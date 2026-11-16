Sandoz launches Enzeevu in the US and announces key private label agreement, expanding treatment choice for patients with retinal diseases

Provides additional treatment option for patients living with various retinal diseases

Multi-year private-label agreement will substantially expand reach and sales growth in US from next year

Reinforces commitment to Bio100 ambition, with goal to have more than 100 biosimilars in portfolio by 2040

Basel, 16 November 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced the US launch of Enzeevu® (aflibercept-abzv) 2 mg, approved in a pre-filled syringe. Enzeevu is approved to treat various retinal diseases including neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME), which collectively impact more than 30 million Americans1.



Keren Haruvi, President Sandoz North America, says: “Vision loss caused by retinal diseases can have a profound impact on patients, their families and their quality of life. Yet, for many, the cost of treatment remains a significant barrier to care. With the US launch of Enzeevu, we are adding a biosimilar treatment option that supports broader access and healthcare system sustainability.”



Retinal diseases are among the leading causes of vision loss in people over age 50 and can substantially affect patients and their families, including mobility, independence and daily activities, health, social connection, work and education2. Expanding the availability of treatment options may help support the continuity of retinal care2.



Sandoz received FDA approval for Enzeevu in August 20243. It is FDA-approved in the same dosage form, route of administration and presentation as the reference medicine, Eylea®* (aflibercept)3. Enzeevu® is proven to be clinically equivalent in terms of efficacy and safety to the reference medicine and has met all FDA requirements for biosimilarity3-7 . It is also interchangeable with the reference medicine for all approved indications, providing patients and providers with a more affordable treatment option.



Alongside the US own-label launch, Sandoz has entered into a multi-year private-label agreement for Enzeevu, creating an additional commercial channel for the medicine in the US. Under the agreement, Sandoz will manufacture Enzeevu for commercialisation under a private label beginning in mid-2027.



The agreement builds on the Sandoz track record of successfully launching multiple private-label biosimilars in the US, including the first-ever biosimilar private label, and reflects the Company’s disciplined approach to commercialisation. It also provides committed volumes beginning in the second half of 2027.



The launch of Enzeevu strengthens the Sandoz position in ophthalmology, following the acquisition of US biosimilar Cimerli® (ranibizumab-eqrn) in 2024 and the European launch of Afqlir® (aflibercept) in 2025, and comes in a US anti-VEGF market worth an estimated USD 9.6 billion. It leverages Sandoz experience in ophthalmology and its legacy in biosimilars and continues its strong momentum in biosimilars in the US.



The launch also reflects the Sandoz commitment to its Bio100 ambition, which targets more than 100 biosimilars in the portfolio by 2040, nearly doubling current biosimilar loss-of-exclusivity coverage to around 80% from 2035 onwards. Through Bio100, Sandoz aims to broaden access to high-quality, affordable biosimilars for patients worldwide.



*Eylea® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Ltd





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ABOUT Enzeevu

The active ingredient in Enzeevuis aflibercept. Aflibercept is a recombinant fusion protein that binds to vascular endothelial growth factor A and placental growth factor, inhibiting abnormal vessel growth. In patients with nAMD, macular edema following RVO, DR and DME, aflibercept is administered into the eye as an intravitreal injection helping to inhibit abnormal blood vessel growth and reduce vascular permeability associated with retinal diseases4.

INDICATIONS

Enzeevuinjection, for intravitreal use, is indicated for the treatment of patients with nAMD), macular edema RVO, DR and DME.

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SELECT IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS: Enzeevu is contraindicated in patients with ocular or periocular infections, active intraocular inflammation, or known hypersensitivity to aflibercept or to any of the ingredients in Enzeevu.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: Endophthalmitis, retinal detachments and retinal vasculitis with or without occlusion may occur following intravitreal injections. Patients and/or caregivers should be instructed to report any signs and/or symptoms suggestive of these events without delay and should be managed appropriately; increases in intraocular pressure have been observed within 60 minutes of an intravitreal injection. There is a potential risk of arterial thromboembolic events following intravitreal use of vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors

ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common adverse reactions (=5%) reported in patients receiving aflibercept were conjunctival haemorrhage, eye pain, cataract, vitreous detachment, vitreous floaters and intraocular pressure increased

This is not the complete list of all the safety information for Enzeevu. Please see full Prescription Information for Enzeevu.

Select Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS

Cimerli injection, for intravitreal use, is indicated for the treatment of patients with nAMD; macular edema following RVO; DME; DR; Myopic Choroidal Neovascularisation.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: ocular or periocular infections, hypersensitivity

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: endophthalmitis and retinal detachments may occur following intravitreal injections. Patients should be monitored following the injection; increases in intraocular pressure have been noted both pre- and post-intravitreal injection; there is a potential risk of arterial thromboembolic events following intravitreal use of VEGF inhibitors; fatal events occurred more frequently in patients with diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy at baseline, who were treated monthly with ranibizumab compared with control

ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common adverse reactions (reported more frequently in ranibizumab-treated subjects than control subjects) are conjunctival haemorrhage, eye pain, vitreous floaters, and increased IOP

This is not the complete list of all the safety information for Cimerli. Please see full Prescribing Information .

DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



REFERENCES

1 Retinal disease prevalence study reveals gaps. PentaVision. Available at: https://retinalphysician.com/issues/2026/march-april/retinal-disease-prevalence-study-reveals-gaps/ [Last accessed: November 2026]

2 Hariprasad S, Holz F, Asche C, et al. Clinical and Socioeconomic Burden of Retinal Diseases: Can Biosimilars Add Value? A Narrative Review. Ophthalmol Ther. 2025 Feb 26;14(4):621–641. doi: 10.1007/s40123-025-01104-3 [Last accessed: November 2026]

3 Sandoz receives FDA approval for Enzeevu™ (aflibercept-abzv), further strengthening US biosimilar position. August 2024. https://www.sandoz.com/us-en/news/sandoz-receives-fda-approval-enzeevutm-aflibercept-abzv-further-strengthening-us-biosimilar/ [Last accessed: November 2026]

4 Enzeevu®. Prescribing Information. Available at: https://pro-enzeevu-com.cms.sandoz.com/sites/default/files/Media%20Documents/ENZEEVU_PI_04-05-2026%201.pdf [Last accessed: November 2026]

5 Dodeller F, Alliger P, Heyn J, et al. Development of Biosimilar Aflibercept SDZ-AFL. Current Therapeutic Research. 2025;103:100812.

6 Bordon AF, Kaiser PK, Wolf A, et al. Efficacy and safety of the proposed biosimilar aflibercept, SDZ-AFL, in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration: 52-week results from the Phase 3 Mylight study. Retina. 2024;44(10):1704-1713.

7 US Food and Drug Administration. Biosimilar Product Regulatory Review and Approval. FDA.gov. Updated Sep 2017. Available at: https://www.fda.gov/files/drugs/published/Biosimilar-Product-Regulatory-Review-and-Approval.pdf [Last accessed: November 2026]

ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.

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