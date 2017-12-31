SALA Architects Remodels 1907 Victorian Home to Achieve Net-Zero Status While Preserving Traditional Aesthetic with LP® SmartSide® Lap Siding

LP Building Products, a proven leader in innovative, high-performance
building solutions, recently added a new case study to its online
product literature portfolio. The case study spotlights Stewart and
Linda Hermans net-zero Victorian era home remodeling project in
Minneapolis and Marc Sloot, Senior Associate at SALA Architects, who
chose LP® SmartSide® Smooth Texture Lap Siding, Trim and Fascia to
preserve the homes historic aesthetic, while ensuring the durability
needed to resist Minnesotas harsh winters.
With the Hermans goal of preserving the traditional aesthetic in mind,
Sloot sought alternative products to those hed used previously. He
says, "I saw LP SmartSide siding and asked the industry professionals
opinions on it. They were all really positive in the things they had to
say about LP SmartSide. With this, Sloot decided to use LP SmartSide
Smooth Texture Lap Siding, Trim and Fascia for the project.
One of the ways Sloot strove for net-zero energy was through better
insulation. To increase the insulation, the entire outer "skin of the
home was removed. At that point, SALA needed to re-side the entire home.
For architects like SALA interested in environmentally friendly builds,
LP SmartSide products are a responsible choice since they are
sustainably sourced from SFI®.
In addition to its sustainability qualities, LP SmartSide products
delivered a sought-after look that would embrace the historical look of
the home. According to Sloot, "By using LP SmartSide siding, we could
embrace and enhance the beauty that was already there.
The Minneapolis Net-Zero Victorian was completed in Spring 2017. The
Hermans say that their remodeled home has gone beyond their
expectations, in part through the use of LP SmartSide engineered wood
siding products. In terms of enhancing the original beauty, Stewart
says, "What we achieved is a 100 percent traditional look. It looks like
a brand new 1907 house.
To learn more about LP SmartSide Lap Siding visit: https://lpcorp.com/products/exterior/siding-trim/products/lap-siding.
About LP Building Products
As a proven leader in high performance building solutions, LP Building
Products manufactures uniquely engineered, innovative building products
that meet the demands and needs of the building industry. Its extensive
product portfolio includes durable and dependable exterior siding and
trim systems, engineered wood framing and structural panels for
single-family homes, multifamily projects, repair & remodel markets,
light commercial facilities and outdoor buildings. LP also provides
industry leading service and warranties to help customers build smarter,
better and faster. Founded in 1973, LP is a global company headquartered
in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock exchange under
LPX. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005804/en/