09.01.2019 22:15
Saul Van Beurden Named Wells Fargos New Head of Technology

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced it has named Saul Van Beurden as its head of Technology, a new role Wells Fargo announced in October 2018. Van Beurden, a 25-year financial services veteran, most recently served as chief information officer of consumer and community banking at JPMorgan Chase. Van Beurden will join the company in April and will be based in New York City. He will report directly to Wells Fargo CEO and President Tim Sloan, and join the companys Operating Committee as an executive officer.

"Sauls proven track record in technology and risk remediation makes him the ideal choice to lead our technology transformation efforts, said Sloan. "We have made great strides enhancing our technology and information security capabilities over the last few years, and Sauls leadership will accelerate that work.

As Wells Fargos head of Technology, Van Beurden will lead the companys technology and information security teams. He will play a critical role in the execution of Wells Fargos strategy where technology is a key element of the companys customer and team member experience, business and risk management transformation, and growth agenda. He will be instrumental in driving the companys transformation and efforts to become a leader in risk management and innovation.

Until Van Beurden officially begins his new role, Chief Technology Officer Scott Dillon, head of Enterprise Information Technology, and Chief Information Security Officer Rich Baich, head of Enterprise Information Security, will continue to report to Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry.

In his previous role, Van Beurden was responsible for managing all application development, production management, data management, cloud migration, engineering and architecture, innovation, and cyber security and risk for the consumer and community banking division. He joined JPMorgan Chase in 2014 as the chief information officer for home lending.

Prior to JPMorgan Chase, Van Beurden was chief operating officer for Marsh & McLennan International. He spent 10 years at ING Group in various senior leadership positions, and worked for different firms in the Netherlands.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargos vision is to satisfy our customers financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,950 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortunes 2018 rankings of Americas largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

