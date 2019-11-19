finanzen.net
19.11.2019 22:41
Schlumberger Announces Redemption of 100% of Outstanding 4.200% Senior Notes Due 2021 of Schlumberger Norge AS

Schlumberger Limited ("Schlumberger) today announced that Schlumberger Norge AS, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger ("SLB Norge), will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 4.200% Senior Notes due 2021 (CUSIP Nos. 80685PAA6/R7562MAB3; ISIN Nos. US80685PAA66/USR7562MAB39 and Common Codes 56301178/56301313) (the "Notes). The redemption date for the Notes is December 19, 2019 (the "Redemption Date). The Notes are currently listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Euro MTF market.

The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $500,000,000. The Notes will be redeemed on the Redemption Date at a redemption price for the Notes equal to (a) 100% of the aggregate principal amount being redeemed, plus (b) accrued and unpaid on the Notes from the last interest payment date to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, plus (c) a make-whole premium to be calculated three business days prior to the Redemption Date in accordance with the terms of the Notes and the indenture governing the Notes. On and after the Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the Notes and the Notes will cease to be outstanding.

Notices of redemption are being sent by the trustee for the Notes to all currently registered holders of the Notes.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws  that is, statements about the future, not about past, events. Such statements often contain words such as "expect, "may, "believe, "plan, "estimate, "intend, "anticipate, "should, "could, "will, "see, "likely and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the terms and timing of the redemption of each series of Notes. Neither Schlumberger nor SLB Norge can give any assurance that such statements will prove correct. These statements are subject to, among other things, the risks and uncertainties detailed in Schlumbergers most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in Schlumbergers forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Schlumberger disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 105,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance.

Schlumberger Limited has principal offices in Paris, Houston, London and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.82 billion in 2018. For more information, visit www.slb.com.

