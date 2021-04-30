  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
13.07.2021 16:00

SAUDIA Airlines Contracts with GE Digital for Digital Asset Records Management

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

GE Digital today announced that SAUDIA Airlines will be implementing GE Digitals Aviation Software Asset Records solution. The contract extends the partnership between Saudia and GE creating further operational efficiencies and cost optimization.

The GE Digital Asset Records system makes it easy for operators to streamline records management with a single, cloud-based solution. Airlines are able to digitize, index, and archive all maintenance records and match those records to the relevant M&E (Maintenance & Engineering) system. In addition, they can connect the records and data of internal and external operations and easily facilitate documentation between airlines and lessors.

By implementing Asset Records, SAUDIA is anticipating achieving benefits including reduction in records management overhead, time savings for engineering, easier data retrieval, optimization of the transfer of assets between the airline and other entities, and more. The airline will be utilizing GE Digitals Asset Transfer System to streamline and simplify the way leased-asset documentation is managed with lessors, as well as MRO Connect, Workflow Management, and M&E Systems Integration. In addition, the solution includes expert professional services for the digitization of all historical backlog and help the Saudia team with day to day management of tech records processes and asset transfer packages.

  • MRO Connect allows extension into additional cloud-based systems
  • Workflow Management allows users to manage error correction and paperwork remediation between the carrier and its outsourced maintenance providers
  • M&E Systems integration enables query of production databases of M&E systems to support higher accuracy web indexing and post document links back to these database

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Ahmed Al Wassiah, Chief Operations Officer at SAUDIA said, "SAUDIA places innovation among its top priorities when it comes to aircraft fleet and operations, and with this latest partnership with GE, it enables SAUDIA to transition to a seamless, all-digital solution for aircraft asset records management. With the expansion of the fleet and the airlines aircraft modernization roadmap, an essential part of the 360 approach is to have an all-digital interface, providing real-time access to archived aircraft records in real-time, facilitating swift access to multiple features, records, and data.

With Asset Records, airlines can streamline records management from capturing and correcting data, to searching and integrating with suppliers, connecting to existing processes and systems, and easily integrating into the workflow without worrying about compliance. And, airlines can leverage highly accurate data and enable downstream analytics to improve operations.

"This contract represents a great digital partnership with one of the regions biggest airlines, said Andrew Coleman, General Manager for GE Digitals Aviation Software business. "This is a great example of companies embracing the future of flight through sustainable operations, applying proven aviation practices to emerging technologies, and adapting to an increasingly digital world.

More information about GE Digitals Aviation Software solutions can be found here. Information about Asset Records can be found here.

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digitals product portfolio  including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation  helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital.

Nachrichten zu General Electric Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Prognosen
Erste Schätzungen: General Electric legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Mit diesen Ergebnissen rechnen Analysten für die kommende General Electric-Bilanz.
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
07.07.21
Buchempfehlungen von Bill Gates für die Urlaubszeit (finanzen.net)
22.06.21
General Electric-Aktie: Ermutigende Signale an alle Investoren (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
21.06.21
General Electric kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
15.06.21
GE und Safran setzen auf Open-Rotor-Triebwerken (Airliners)
14.06.21
GE-Aktie schwächer: GE und Safran wollen Technik für nächste Triebwerksgeneration entwickeln (dpa-afx)
14.06.21
GE und Safran verlängern Zusammenarbeit bis 2050 (aero.de)
24.05.21
Luftfahrt: Emirates stellt Auftrag an Boeing wegen GE-Triebwerken infrage (Handelsblatt)
30.04.21
April 2021: So schätzen Experten die General Electric-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr General Electric News
RSS Feed
General Electric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu General Electric Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.03.2021General Electric buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.03.2021General Electric buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.03.2021General Electric NeutralCredit Suisse Group
26.01.2021General Electric NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.03.2020General Electric NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.03.2021General Electric buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.03.2021General Electric buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.10.2019General Electric OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.10.2019General Electric OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.03.2019General Electric OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.03.2021General Electric NeutralCredit Suisse Group
26.01.2021General Electric NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.03.2020General Electric NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.12.2019General Electric NeutralCredit Suisse Group
08.03.2019General Electric NeutralCredit Suisse Group
07.10.2019General Electric UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.04.2019General Electric UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.11.2018General Electric UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.10.2018General Electric UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.10.2018General Electric UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für General Electric Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene General Electric News

22.06.21General Electric-Aktie: Ermutigende Signale an alle Investoren
07.07.21Buchempfehlungen von Bill Gates für die Urlaubszeit
21.06.21General Electric kündigt Dividende an
14.06.21GE-Aktie schwächer: GE und Safran wollen Technik für nächste Triebwerksgeneration entwickeln
12.07.21Erste Schätzungen: General Electric legt Quartalsergebnis vor
15.06.21GE und Safran setzen auf Open-Rotor-Triebwerken
01.07.21GE Digital Joins With Airbus and Delta TechOps in Digital Alliance for Fleet Health Monitoring and Diagnostics Solutions
26.06.21Better Buy: GE vs. 3M
14.06.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft. Nike. Novo Nordisk. Caterpillar and General Electric
14.06.21GE und Safran verlängern Zusammenarbeit bis 2050
Weitere General Electric News
Werbung

Trading-News

Tesla entgeht dem Todeskreuz
Vontobel: Einladung zur Zertifikatesprechstunde am 14. Juli 2021
S&P 500  Bullen bleiben noch am Ruder
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Bullenmarkt weiter intakt
DAX Ausblick - Wall Street schiebt an
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Ende des Goldilocks-Szenarios" kein Baisse-Garant.
Westwing - kommt jetzt der Turnaround?
Warum Risiken am Aktienmarkt keine Rolle spielen
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Investments Made in China"
Webinar: Flexibel, sicher und renditestark investieren. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur General Electric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

General Electric Peer Group News

15:30 UhrPratt & Whitney Surpasses 800 GTF Engine Orders in 2021
15:00 UhrMOBILion Systems Inc. Announces $60 Million Series C Financing Round Led by D1
14:16 UhrDiese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt 2020/2021
14:00 UhrHoneywell And Premier Inc. Collaborate To Expand U.S. Production Of Nitrile Exam Gloves
13:27 UhrBundesregierung erhöht Prognose für Stromverbrauch bis 2030
13:14 UhrMaydorns Meinung: Tesla. BYD. Samsung SDI. Varta. Livent. Standard Lithium. Millennial Lithium. JinkoSolar. SolarEdge
12:48 UhrStudie: DAX-Vorstände kassieren 48-mal so viel wie ihre Angestellten
12:38 UhrROUNDUP: Enormes Gehaltsgefälle in Dax-Unternehmen - Aber Abstand wird kleiner
09:34 UhrMÄRKTE ASIEN/Aufwärtstendenz geht weiter - Finanzwerte gesucht
07:41 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Alstom auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 38 Euro

News von

Wettlauf ins All  Diese Aktien könnten vom Virgin-Galactic-Effekt profitieren
Das sind die Megatrends der Zukunft  und auf diese Firmen sollten Anleger setzen
Armutsfalle Pflege  was Angehörige wissen müssen
Aufstieg in den Dax40? Diese Kandidaten sind eine Chance für Anleger
Mit solch einer Strategie kann man auch im zweiten Halbjahr ganz gut fahren

News von

VW-Aktie, BASF und Deutsche Post: Die drei DAX-Vertreter nach neuen Geschäftszahlen im Check
Bitcoin-Kurs über 34.000 Dollar: Elon Musk sorgt bei Dogecoin für Aufsehen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: England hält an Öffnungsplänen ab 19. Juli fest
Newsticker Corona: Transatlantik-Koordinator - USA müssen Einreise erleichtern
DAX-Chartanalyse: 16.500 nach der Sommerpause

Heute im Fokus

Dow leichter -- DAX kratzt an Rekordhoch -- JPMorgan mit Gewinnsprung -- Gerresheimer wächst weiter -- VW mit neuer Konzernstrategie -- Boeing, BASF, Fraport, HelloFresh im Fokus

Poker um TV-Rechte des DFB-Pokals: Kauft Sky alle Spiele? Moody's erhöht Ausblick für HELLA auf stabil. National Australia Bank will Citigroup-Geschäft in Australien kaufen. Delivery Hero: Verkauf in Südkorea verzögert sich. Lagarde: Neue EZB-Strategie sorgt für mehr Flexibilität. Nokia rechnet mit Erhöhung seiner Jahresziele. HSBC, NatWest & Co.: Britische Notenbank hebt Dividendenbeschränkung für große Geldhäuser auf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Ölpreis Ende des Jahres?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen