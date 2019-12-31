Schlumberger Limited ("Schlumberger) today announced the expiration of the previously announced cash tender offer by Schlumberger Investment SA, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger ("SISA), for any and all of SISAs outstanding 3.300% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Notes), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated June 17, 2020 (the "Offer to Purchase) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery). The tender offer is referred to as the "Offer. The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to together as the "Offer Documents. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, today, June 23, 2020 (the "Expiration Time). As of the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received (and not withdrawn) in the amounts set forth in the table below.

Title of Security CUSIP Numbers Principal Amount Outstanding Principal Amount Tendered(1) Percentage of Outstanding Amount Tendered(1) 3.300% Senior Notes due 2021 806854AB1 / US806854AB12 L81445AB1 / USL81445AB10 $1,600,000,000 $935,224,000 58.45%

(1) Excludes Notes tendered through the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

SISA expects to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer, including Notes tendered in accordance with the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Payment for the Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer is intended to be made on June 26, 2020 (the "Settlement Date).

The applicable "Tender Offer Consideration will be $1,026.06 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Settlement Date, payable on the Settlement Date.

The Offer was made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the tender agent and information agent for the Offer. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as dealer managers and Standard Chartered Bank and UniCredit Capital Markets LLC acted as co-dealer managers for the Offer.

