Sandoz launches Enzeevu in the US and announces key private label agreement, expanding treatment choice for patients with retinal diseases
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Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Market Launch
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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules
Basel, 16 November 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced the US launch of Enzeevu® (aflibercept-abzv) 2 mg, approved in a pre-filled syringe. Enzeevu is approved to treat various retinal diseases including neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME), which collectively impact more than 30 million Americans1.
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ABOUT Enzeevu
The active ingredient in Enzeevuis aflibercept. Aflibercept is a recombinant fusion protein that binds to vascular endothelial growth factor A and placental growth factor, inhibiting abnormal vessel growth. In patients with nAMD, macular edema following RVO, DR and DME, aflibercept is administered into the eye as an intravitreal injection helping to inhibit abnormal blood vessel growth and reduce vascular permeability associated with retinal diseases4.
INDICATIONS
Enzeevuinjection, for intravitreal use, is indicated for the treatment of patients with nAMD), macular edema RVO, DR and DME.
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SELECT IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
CONTRAINDICATIONS: Enzeevu is contraindicated in patients with ocular or periocular infections, active intraocular inflammation, or known hypersensitivity to aflibercept or to any of the ingredients in Enzeevu.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: Endophthalmitis, retinal detachments and retinal vasculitis with or without occlusion may occur following intravitreal injections. Patients and/or caregivers should be instructed to report any signs and/or symptoms suggestive of these events without delay and should be managed appropriately; increases in intraocular pressure have been observed within 60 minutes of an intravitreal injection. There is a potential risk of arterial thromboembolic events following intravitreal use of vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors
ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common adverse reactions (=5%) reported in patients receiving aflibercept were conjunctival haemorrhage, eye pain, cataract, vitreous detachment, vitreous floaters and intraocular pressure increased
This is not the complete list of all the safety information for Enzeevu. Please see full Prescription Information for Enzeevu.
Select Important Safety Information
INDICATIONS
Cimerli injection, for intravitreal use, is indicated for the treatment of patients with nAMD; macular edema following RVO; DME; DR; Myopic Choroidal Neovascularisation.
CONTRAINDICATIONS: ocular or periocular infections, hypersensitivity
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: endophthalmitis and retinal detachments may occur following intravitreal injections. Patients should be monitored following the injection; increases in intraocular pressure have been noted both pre- and post-intravitreal injection; there is a potential risk of arterial thromboembolic events following intravitreal use of VEGF inhibitors; fatal events occurred more frequently in patients with diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy at baseline, who were treated monthly with ranibizumab compared with control
ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common adverse reactions (reported more frequently in ranibizumab-treated subjects than control subjects) are conjunctival haemorrhage, eye pain, vitreous floaters, and increased IOP
This is not the complete list of all the safety information for Cimerli. Please see full Prescribing Information.
DISCLAIMER
2 Hariprasad S, Holz F, Asche C, et al. Clinical and Socioeconomic Burden of Retinal Diseases: Can Biosimilars Add Value? A Narrative Review. Ophthalmol Ther. 2025 Feb 26;14(4):621–641. doi: 10.1007/s40123-025-01104-3 [Last accessed: November 2026]
3 Sandoz receives FDA approval for Enzeevu™ (aflibercept-abzv), further strengthening US biosimilar position. August 2024. https://www.sandoz.com/us-en/news/sandoz-receives-fda-approval-enzeevutm-aflibercept-abzv-further-strengthening-us-biosimilar/ [Last accessed: November 2026]
4 Enzeevu®. Prescribing Information. Available at: https://pro-enzeevu-com.cms.sandoz.com/sites/default/files/Media%20Documents/ENZEEVU_PI_04-05-2026%201.pdf [Last accessed: November 2026]
5 Dodeller F, Alliger P, Heyn J, et al. Development of Biosimilar Aflibercept SDZ-AFL. Current Therapeutic Research. 2025;103:100812.
6 Bordon AF, Kaiser PK, Wolf A, et al. Efficacy and safety of the proposed biosimilar aflibercept, SDZ-AFL, in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration: 52-week results from the Phase 3 Mylight study. Retina. 2024;44(10):1704-1713.
7 US Food and Drug Administration. Biosimilar Product Regulatory Review and Approval. FDA.gov. Updated Sep 2017. Available at: https://www.fda.gov/files/drugs/published/Biosimilar-Product-Regulatory-Review-and-Approval.pdf [Last accessed: November 2026]
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End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2428390
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2428390 16-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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