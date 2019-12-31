finanzen.net
24.06.2020 01:18

Schlumberger Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All of Schlumberger Investment SAs Outstanding 3.300% Senior Notes Due 2021

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Schlumberger Limited ("Schlumberger) today announced the expiration of the previously announced cash tender offer by Schlumberger Investment SA, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger ("SISA), for any and all of SISAs outstanding 3.300% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Notes), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated June 17, 2020 (the "Offer to Purchase) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery). The tender offer is referred to as the "Offer. The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to together as the "Offer Documents. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, today, June 23, 2020 (the "Expiration Time). As of the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received (and not withdrawn) in the amounts set forth in the table below.

Title of Security

CUSIP Numbers

Principal Amount

Outstanding

Principal Amount

Tendered(1)

Percentage of

Outstanding

Amount Tendered(1)

3.300% Senior Notes due 2021

806854AB1 /

US806854AB12

 

L81445AB1 /

USL81445AB10

$1,600,000,000

$935,224,000

58.45%

(1) Excludes Notes tendered through the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

SISA expects to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer, including Notes tendered in accordance with the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Payment for the Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer is intended to be made on June 26, 2020 (the "Settlement Date).

The applicable "Tender Offer Consideration will be $1,026.06 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Settlement Date, payable on the Settlement Date.

The Offer was made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the tender agent and information agent for the Offer. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as dealer managers and Standard Chartered Bank and UniCredit Capital Markets LLC acted as co-dealer managers for the Offer.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws  that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as "expect, "may, "believe, "plan, "estimate, "intend, "anticipate, "should, "could, "will, "see, "likely, and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the terms and timing for completion of the Offer, including the acceptance for purchase of any Notes validly tendered and the expected Settlement Date thereof. Schlumberger and SISA cannot give any assurance that such statements will prove correct. These statements are subject to, among other things, the risks and uncertainties detailed in Schlumbergers most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in Schlumbergers forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and both Schlumberger and SISA disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.05.20
Schlumberger-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Schlumberger-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
18.04.20
Schlumberger legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
17.04.20
Schlumberger-Aktie steigt deutlich: Nach tiefroten Zahlen sinkt Dividende um 75 Prozent (Dow Jones)
17.04.20
Schlumberger kürzt die Dividende kräftig (MyDividends)
16.04.20
Ausblick: Schlumberger stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
02.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Schlumberger legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
März 2020: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Schlumberger-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Schlumberger News
RSS Feed
Schlumberger zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.06.2019Schlumberger BuyGabelli & Co
22.10.2018Schlumberger OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
22.01.2018Schlumberger BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
16.10.2017Schlumberger OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13.10.2017Schlumberger Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
27.06.2019Schlumberger BuyGabelli & Co
22.10.2018Schlumberger OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
22.01.2018Schlumberger BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
16.10.2017Schlumberger OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13.10.2017Schlumberger Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
21.06.2017Schlumberger Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.01.2017Schlumberger HoldSunTrust
20.04.2016Schlumberger HoldStandpoint Research
25.01.2016Schlumberger Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.07.2011Schlumberger holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Schlumberger News

31.05.20Schlumberger-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
01.06.20Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
17.06.20Here's How Schlumberger Will Cut $1.5B in Costs Every Year
16.06.20Schlumberger to take charge of up to $1.4 bln due to ongoing restructuring - CEO
16.06.20Schlumberger makes 'major changes' to organization to cut costs by $1.5 billion a year
16.06.20UPDATE 1- -Schlumberger to take up to $1.4 bln charge for restructuring -CEO
19.06.20Schlumberger inks Technology License Agreement with CNPC Logging
15.06.20Schlumberger (SLB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
23.06.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: Myriad Genetics. Casella Waste. CNH and Schlumberger
Weitere Schlumberger News
Werbung

Trading-News

So legen Sie Geld für Ihr Kind an
DAX: Wann kommt eine Korrektur?
So handeln die wikifolio-Trader Wirecard
Daimler mit Silberstreif
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Deutsche Bank, Heidelberg Cement
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Welt nach der Corona-Krise
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Schlumberger-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Schlumberger Peer Group News

18.06.20Halliburton (HAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
15.06.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil. Chevron. Occidental Petroleum. National Oilwell Varco and Apache
09.06.20Berry Global (BERY) Gains From RPC Buyout Amid Cost Woes
08.06.20MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street von Fed beflügelt - Nasdaq auf Allzeithoch
05.06.20RPC (RES) Up 18.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
05.06.20Petro Welt Technologies AG : Clarification regarding Supervisory Board approval date
05.06.20Baker Hughes May rig count falls 22% from April
04.06.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Halliburton. Baker Hughes. EOG Resources. Parsley Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources
03.06.20Here's Why Investors Should Buy RPC (RES) Stock Right Away
31.05.20Mai 2020: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Baker Hughes-Aktie angepasst

News von

Ist dieser Betrug die Wende zum Schlechten?
GPS-Tracker bieten mehr Sicherheit im Alltag
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in Ihrer Wohnung los
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Radfahren mit Superkräften

News von

Achtung Vermieter: Schnell noch die neue Mehrwertsteuer in den Mietvertrag schreiben
Wirecard-Milliarden vermutlich weg: "Ein Desaster" - Untersuchungshaft könnte drohen
DAX im Minus: Anleger fürchten zweite Corona-Welle - Kurssturz bei Wirecard
Sind die Banken schon beauftragt? Was wir über die CureVac-Aktie wissen
Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun verhaftet - Finanzaufsicht BaFin erweitert Strafanzeige gegen Wirecard

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kräftig im Plus -- US-Börsen grün -- Apple-Aktie auf Rekordjagd -- Ex-Wirecard-Chef festgenommen -- BGH stoppt Datensammlung von Facebook -- Lufthansa, TUI, Bayer, Telekom, KlöCo im Fokus

Goldpreis steigt auf höchsten Stand seit 2012. Siemens- und Alstom-Manager in Italien wegen Bestechung in Haft. Softbank-Deal: Telekom erhält Option auf Aktienmehrheit an T-Mobile. BGH entscheidet im Streit zwischen Bundeskartellamt und Facebook. Siemens und Salesforce kooperieren bei coronagerechten Bürolösungen. Baustoff-Studie der SocGen treibt vor allem HeidelbergCement-Aktien an. Eurozone-Wirtschaft verlangsamt Talfahrt im Juni.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
23.06.20
DAX schließt kräftig im Plus -- US-Börsen grün -- Apple-Aktie auf Rekordjagd -- Ex-Wirecard-Chef festgenommen -- BGH stoppt Datensammlung von Facebook -- Lufthansa, TUI, Bayer, Telekom, KlöCo im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:07 Uhr
Wichtige Grundregeln für den Aktienhandel
Standardwerte
01:59 Uhr
"Wem gehört der DAX?" - Wer die meisten Anteile am deutschen Leitindex hält
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
BASFBASF11
ITM Power plcA0B57L
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81