30.09.2019 22:15
Sangamo Therapeutics Appoints Bettina M. Cockroft, MD, MBA, as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today the appointment of Bettina M. Cockroft, MD, MBA, as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Cockroft will oversee all clinical development activities and operations and will report to the Executive Vice President of Research and Development.

"Bettina brings over 20 years of clinical development experience, having worked across multiple therapeutic areas and leading programs in several countries, said Adrian Woolfson, BM., B.Ch., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development. "This is an important time to welcome Bettina to Sangamo, as we expect a steady flow of readouts from our ongoing clinical trials and expect to initiate additional trials in the coming year. We look forward to Bettinas contributions and believe she will be a key player in helping us realize our mission of translating our groundbreaking science into genomic medicines that transform patients lives.

Dr. Cockroft has 23 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and joins Sangamo from Cytokinetics, Inc., where she was a member of the senior leadership team responsible for clinical development of fast skeletal muscle troponin activators in diseases such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Before that, Dr. Cockroft served as Chief Medical Officer of Auris Medical AG, where she led and grew the clinical development team responsible for two Phase 3 programs. Dr. Cockroft also held roles of increasing responsibility at Merck Serono S.A., Novartis Consumer Health and Menarini Ricerche earlier in her career.

Dr. Cockroft earned her MBA at MIT Sloan School of Management and her MD from the University of Genoa.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, and in vivo genome editing and gene regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

