finanzen.net
Umwelt, Soziales und gute Unternehmensführung - Mit UBS in nachhaltige Unternehmen investieren-w-
24.09.2019 21:46
Bewerten
(0)

Schlumberger Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Schlumberger Holdings Corporations Outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes Due 2020 and 3.625% Senior Notes Due 2022

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Schlumberger Limited ("Schlumberger) today announced that Schlumberger Holdings Corporation, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger ("SHC), has priced the previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding (a) 3.000% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes") and (b) 3.625% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes, and together with the 2020 Notes, the "Notes"), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 18, 2019 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery"). The tender offer is referred to herein as the "Offer." The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein collectively as the "Offer Documents."

The applicable "Tender Offer Consideration" for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer was determined in the manner described in the Offer Documents by reference to the applicable fixed spread for such Notes specified in the table below plus the yield based on the bid-side price of the applicable U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the table below, as determined by the Dealer Manager (as defined below) at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 24, 2019.

Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Offer is set forth in the table below.

Title of
Security

CUSIP
Numbers

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

U.S. Treasury
Reference
Security

Bloomberg
Reference
Page

Reference
U.S.
Treasury
Security
Yield

Fixed Spread

Consideration

3.000% Senior Notes due 2020

806851AC5 / U8066LAC8

$1,198,732,000

1.875% U.S. Treasury Notes due December 15, 2020

PX4

1.793%

25 bps

$1,011.58

3.625% Senior Notes due 2022

806851AE1 / U8066LAD6

$616,522,000

1.500% U.S. Treasury Notes due September 15, 2022

PX1

1.546%

35 bps

$1,051.27

Holders must validly tender (and not validly withdraw) their Notes, or deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery for their Notes, at or before the Expiration Time (as defined below) in order to be eligible to receive the applicable Tender Offer Consideration. In addition, holders whose Notes are purchased in the Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) for the applicable Notes. SHC expects the Settlement Date to occur on September 27, 2019, the third business day after the Expiration Time.

The Offer will expire today on September 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Time"), unless extended or earlier terminated by SHC. The Notes tendered may be withdrawn at any time at or before the Expiration Time by following the procedures described in the Offer to Purchase.

SHC's obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver, in SHC's discretion, of certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase. The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer Documents. Holders of the Notes are urged to read the Offer Documents carefully.

SHC has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. ("D.F. King") as the tender agent and information agent for the Offer. SHC has retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as the dealer manager (the "Dealer Manager) for the Offer.

Holders who would like additional copies of the Offer Documents may call D.F. King at (866) 530-8635 or email at slb@dfking.com. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are also available at the following website: www.dfking.com/slb. Questions regarding the terms of the Offer should be directed to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone (800) 828-3182 (toll-free), (212) 902-6351 (collect), Attn: Liability Management.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer Documents. The Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of SHC by the Dealer Manager or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws  that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as "expect, "may, "believe, "plan, "estimate, "intend, "anticipate, "should, "could, "will, "see, "likely, and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the terms and timing for completion of the Offer, including the acceptance for purchase of any Notes validly tendered and the expected Expiration Time and Settlement Date thereof. Schlumberger and SHC cannot give any assurance that such statements will prove correct. These statements are subject to, among other things, the risks and uncertainties detailed in Schlumbergers most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in Schlumbergers forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Schlumberger disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Schlumberger News
RSS Feed
Schlumberger zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.06.2019Schlumberger BuyGabelli & Co
22.10.2018Schlumberger OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
22.01.2018Schlumberger BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
16.10.2017Schlumberger OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13.10.2017Schlumberger Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
27.06.2019Schlumberger BuyGabelli & Co
22.10.2018Schlumberger OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
22.01.2018Schlumberger BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
16.10.2017Schlumberger OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13.10.2017Schlumberger Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
21.06.2017Schlumberger Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.01.2017Schlumberger HoldSunTrust
20.04.2016Schlumberger HoldStandpoint Research
25.01.2016Schlumberger Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.07.2011Schlumberger holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Schlumberger News

05.09.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apache. Parsley. Equinor. Halliburton and Schlumberger
13.09.19Here's Why You Should Hold On to Schlumberger (SLB) Now
11.09.19Cramer's lightning round: I no longer trust Schlumberger
09.09.19Schlumberger & TGS Announce New 3D Multiclient Reimaging Project in Egyptian Red Sea
04.09.19Schlumberger may sell or exit unprofitable units - CEO
04.09.19UPDATE 2-Schlumberger CEO outlines digital strategy. plans Q3 writedown
19.09.19Schlumberger Deploys Microsoft Azure in DELFI environment
27.08.19Schlumberger Ld. : Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
17.09.19Schlumberger (SLB) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.3%
18.09.19Schlumberger Ld. : Tender Offer
Weitere Schlumberger News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs für Kinder sparen: Kinderkonten bei Scalable Capital
Vontobel: Chipindustrie im Umbruch - Thomas Rappold: "Chinesen setzen auf den nächsten Sprung mit AI und 5G Spezialchips"
BNP Paribas: DAX vor der Jahresend-Rally? | Rendezvous mit Harry
Evotec setzt zum Sprung an
Nie wieder Zinsen? Das sagen die Top-Trader
SOCIETE GENERALE: Gold: Chance von 111,7 Prozent p.a.
Zunehmende Nachfrage- und nachlassende Angebotssorgen belasten Ölpreise
RWE  Grünes Licht für neue RWE
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Schlumberger-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Schlumberger Peer Group News

02:02 UhrWhere Will Baker Hughes Be in 5 Years?
22.09.19Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Laboratories N.V.
20.09.19U.S. total weekly active drilling-rig count down 18 at 868: Baker Hughes
19.09.19Halliburton (HAL) Stock Moves 0.53%: What You Should Know
19.09.19Implied Volatility Surging for RPC (RES) Stock Options
18.09.19Baker Hughes to Eliminate GE Reference From Ticker &amp; Name
18.09.19BHGE Renames Baker Hughes Company
17.09.19MÄRKTE USA/Anleger warten auf die US-Notenbank - Ölpreise fallen
17.09.19Halliburton (HAL) Soars: Stock Adds 11% in Session
16.09.19MÄRKTE USA/Ölpreisschock gut weggesteckt - Ölaktien haussieren

News von

Darum sind MP3-Player noch immer gefragt
Das müssen Sie wissen, um vom Silber-Boom zu profitieren
Mieter gegen Vermieter  was Sie dürfen, und was nicht
Bluetooth-Maus für Laptop, PC und Tablet: Die besten Modelle im Überblick
Der heimliche Profiteur des Angriffs auf Saudi-Arabien

News von

Diese zwei Banken trotzen den Minizinsen und bieten für Tagesgeld 1,0 Prozent. Das müssen Sparer jetzt wissen
Nel Asa-Aktie: Größter Short-Investor reduziert seine Wette gegen den Wasserstoffhersteller
DAX im Minus: Furcht vor Rezession verschreckt Anleger in Europa - TUI-Aktie steigt
DAX: Tempo wird realistischer
Thomas Cook-Pleite: Versicherer Zurich müsste für Rückholung von Cook-Passagieren zahlen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street im Minus -- Condor erhält Überbrückungskredit -- Pfeiffer Vacuum senkt erneut Prognose -- Daimler, EVOTEC, K+S im Fokus

Pelosi-Äußerung erwartet in Debatte zu möglicher Amtsenthebung Trumps. Umstrittener WeWork-Chef Neumann tritt zurück. TOTAL peilt 2019 Kosteneinsparungen von 4,7 Milliarden Dollar an. Britische Parlaments-Zwangspause rechtswidrig. VW-Spitze in Dieselaffäre angeklagt. SAF-Holland senkt Ausblick.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hat ein Milliarden-Paket für den Klimaschutz beschlossen. Glauben Sie an dessen Wirksamkeit?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:30 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street im Minus -- Condor erhält Überbrückungskredit -- Pfeiffer Vacuum senkt erneut Prognose -- Daimler, EVOTEC, K+S im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
21:46 Uhr
Rufe nach Amtsenthebung werden lauter - Trump will sich entlasten
Ausland
21:45 Uhr
Condor: Bund und Hessen geben Zusage für Überbrückungskredit
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TUITUAG00
EVOTEC SE566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
K+S AGKSAG88
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Thomas CookA0MR3W
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100