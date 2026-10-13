DAX 25.278 +0,8%ESt50 6.201 +0,5%MSCI World 4.963 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 11,01 ±0,0%Nas 27.246 -0,4%Bitcoin 74.805 +2,1%Euro 1,1172 +0,1%Öl 105,3 -1,3%Gold 4.195 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

Schlatter mourns the loss of Daniel Fransson

Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Schlatter mourns the loss of Daniel Fransson

13-Oct-2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR   

Schlieren, 13 October 2026. It is with deep sadness that Schlatter Industries AG announces that Daniel Fransson, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Board, passed away in an accident while on vacation.

Werbung

With Daniel Fransson, Schlatter has lost a highly valued leader and dedicated colleague who played a key role in shaping the company’s technological development.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board extend their sincere condolences to his family.

Information regarding his successor will be provided in due course.

Werbung

 

Further information

Schlatter Industries AG

Roger Widmer

Chief Sales Officer

Mobile +41 79 638 88 86

roger.widmer@schlattergroup.com

 

Financial calendar

21.01.2027

26.03.2027

 

12.05.2027

Publication of order intake and net sales for 2026

Publication of the detailed annual results for 2026 by means of an ad hoc announcement

and publication of the Annual Report on the company’s website

Annual General Meeting

Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)
The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group – which is listed on the Sparks Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange – guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.

This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments. 

------------------------------
This information can be downloaded as a PDF from the following link:
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

If you no longer wish to receive information from Schlatter Industries AG: Unsubscribe


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Schlatter Industries AG
Brandstrasse 24
8952 Schlieren
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 732 71 86
E-mail: info@schlattergroup.com
Internet: www.schlattergroup.com
ISIN: CH0002277314
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2414246

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2414246  13-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Schlatter Industries Aktie News

Werbung

Schlatter Industries Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Schlatter Industries nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
28.02.05 Schlatter Holding AG: Market Perform Vontobel

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.