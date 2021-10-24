SAVA INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP alerts investors of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) ("Cassava) of upcoming deadline in securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Cassava securities between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period).

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 26, 2021

CLASS PERIOD: September 14, 2020 through August 27, 2021

CASSAVAS ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Cassava is a clinical stage biotechnology company. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is called simufilam (formerly PTI-125) developed as a treatment for Alzheimers disease. Simufilam purportedly targets an altered form of a protein called filamin A ("FLNA) in the Alzheimers brain and reverts it to its native, healthy conformation, thereby countering the downstream toxic effects of altered FLNA.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) data underlying the foundational research for Cassavas product candidates had been manipulated; (2) experiments using post-mortem human brain tissue frozen for nearly 10 years was contrary to a basic understanding of neurobiology; (3) biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam had been manipulated to conclude that simufilam was effective; (4) Quanterix Corp., an independent company, had not interpreted the test results or prepared the data charts for the biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam; (5) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Cassava would face regulatory scrutiny in connection with the development of simufilam; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants positive statements about Cassavas business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Cassava investors may, no later than October 26, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer& Check, LLP encourages Hyzon investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Because Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions on a contingency fee basis, there are no out-of-pocket fees or expenses paid by the lead plaintiff, regardless of the outcome of the case. If we are successful in obtaining a recovery for the class, we will apply to the court for a fee that fairly represents the work performed and risk assumed. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

