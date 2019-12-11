finanzen.net
Klimaneutral, nachhaltig und beständig: der neue offene Immobilienfonds der Credit Suisse. Mehr erfahren-w-
11.12.2019 12:00
Bewerten
(0)

Sale of Bionomics French Subsidiaries to Domain Therapeutics

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Bionomics Limited (ASX:BNO, OTCQB:BNOEF), a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging proprietary platform technologies to discover and develop a deep pipeline of novel drug candidates targeting ion channels, is pleased to announce that the Company has accepted an offer from Domain Therapeutics ("Domain) for its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Neurofit SAS ("Neurofit) and PC SAS "("Prestwick Chemical), which operate as contract research companies in France.

The sale price of 1,810,028.97 is the amount of intercompany debt owed by Bionomics to the subsidiaries for the scientific research conducted by them on Bionomics drug candidates and this debt will be assumed by Domain upon acquisition of the Companies.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the sale of our French subsidiaries which is part of our ongoing cost reduction process, consolidation of our operations in Adelaide and focus on the clinical development of BNC210 for post-traumatic stress disorder, said Dr. Errol De Souza, Executive Chairman of Bionomics. "We thank Neurofit and Prestwick Chemical for their key contributions to our previous research efforts resulting in several development candidates including our collaboration assets with Merck and our out-licensing assets in other ion channel programs.

The offer from Domain is subject to satisfaction of a number of conditions precedent, including entering into definitive contractual documentation satisfactory to both parties and regulatory approval.

Subject to satisfaction of the conditions precedent, the parties anticipate being in a position to complete the transaction on or about 31 January 2020.

AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD.

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics (ASX: BNO) is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary platform technologies to discover and develop a deep pipeline of best in class, novel drug candidates. Bionomics lead drug candidate BNC210 is a novel, proprietary negative allosteric modulator of the alpha-7 (a7) nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) and a pipeline of pre-clinical ion channel programs targeting pain, depression, cognition and epilepsy.

www.bionomics.com.au

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this announcement that relate to prospective events or developments, including, without limitation, statements made regarding Bionomics drug candidates (including BNC210), its licensing agreements with Merck & Co. and any milestone or royalty payments thereunder, drug discovery programs, ongoing and future clinical trials, and timing of the receipt of clinical data for our drug candidates are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including unexpected safety or efficacy data, unexpected side effects observed in clinical trials, risks related to our available funds or existing funding arrangements, our failure to introduce new drug candidates or platform technologies or obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, regulatory changes, inability to protect our intellectual property, risks related to our international operations, our inability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies into our existing business and to our competitive advantage, as well as other factors. Results of studies performed on our drug candidates and competitors drugs and drug candidates may vary from those reported when tested in different settings.

Nachrichten zu Bionomics LimitedShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bionomics News
RSS Feed
Bionomics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Bionomics LimitedShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Live um 18 Uhr!

Für viele Anleger sieht die ideale Geldanlage so aus: sicher und gleichzeitig renditestark. Früher reichte dafür - dank hoher Zinsen - ein Sparbuch. Doch diese Zeiten sind längst vorbei, Anleger müssen mittlerweile andere Wege gehen ... Welche? Das verrät Ihnen Anlageprofi Anouch Wilhelms von der Commerzbank heute Abend.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Bionomics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Bionomics News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, RWE
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Konsolidierungsausweitung
HSBC: Deutsche Bank und DBAG  Neuausrichtungen auf dem Prüfstand
Der Investment-Guide für IngenieurInnen und InformatikerInnen
Solidvest: Technologieaktien: Wichtige Disruption oder übertriebener Hype?
ING Markets: DAX mit großer Aufholjagd
Übernahmepoker um Just Eat - nächste Runde
DAX  Interessante Umkehrkerze
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Bionomics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Bionomics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bund entschädigt Thomas-Cook-Urlauber
Wie das Zwei-Billionen-Dollar-Debüt zum Staatsakt wurde
So stark benachteiligt der Scholz-Plan den deutschen Sparer
Jetzt haftet der Steuerzahler für Thomas-Cook-Urlauber
Die gefährliche Wissenslücke der deutschen Schüler

News von

Ballard Power-Aktie: Tückischer Treibstoff - deshalb sollten Anleger Gewinne mitnehmen
Wirecard-Aktie: Wie eine Long-Strategie funktionieren könnte
Wirecard-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Short-Position belastet
Lufthansa, BVB und Varta: Hier gab es auffällige Insidertransaktionen
Alphabet, Amazon & Co.: Fünf Aktien-Favoriten der Credit Suisse für 2020

Heute im Fokus

DAX leicht im Plus -- Größter Börsengang aller Zeiten voller Erfolg: Aramco-Aktie mit Gewinnen -- Aurubis kappt Dividende -- BVB, HORNBACH, HSBC, K+S im Fokus

TUI senkt Dividende für 2018/19 und passt Dividendenpolitik an. Inditex verzeichnet steigenden Gewinn und bestätigt Prognose. Telefonica Deutschland will Dividende wegen Investitionen kürzen. Credit Suisse kappt 2020er-Renditeziel. Chevron schreibt wegen niedriger Gaspreise bis zu 11 Milliarden USD ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 49 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 49 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 49 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 49 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was wünschen Sie sich von der Großen Koalition?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:13 Uhr
DAX leicht im Plus -- Größter Börsengang aller Zeiten voller Erfolg: Aramco-Aktie mit Gewinnen -- Aurubis kappt Dividende -- BVB, HORNBACH, HSBC, K+S im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:04 Uhr
Größter Börsengang aller Zeiten voller Erfolg: Aramco-Aktie mit maximalen Gewinnen - Apple als wertvollstes Unternehmen abgelöst
Aktie im Fokus
12:09 Uhr
Inditex-Aktie auf Jahreshoch: Inditex verzeichnet steigenden Gewinn und bestätigt Prognose
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC SE566480
Varta AGA0TGJ5
NEL ASAA0B733
K+S AGKSAG88
Aramco (Saudi-Aramco)A2PVHD
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100