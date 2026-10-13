Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Schlatter mourns the loss of Daniel Fransson



13-Oct-2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR Schlieren, 13 October 2026. It is with deep sadness that Schlatter Industries AG announces that Daniel Fransson, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Board, passed away in an accident while on vacation. Werbung With Daniel Fransson, Schlatter has lost a highly valued leader and dedicated colleague who played a key role in shaping the company’s technological development. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board extend their sincere condolences to his family. Information regarding his successor will be provided in due course. Werbung Further information Schlatter Industries AG Roger Widmer Chief Sales Officer Mobile +41 79 638 88 86 roger.widmer@schlattergroup.com Financial calendar 21.01.2027 26.03.2027 12.05.2027 Publication of order intake and net sales for 2026 Publication of the detailed annual results for 2026 by means of an ad hoc announcement and publication of the Annual Report on the company’s website Annual General Meeting Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group – which is listed on the Sparks Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange – guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.



This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments. ------------------------------

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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR



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