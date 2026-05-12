Samsung Electronics Introduces 2026 AI TVs, Redefining Home Entertainment with Smarter Experiences



EQS Newswire / 13/05/2026 / 02:00 CET/CEST

Wer­bung Wer­bung Samsung 2026 TV line-up features Micro RGB, OLED, The Frame, Neo QLED, Mini LED and Crystal UHD models, brings smarter, personalised viewing experience with Vision AI Companion SINGAPORE -





This year, Samsung is expanding Vision AI Companion features across its TV line up, bringing AI-powered viewing experience to more categories and screen sizes to fit any consumer needs[1].



"As home entertainment evolves, consumers are looking beyond exceptional picture quality and sound. They seek a TV experience that resonates with their lifestyle and seamlessly integrates into their daily routines," said Patrick Khor, Head of Visual Display at Samsung Electronics Singapore. "With the expansion of Vision AI Companion across our AI TV line-up, Samsung is delivering a more intuitive and personalised experience, tailored to diverse interests such as entertainment, sports, gaming, and art. This redefines the Samsung TV as a smarter and more adaptive companion for our everyday life in Singapore."



Vision AI Companion Brings Smarter, More Immersive Viewing Experiences



brings together Samsung's AI features for TVs, integrating Bixby, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot, to make the TV experience more intelligent and personalised. Designed to serve as an entertainment companion, VAC can help guide users on what to watch, what to eat and what to listen to, extending the role of the TV beyond viewing alone.



The AI TV line-up also brings AI-enhanced entertainment features to movies, sports and gaming content:

AI Upscaling Pro : uses AI to analyse and enhance low-resolution content in real time, delivering greater detail, depth and contrast, while Colour Booster Pro analyses and categorises scenes to provide more vivid, lifelike colour.

: uses AI to analyse and enhance low-resolution content in real time, delivering greater detail, depth and contrast, while analyses and categorises scenes to provide more vivid, lifelike colour. AI Football Mode Pro : Automatically analyses match scenes in real time to optimise picture and sound for smoother ball movement, vivid colour and more immersive stadium audio.

: Automatically analyses match scenes in real time to optimise picture and sound for smoother ball movement, vivid colour and more immersive stadium audio. AI Sound Controller Pro: analyses dialogue, background music and sound effects in real time, letting users adjust elements such as commentary and crowd noise for a more immersive experience.



Micro RGB: Defining the Future of Premium Picture Quality



(R95H and R85H models) expands Samsung's premium TV experience across a wider range of screen sizes, bringing highly precise colour, brightness and immersive AI-powered viewing to more consumers.



Available in sizes from 55" to 115", Micro RGB is built on Samsung's proprietary Micro RGB Technology, which uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro LEDs to deliver cinema-class brightness, contrast, and true-to-life colour.



Additionally, Glare Free technology minimises light reflection in bright environments, allowing users to enjoy their viewing experience across a range of lighting conditions anytime.



Micro RGB also brings Vision AI Companion (VAC) and other AI-optimised features to Samsung's premium large-screen category, adding more intelligent and personalised viewing experiences. Micro RGB AI Engine Pro fine-tunes colour, motion and depth for optimal image quality. Each scene delivers an immersive experience with Micro RGB Precision Colour 100, ensuring fuller and more lifelike colour expression, with support for 100% colour coverage of BT.2020, an international standard set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)[2].



Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro leverage Samsung's AI technology to further refine picture quality by optimising colour and contrast scene by scene, helping deliver more vibrant visuals across a wide range of brightness levels.



Reinforcing Samsung's focus on premium viewing comfort, the R95H has also received both the Safety for Eyes and Circadian Rhythm Display (CRD) certifications from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), a leading global testing institute based in Germany.



OLED: Improved Immersion across Gaming and Football



Samsung's 2026 Glare Free technology is available on S95H and S90H for true blacks and rich colours, even in bright rooms.



On the flagship S95H, which will be launched towards the end of 2026 in Singapore, Samsung added premium features designed to elevate both entertainment and art. Pantone Validated ArtfulColor helps preserve the authenticity of original artwork with faithful colour and exceptional detail, while Art Store extends Samsung's art experiences to its OLED model range. FloatLayer Design also gives the display a lighter, more refined presence that blends in more naturally with the home environment.



For gamers, Samsung OLED's Ultimate Gaming Pack helps keep fast motion crisp and responsive. It brings together Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, support for key VRR platforms such as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and quick-access gaming tools for smoother, more intuitive play.



For sports fans, the S95H and S90H feature AI Football Mode Pro, while the S85H features AI Football Mode, to optimise picture and sound in real time for a more immersive game match experience at home.



Neo QLED: Enhanced Picture Quality with More Connected Experiences



(QN70H model) brings together enhanced AI picture quality and more connected viewing experiences, available in sizes from 55" to 85". Each model delivers the brightness, contrast and smart optimisation expected from a true QLED experience.



, Samsung Neo QLED uses a blue light backlight and a genuine quantum dot sheet to maintain a stable colour spectrum and consistent picture performance. Real QLED with 100% Colour Volume keeps colour accurate and stable with clear detail on every scene, even at high brightness levels. Quantum Mini LED sets the standard for contrast and enables ultra-precise light control, delivering depth and clarity scene after scene.



The viewing experience is now more seamless with VAC, which displays helpful information on-request without disrupting on-screen content. In addition to VAC adding seamless searches – enquiring how to clear a particularly difficult stage in a video game or looking up a favourite football player – to the viewing experience, Samsung is expanding AI-powered picture and motion optimisation across the Neo QLED line-up. These enhancements include 4K Upscaling and gaming performance of up to 144Hz[3] powered by the NQ4 AI Processor.



Mini LED: Rich Viewing Experiences Now Available in a Larger Screen



(M90H, M75H, M1EH models) brings a brighter, richer viewing experience to more viewers. More precise light control and Pure Spectrum Colour give images greater depth and clarity, as well as contrast that feels more defined from one scene to the next.



The Samsung Mini LED range features an extensive selection of screen sizes, accommodating all rooms and homes. The range includes sizes from 43" to an exclusive 100" screen in the M90H model.



Consumers can also experience superior Mini LED picture quality with AI-powered features for sports, gaming and everyday entertainment with Mini LED 4K Processor[4] which powers picture optimisation and upscaling. Mini LED HDR[5] and Motion Xcelerator brings a dynamic viewing experience that keeps fast-paced content smooth and clear. And with Dynamic Sound Pack, the Mini LED line-up features Adaptive Sound that optimises sound based on real-time scene[6] for an immersive viewing experience.





The Frame and Music Studio: Elevating Design-Forward Spaces



Samsung's lifestyle TV and sound line-up combine design and technology to offer a personalised experience for modern homes in Singapore.



The timeless Samsung Art Store, it now features over 5,000 curated artworks through official partnerships from prestigious global galleries – Louvre, MoMA, as well as art from National Gallery Singapore.



Featuring Pantone Validated ArtfulColor and Glare Free technology, The Frame Pro (LS03HW) offers Neo QLED picture quality to deliver rich contrast, true-to-life, paper-like colour expression and clearer detail, even in bright rooms. With a slim 24.9mm design depth and Wireless One Connect, The Frame Pro offers a clean setup with minimal in-wall work needed to achieve a cable-free aesthetic.



Meanwhile, The Frame (LS03HE) features a built-in design that enables easy in-wall wiring while preserving The Frame's iconic flush-to-wall look. Available in a new 98" size, The Frame offers a gallery-scale canvas ideal for displaying large-format artwork.



For sound devices with audio as expressive as its design for the modern home, Samsung has introduced the



The new Music Studio 7 follows the recent launch of the

Hi-Resolution Audio and Dolby Atmos ® : more detailed and immersive sound playback, while its super tweeter extends frequency response up to 35kHz for enhanced musical detail.

: more detailed and immersive sound playback, while its super tweeter extends frequency response up to 35kHz for enhanced musical detail. Expanded Q-Symphony : lets users connect up to five compatible sound devices[8] with a Samsung TV to build a more immersive audio-visual experience at home.

: lets users connect up to five compatible sound devices[8] with a Samsung TV to build a more immersive audio-visual experience at home. Built to pair naturally with big-screen TVs: two Music Studio 7 units placed on either side of a larger display can create a more balanced interior look while widening the stereo soundstage.

Built for flexibility, Music Studio can also wirelessly connect to various devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth anywhere at home. With Spotify Tap integration, users can double tap their phone to a Music Studio speaker to launch a playlist of recommended songs, with another double tap calling up a fresh playlist without needing to launch the app[9]. Users can wirelessly connect up to 10 Music Studio speakers through Group Play to create new listening opportunities and soundstages[10].



The Music Studio 7 features Bouroullec's signature Dot Design and is available in two colourways – black or white.



Q-Series Soundbars: Elevating Home Theatre Setups to New Heights



For the ultimate cinematic experience, HW-Q930H, HW-QS90H HW-Q800Hand



The flagship HW-Q990H is Samsung's most immersive soundbar yet, with true 11.1.4 channel sound that surrounds listeners from every angle[11]. Wireless Dolby Atmos[12]helps listeners hear every distinct beat and pulse – just like they would in a theatre. Dolby Atmos is also supported with an HDMI cable.



Its compact dual active subwoofer with AI Dynamic Bass Control[13] uses AI-based algorithms for dramatic, powerful bass with minimised distortion, while retaining a space-efficient, compact form factor. SpaceFit Sound Pro ensures ideal sound for the space, using a built-in microphone to analyse the room and automatically adjust sound settings, while Adaptive Sound recognises the type of content on screen and optimise audio for clearer voices and more detailed content.



A new feature to the 2026 Q-Series Soundbar line-up[14] is Sound Elevation, which ensures a more natural and comfortable listening experience by directing sound towards the image on the TV screen. This way, dialogue will sound like it's coming from where the characters are positioned on-screen, versus where the soundbar is placed below the TV. Auto Volume also avoids sudden volume jumps when switching channels, content and streaming services.



As the first all-in-one Samsung soundbar, the HW-QS90H blends premium performance with aesthetic versatility. It delivers deep bass with four built-in woofers, removing the need for a separate subwoofer. With gyro sensor that recognises its position to optimise sound accordingly, the soundbar can be placed on a TV stand or mounted on a wall.



It's the ideal solution for those who want a clean, customisable aesthetic without compromising on room-filling 7.1.2 channel sound. The HW-QS90H also features next-generation AI tuning, including SpaceFit Sound Pro, Active Voice Amplifier Pro, Adaptive Sound, AI Dynamic Bass Control, Sound Elevation and Auto Volume.



Across soundbars and Music Studio speakers, the new Samsung Sound app[15] puts you in control of every detail. It lets you manage sound, group speakers, and more, all from one simple interface.



Enhanced Entertainment and Personalisation on Samsung TV, Secured by Samsung Knox



Enjoy more with Samsung TV Plus, providing users with instant access to thousands of entertainment content without additional sign-ups or payment. Samsung TV Plus is available exclusively on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitors, and Family Hub refrigerators, with no subscription required.



Samsung is also expanding connectivity across its 2026 TV line-up with support for Google Cast™[16]. Available on select models, users can stream content directly from compatible smartphones and tablets to the TV, adding more flexibility to the viewing experience.



Google Photos™[17] memories will also be available on selected 2026 Samsung TVs, giving users a new way to relive their favourite moments on the big screen[18]. This experience surfaces curated photo memories through Samsung Daily+, the Now Brief on-screen widget and the Google Photos app, available first and exclusively for six months. Additional Google Photos features will roll out on Samsung TVs later in 2026.



SmartThings integration on Samsung TVs brings the entertainment powerhouse to the connected ecosystem at home. With the SmartThings app, users can control compatible home devices[19], including Samsung TV and sound devices from their phone. Plus, AI Energy Mode can also intelligently adjust TV brightness to help manage energy consumption[20].



At the centre of all these display innovations is the most powerful Tizen OS yet. Users can enjoy seven years of Tizen OS upgrades[21], ensuring that TVs continue to evolve long after they have entered the home.



Samsung Knox Security[22] helps keep connected devices safe, with active monitoring blocking harmful apps or sites, along with keeping sensitive data such as passwords secure.



Local Pricing and Launch Offers



The 2026 Samsung TV and audio line-up is now available for purchase in Singapore via Samsung Online Store, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Official Store on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop, as well as selected Consumer Electronics and IT stores (Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, Parisilk).



The line-up and corresponding promos are as follows:



TV Type

Series

Size

RRP

Launch Offer

Micro RGB

R95H

85"

$12,999

Complimentary QS700F soundbar



worth $899

R95H

75"

$10,999

Complimentary QS700F soundbar



worth $899

R95H

65"

$5,399

R85H

85"

$7,599

Complimentary QS700F soundbar



worth $899

R85H

75"

$5,999

Complimentary QS700F soundbar



worth $899

R85H

65"

$3,599



R85H

55"

$2,799



OLED

S90H

83"

$9,999

S90H

77"

$7,399

S90H

65"

$3,999

S90H

55"

$3,099

S90H

48"

$2,399

S85H

83"

$7,599

S85H

77"

$5,999

S85H

65"

$3,599

S85H

55"

$2,799

S85H

48"

$2,099

Neo QLED

QN70H

85"

$4,499



75"

$3,499



65"

$2,599



55"

$1,999



Mini LED

M90H

100"

$4,599

M75H

85"

$2,699

$100 e-voucher

M75H

75"

$1,899

$100 e-voucher

M75H

65"

$1,299

M75H

55"

$1,049

M75H

50"

$849



M75H

43"

$799

M1EH*

85"

$2,699

Complimentary Music Studio 5 worth $349

M1EH*

75"

$1,899

Complimentary Music Studio 5 worth $349

M1EH*

65"

$1,299

M1EH*

55"

$1,049

M1EH*

50"

$849

M1EH*

43"

$799

The Frame Pro

LS03HW

85"

$7,299



75"

$5,299



65"

$3,599



55"

$2,699



The Frame

LS03HE

98"

$8,299

Complimentary S801D soundbar



worth $799

LS03HE*

75"

$4,799

Complimentary Music Studio 5 worth $349

LS03HE*

65"

$3,299

LS03HE*

55"

$2,399

LS03HE*

43"

$1,899

Crystal UHD

U8000H

85"

$2,199



75"

$1,399



65"

$949



55"

$699



50"

$599



43"

$549



The Movingstyle

LSM7F*

27"

$1,699

Complimentary Music Studio 5 worth $349

*Available exclusively online via Samsung Online Store, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Official Store on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop.



Category

Model

Colour

Audio Channels

RRP

Launch Offer

WiFi Speaker

Music Studio 7

Black, White

3.1.1

$699

$88 off

Music Studio 5*

Black, White

2.0

$349

Q-Series Soundbar

HW-Q990H

Black

11.1.4

$1,899

HW-Q930H

Black

9.1.4

$1,499

HW-QS90H

Black

7.1.2

$1,299

HW-Q800H

Black

5.1.2

$1,099

HW-Q600H

Black

3.1.2

$599

*Available exclusively online via Samsung Online Store, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Official Store on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop.



For more information about Samsung's 2026 Vision AI TV and audio line-up, please visit



[1] Series and model counts are based on the global launch line-up and may vary by region.

[2] VDE's verification evaluates products based on the test criteria established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for UHD (4K) colour standards, BT2020, and certifies Micro RGB Colour 100%.

[3] Available on selected Neo QLED models only.

[4] Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.

[5] The range of Mini LED HDR luminance is based on internal testing standards and subject to change according to viewing conditions or specifications.

[6] Experience may vary depending on the content.

[7] According to Future Source, Samsung captured 21.5% of global soundbar revenue and 19.7% of unit volume in 2025, continuing a leadership streak that began in 2014.

[8] Q-Symphony requires a compatible 2022-2026 Samsung TV (BU8000 and above for 2022 models, CU7000 and above for 2023 models, DU7000 and above for 2024 models, U8000F and above for 2025 models, U8000H and above for 2025 models, and 2022-2026 models of The Frame, The Frame Pro). Connects up to 5 when all devices are Y26 models and up to 3 when Y23~Y25 sound devices are included.

[9] Initial set-up through the Spotify mobile app and initial connection to Music Studio Speaker through Spotify Connect Casting is required. Compatible mobile device and speaker must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Requires Instant Music Play to be enabled in the Samsung SmartThings or Samsung Sound App.

[10] Sound quality will vary depending on environmental characteristics (including ceiling) and source content. Feature accessible through the SmartThings app. Requires a mobile device running on Android 9.0 or above or iOS 15.0 or above (subject to change on software update) with the SmartThings app installed. SmartThings is compatible with selected devices. Please see samsung.com/sg/smartthings/. Each device must be connected to Wi-Fi or other wireless network. Content services are subject to change without notice.

[11] Utilises AI-based algorithm.

[12] Wireless Dolby Atmos® transmission via Wi-Fi, works with 2022-2026 Samsung TVs. Dolby Atmos source content required.

[13] Utilises AI-based algorithm.

[14] Refers to HW-Q990H, HQ-Q930H, HW-QS90H, HW-Q800H and HW-Q600H models

[15] Requires a Wi-Fi connection. Available for download on iOS via the Apple App Store and on Android via the Google Play Store.

[16] Google Cast is trademarks of Google LLC.

[17] Google Photos is trademarks of Google LLC

[18] Features and availability may vary by model and region.

[19] Available technology, functions and features may vary by country, service provider, network environment or product, and are subject to change without notice. Requires a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other wireless network connection and login to Samsung account. Connected devices are sold separately. UI is subject to change without prior notice.

[20] Products shipped in Eco Mode have some AI Energy Mode functions enabled by default, so energy consumption levels when AI Energy Mode is turned on may appear lower compared to Standard Mode. AI Energy Mode does not work with Game Mode. Energy consumption may vary depending on content being displayed and surrounding brightness levels.

[21] Content and services may vary by region and are subject to change without notice. Agreement to Smart Hub Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use. Some content and services require registration and subscription. Requires Samsung account. Tizen OS upgrades will be supported for up to 7 years starting from 2026, for products released in the year 2026. Please note that the upgrade does not cover hardware-related performance, features or durability.

[22] Samsung Knox Security applies to Samsung TVs powered by Tizen®, launched since 2015.Latest software update is required.





Hashtag: #Samsung #SamsungElectronics

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2026 - Samsung Electronics Singapore today announced its 2026 TV line-up with expanded AI-powered features across more TV models. Designed to transform home entertainment experience, the 2026 Samsung TV line-up features smarter picture, sound and personalised experiences from its premium models – Micro RGB, OLED and Neo QLED – as well as Mini LED and Crystal UHD TVs and its Lifestyle TVs, The Frame.This year, Samsung is expandingfeatures across its TV line up, bringing AI-powered viewing experience to more categories and screen sizes to fit any consumer needs[1]. Vision AI Companion (VAC) brings together Samsung's AI features for TVs, integrating Bixby, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot, to make the TV experience more intelligent and personalised. Designed to serve as an entertainment companion, VAC can help guide users on what to watch, what to eat and what to listen to, extending the role of the TV beyond viewing alone.The AI TV line-up also brings AI-enhanced entertainment features to movies, sports and gaming content: Micro RGB (R95H and R85H models) expands Samsung's premium TV experience across a wider range of screen sizes, bringing highly precise colour, brightness and immersive AI-powered viewing to more consumers.Available in sizes from 55" to 115", Micro RGB is built on Samsung's proprietary, which uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro LEDs to deliver cinema-class brightness, contrast, and true-to-life colour.Additionally,minimises light reflection in bright environments, allowing users to enjoy their viewing experience across a range of lighting conditions anytime.Micro RGB also bringsand otherto Samsung's premium large-screen category, adding more intelligent and personalised viewing experiences.fine-tunes colour, motion and depth for optimal image quality. Each scene delivers an immersive experience with, ensuring fuller and more lifelike colour expression, with support for 100% colour coverage of BT.2020, an international standard set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)[2].andleverage Samsung's AI technology to further refine picture quality by optimising colour and contrast scene by scene, helping deliver more vibrant visuals across a wide range of brightness levels.Reinforcing Samsung's focus on premium viewing comfort, the R95H has also received both thefrom Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), a leading global testing institute based in Germany.Samsung's 2026 OLED TVs (S95H, S90H and S85H models) continue to elevate the gaming and football viewing experience, offering deep blacks, rich colour, immersive performance and refined design across a wider range of viewing preferences.is available on S95H and S90H for true blacks and rich colours, even in bright rooms.On the flagship S95H, which will be launched towards the end of 2026 in Singapore, Samsung added premium features designed to elevate both entertainment and art.helps preserve the authenticity of original artwork with faithful colour and exceptional detail, while Art Store extends Samsung's art experiences to its OLED model range.also gives the display a lighter, more refined presence that blends in more naturally with the home environment.For gamers, Samsung OLED'shelps keep fast motion crisp and responsive. It brings together, support for key VRR platforms such asand, and quick-access gaming tools for smoother, more intuitive play.For sports fans, the S95H and S90H feature, while the S85H features, to optimise picture and sound in real time for a more immersive game match experience at home. Samsung's Neo QLED (QN70H model) brings together enhanced AI picture quality and more connected viewing experiences, available in sizes from 55" to 85". Each model delivers the brightness, contrast and smart optimisation expected from a true QLED experience. Certified by TÜV Rheinland as a Real QLED TV , Samsung Neo QLED uses a blue light backlight and a genuine quantum dot sheet to maintain a stable colour spectrum and consistent picture performance.keeps colour accurate and stable with clear detail on every scene, even at high brightness levels.sets the standard for contrast and enables ultra-precise light control, delivering depth and clarity scene after scene.The viewing experience is now more seamless with VAC, which displays helpful information on-request without disrupting on-screen content. In addition to VAC adding seamless searches – enquiring how to clear a particularly difficult stage in a video game or looking up a favourite football player – to the viewing experience, Samsung is expanding AI-powered picture and motion optimisation across the Neo QLED line-up. These enhancements includeand[3] powered by the Samsung Mini LED (M90H, M75H, M1EH models) brings a brighter, richer viewing experience to more viewers. More precise light control andgive images greater depth and clarity, as well as contrast that feels more defined from one scene to the next.The Samsung Mini LED range features an extensive selection of screen sizes, accommodating all rooms and homes. The range includes sizes from 43" to an exclusive 100" screen in the M90H model.Consumers can also experience superior Mini LED picture quality with AI-powered features for sports, gaming and everyday entertainment with[4] which powers picture optimisation and upscaling.[5] andbrings a dynamic viewing experience that keeps fast-paced content smooth and clear. And with, the Mini LED line-up features Adaptive Sound that optimises sound based on real-time scene[6] for an immersive viewing experience.Samsung's lifestyle TV and sound line-up combine design and technology to offer a personalised experience for modern homes in Singapore.The timeless The Frame line-up minimises distractions and allows art that matches your room, mood or occasion to take centre stage. Accessible through the, it now features over 5,000 curated artworks through official partnerships from prestigious global galleries – Louvre, MoMA, as well as art from National Gallery Singapore.Featuringand(LS03HW) offersto deliver rich contrast, true-to-life, paper-like colour expression and clearer detail, even in bright rooms. With a slim 24.9mm design depth and, The Frame Pro offers a clean setup with minimal in-wall work needed to achieve a cable-free aesthetic.Meanwhile,(LS03HE) features a built-in design that enables easy in-wall wiring while preserving The Frame's iconic flush-to-wall look. Available in a new 98" size, The Frame offers a gallery-scale canvas ideal for displaying large-format artwork.For sound devices with audio as expressive as its design for the modern home, Samsung has introduced the Music Studio Series designed by renowned designer Erwan Bouroullec. The new home audio range builds on Samsung's long-standing leadership in premium home audio, including its 12-year run as the world's No. 1 soundbar brand [7].The newfollows the recent launch of the Music Studio 5 . The Music Studio 7delivers an immersive 3.1.1-channel audio experience designed for richer, more expressive listening. Key features include:Built for flexibility, Music Studio can also wirelessly connect to various devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth anywhere at home. Withintegration, users can double tap their phone to a Music Studio speaker to launch a playlist of recommended songs, with another double tap calling up a fresh playlist without needing to launch the app[9]. Users can wirelessly connect up to 10 Music Studio speakers throughto create new listening opportunities and soundstages[10].The Music Studio 7 features Bouroullec's signature Dot Design and is available in two colourways – black or white.For the ultimate cinematic experience, Samsung Q-Series soundbars deliver powerful, detailed surround sound across all content types. This year's line-up includes the HW-Q990H and HW-Q600H The flagship HW-Q990H is Samsung's most immersive soundbar yet, withthat surrounds listeners from every angle[11].[12]helps listeners hear every distinct beat and pulse – just like they would in a theatre. Dolby Atmos is also supported with an HDMI cable.Its[13] uses AI-based algorithms for dramatic, powerful bass with minimised distortion, while retaining a space-efficient, compact form factor.ensures ideal sound for the space, using a built-in microphone to analyse the room and automatically adjust sound settings, whilerecognises the type of content on screen and optimise audio for clearer voices and more detailed content.A new feature to the 2026 Q-Series Soundbar line-up[14] is, which ensures a more natural and comfortable listening experience by directing sound towards the image on the TV screen. This way, dialogue will sound like it's coming from where the characters are positioned on-screen, versus where the soundbar is placed below the TV.also avoids sudden volume jumps when switching channels, content and streaming services.As the first all-in-one Samsung soundbar, theblends premium performance with aesthetic versatility. It delivers deep bass with four built-in woofers, removing the need for a separate subwoofer. With gyro sensor that recognises its position to optimise sound accordingly, the soundbar can be placed on a TV stand or mounted on a wall.It's the ideal solution for those who want a clean, customisable aesthetic without compromising on room-filling. The HW-QS90H also features next-generation AI tuning, includingandAcross soundbars and Music Studio speakers, the new[15] puts you in control of every detail. It lets you manage sound, group speakers, and more, all from one simple interface.Enjoy more with, providing users with instant access to thousands of entertainment content without additional sign-ups or payment. Samsung TV Plus is available exclusively on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitors, and Family Hub refrigerators, with no subscription required.Samsung is also expanding connectivity across its 2026 TV line-up with[16]. Available on select models, users can stream content directly from compatible smartphones and tablets to the TV, adding more flexibility to the viewing experience.[17] memories will also be available on selected 2026 Samsung TVs, giving users a new way to relive their favourite moments on the big screen[18]. This experience surfaces curated photo memories through Samsung Daily+, the Now Brief on-screen widget and the Google Photos app, available first and exclusively for six months. Additional Google Photos features will roll out on Samsung TVs later in 2026.integration on Samsung TVs brings the entertainment powerhouse to the connected ecosystem at home. With the SmartThings app, users can control compatible home devices[19], including Samsung TV and sound devices from their phone. Plus, AI Energy Mode can also intelligently adjust TV brightness to help manage energy consumption[20].At the centre of all these display innovations is the most powerful Tizen OS yet. Users can enjoy[21], ensuring that TVs continue to evolve long after they have entered the home.[22] helps keep connected devices safe, with active monitoring blocking harmful apps or sites, along with keeping sensitive data such as passwords secure.The 2026 Samsung TV and audio line-up is now available for purchase in Singapore via Samsung Online Store, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Official Store on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop, as well as selected Consumer Electronics and IT stores (Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, Parisilk).The line-up and corresponding promos are as follows:For more information about Samsung's 2026 Vision AI TV and audio line-up, please visit www.samsung.com Hashtag: #Samsung #SamsungElectronics The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Wer­bung Wer­bung Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com





News Source: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

News Source: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 13/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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