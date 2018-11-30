Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced it has named Saul Van
Beurden as its head of Technology, a new role Wells Fargo announced in
October 2018. Van Beurden, a 25-year financial services veteran, most
recently served as chief information officer of consumer and community
banking at JPMorgan Chase. Van Beurden will join the company in April
and will be based in New York City. He will report directly to Wells
Fargo CEO and President Tim Sloan, and join the companys Operating
Committee as an executive officer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005838/en/
Saul Van Beurden (Photo: Business Wire)
"Sauls proven track record in technology and risk remediation makes him
the ideal choice to lead our technology transformation efforts, said
Sloan. "We have made great strides enhancing our technology and
information security capabilities over the last few years, and Sauls
leadership will accelerate that work.
As Wells Fargos head of Technology, Van Beurden will lead the companys
technology and information security teams. He will play a critical role
in the execution of Wells Fargos strategy where technology is a key
element of the companys customer and team member experience, business
and risk management transformation, and growth agenda. He will be
instrumental in driving the companys transformation and efforts to
become a leader in risk management and innovation.
Until Van Beurden officially begins his new role, Chief Technology
Officer Scott Dillon, head of Enterprise Information Technology, and
Chief Information Security Officer Rich Baich, head of Enterprise
Information Security, will continue to report to Chief Financial Officer
John Shrewsberry.
In his previous role, Van Beurden was responsible for managing all
application development, production management, data management, cloud
migration, engineering and architecture, innovation, and cyber security
and risk for the consumer and community banking division. He joined
JPMorgan Chase in 2014 as the chief information officer for home lending.
Prior to JPMorgan Chase, Van Beurden was chief operating officer for
Marsh & McLennan International. He spent 10 years at ING Group in
various senior leadership positions, and worked for different firms in
the Netherlands.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargos
vision is to satisfy our customers financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,950
locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile
banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support
customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately
262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the
United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortunes 2018
rankings of Americas largest corporations. News, insights and
perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005838/en/