% of our 2021/2022 drilling budget allocated to new targets on a 595km2 enlarged land package in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Our work programmes are fully funded for the next two years

Operating performance

The work programs at the Rupert Lapland Project are designed to identify and evaluate the mineral potential contained in Ruperts expanded 595km2 land package, including the Ikkari discovery and the Pahtavaara Mine. In July 2020 Rupert commenced a 60,000m diamond drill program to further evaluate six new discoveries made in an area within the licence package known as the Rupert Lapland Project, as well as continuing to generate new targets. At the end of September 2021 60,734m had been drilled since May 2020 including 41,238m at the Ikkari discovery. This program is being expanded over the 2021/22 winter season with the aim of expanding areas of known mineralisation and it is noted that Ikkari remains open at depth and along strike. Drill rigs from local contractors have been secured to execute Rupert work programs for the next two years, with circa 90,000m of diamond drilling budgeted for the remainder of 2021 and calendar 2022. 60% of drilling is budgeted for infill and extension drilling at Ikkari with the balance allocated to regional exploration.

Post period the Company published a maiden National Instrument ("NI) 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate ("MRE) for Ikkari - see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Ikkari Project, Finland with an effective date of September 13, 2021 prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under NI 43-101 (the "Ikkari Technical Report).

The MRE as disclosed in the Ikkari Technical Report comprises 49 million tonnes ("Mt) at 2.5 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au) in the Inferred category, which was reported using cut-offs of 0.6g/t Au for mineralisation potentially mineable by open pit methods and 1.2g/t Au for that portion that is potentially extractable by underground methods, for 3.95 million ounces Au in total.

Ikkari Inferred Mineral Resource Cutoff Grade

(g/t Au) Tonnes (Mt) Average Grade

(g/t Au) Gold Metal

(Mozs) Gold Metal

(Kg) Open Pit 0.4 34.44 2.3 2.58 80,200 0.6 30.53 2.6 2.51 78,200 0.8 27.14 2.8 2.44 75,900 1.0 24.47 3.0 2.36 66,500 Underground 1.0 23.56 2.1 1.60 49,800 1.2 18.80 2.4 1.44 44,600 1.3 17.34 2.5 1.38 42,800 1.5 13.65 2.8 1.21 37,700 Open Pit 0.6 30.53 2.6 2.51 78,200 Underground 1.2 18.80 2.4 1.44 44,600 Total 49.33 2.5 3.95 122,800

The MRE has been estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM) "Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines. It was calculated using the multiple indicator kriging method (MIK) and is classified as an inferred mineral resource as defined by the CIM. Numbers are affected by rounding. The MRE was reported using cut-offs of 0.6g/t Au for mineralisation potentially mineable by open pit methods and 1.2g/t Au for that portion that is potentially extractable by underground methods. The cut-offs were based on a gold price of US$1430/oz Au, with a 92% overall recovery and costs derived from benchmarks and first principles (see: the Ikkari Technical Report). Mineral Resources do not include Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted to Mineral Reserves.

The MRE was modelled utilising an initial geological interpretation of the deposit, following a review of all available data that has been collected since discovery in April 2020 and based on over 36,000m of drilling completed by Rupert up to the end of June 2021.

Base of till ("BoT) sampling continues across the Rupert Lapland Project, with 18,575 samples collected to end-September over geophysical anomalies of interest and programs will begins on recently granted permits in the coming months.

Financial performance

During the six months ended August 31, 2021, the Company spent $10,892,509 (6 months ended August 31, 2020  $5,750,665) on its exploration projects. During the period the Company raised $48,654,000 (before expenses) through concurrent equity financings and as of August 31, 2021, Rupert held cash or cash equivalents of $55,213,906. The Company recorded a net loss and comprehensive loss for the three months and six months ended August 31, 2021 of $(1,494,403) and $(4,973,469) respectively (three months and six months ended August 31, 2020  $(130,696) and $(146,556) respectively) and a net loss per share for the three months and six months ended August 31, 2021 of $(0.01) and $(0.02) respectively (three and six months ended August 31, 2020  $(0.01) and $(0.01) respectively).

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources owns 100% of the Rupert Lapland Project located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland where the company has made six new discoveries including the high quality 3.9Moz Ikkari Project (49 million tonnes at 2.5g/t Au Inferred Resource). The Rupert Lapland Project also holds the permitted Pahtavaara mine and mill (on active care & maintenance) within regional land package of some 595km2. The Company acquired the project for just USD $2.5m in 2016 and is undertaking exploration both at the existing mine and across the region to demonstrate the potential for significant economic mineralisation. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia, a 100% interest in properties in Central Finland and a 20% carried participating interest in the Gold Centre property located adjacent to the Red Lake mine in Ontario.

