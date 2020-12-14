  • Suche
14.12.2020 23:00

Samsung Biologics Adopts Veeva Vault QMS to Unify Quality Management

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Samsung Biologics, an award-winning global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has adopted Veeva Vault QMS to streamline quality management on a single cloud platform. The addition of Vault QMS builds upon the companys success with Veeva Vault QualityDocs for more efficient document control and management. Together as part of the Veeva Vault Quality Suite, Samsung Biologics is bringing together quality process and content management for improved visibility across their global processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005610/en/

"Veeva enables us to unify quality management for greater end-to-end control of quality manufacturing around the world, said James Choi, senior vice president and CIO of Samsung Biologics. "With a modern technology foundation, we can deliver value-added services that help our customers stay ahead of changing business and regulatory requirements.

Samsung Biologics provides development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services across the product lifecycle. The CDMO required a scalable system that would provide internal and external stakeholders with transparency into enterprise quality and document management processes.

Vault QMS is a modern cloud application that unifies quality management and easily incorporates Samsung Biologics internal organization, pharmaceutical and biotech customers, contract manufacturers, and suppliers into one quality process. This allows Samsung Biologics to better align its global processes for greater visibility and compliance throughout the product lifecycle.

"Samsung Biologics is an innovative company that is leading the way in modernizing quality manufacturing, said Chris Shim, Veeva vice president R&D Asia. "Were excited to expand our partnership with Samsung Biologics and support their strategy to harmonize quality processes and meet the evolving needs of the global healthcare industry.

To learn more about Veeva Vault Quality Suite, register to access exclusive content from the 2020 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit. The on-demand sessions feature case studies in quality and manufacturing and are only open to life sciences professionals.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 950 customers, ranging from the worlds largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

About Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity at a single site, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

Veeva Systems Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veevas products and services, the results from use of Veevas products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veevas historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veevas expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veevas financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, in the companys filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2020. This is available on the companys website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SECs website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Samsung Biologics Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements that describe Samsung Biologics' objectives, plans or goals. All such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except as required by law, Samsung Biologics will not update any forward-looking statements to reflect material developments that may occur after the date of this press release.

