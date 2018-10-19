Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) today reported results for the third
quarter of 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sequential
|
|
|
Year-on-year
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$8,504
|
|
|
$8,303
|
|
|
$7,905
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
8%
|
Pretax operating income
|
|
|
$1,152
|
|
|
$1,094
|
|
|
$1,059
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
9%
|
Pretax operating margin
|
|
|
13.5%
|
|
|
13.2%
|
|
|
13.4%
|
|
|
36 bps
|
|
|
15 bps
|
Net income - GAAP basis
|
|
|
$644
|
|
|
$430
|
|
|
$545
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
18%
|
Net income, excluding charges & credits*
|
|
|
$644
|
|
|
$594
|
|
|
$581
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
11%
|
Diluted EPS - GAAP basis
|
|
|
$0.46
|
|
|
$0.31
|
|
|
$0.39
|
|
|
48%
|
|
|
18%
|
Diluted EPS, excluding charges & credits*
|
|
|
$0.46
|
|
|
$0.43
|
|
|
$0.42
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America revenue
|
|
|
$3,189
|
|
|
$3,139
|
|
|
$2,602
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
23%
|
International revenue
|
|
|
$5,215
|
|
|
$5,065
|
|
|
$5,147
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America revenue, excluding Cameron
|
|
|
$2,572
|
|
|
$2,546
|
|
|
$2,086
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
23%
|
International revenue, excluding Cameron
|
|
|
$4,559
|
|
|
$4,387
|
|
|
$4,430
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*These are non-GAAP financial measures. See section below entitled
"Charges & Credits" for details.
Schlumberger Chairman and CEO Paal Kibsgaard commented, "Our
third-quarter revenue of $8.5 billion grew 2% sequentially, driven by
the International Areas where the broad-based activity recovery
continued and where sequential revenue growth outpaced that of North
America for the first time since the second quarter of 2014. In North
America, sequential growth remained positive but slowed from the rates
of previous quarters as takeaway constraints in the Permian impacted
hydraulic fracturing activity.
"In North America, third-quarter revenue of $2.6 billion, excluding
Cameron, increased 1% sequentially driven by Artificial Lift and
Drilling as we continued to gain market share on the back of our leading
technology portfolio. Service revenue from our OneStimSM
hydraulic fracturing business was increasingly impacted by softening
activity and pricing over the course of the quarter. This was offset,
however, by robust performance from our vertically integrated sand
business, which in addition to serving OneStim now also competes in the
third-party market. Offshore North America, drilling activity was
impacted by scheduled platform maintenance and planned workover
operations, the combination of which led to a less favorable activity
mix for Schlumberger.
"In the International Areas, third-quarter revenue of $4.6 billion,
excluding Cameron, grew 4% sequentially as we continued to see solid
growth in all operating regions. Sequential performance, excluding
Cameron, was driven by 7% growth in Latin America and 3% growth in the
Middle East & Asia due to higher activity for both national oil
companies and independents throughout both Areas. This resulted from the
continued ramp-up of our lump-sum turnkey (LSTK) projects in Saudi
Arabia and strong Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) activity in Iraq,
India, and Mexico. However, this performance was partly offset by lower
hydraulic fracturing activity as we completed and demobilized a major
contract in the Middle East. In Europe, CIS, and Africa, our sequential
growth was a solid 4% as strong activity in Russia and Sub-Saharan
Africa more than offset the impact of labor disputes and scheduled
summer maintenance in the North Sea.
"Turning to our technologies, our performance was led by Drilling with
9% sequential growth as we successfully mobilized an additional 19
drilling rigs for our integrated drilling projects where activity was
strong, particularly in Russia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and India.
This supported solid sequential growth for our IDS, Drilling &
Measurements, and M-I SWACO product lines. Reservoir Characterization
grew 2% sequentially, driven by strong activity for our Wireline and
Testing Services product lines in the international markets. Revenue
from Production was largely unchanged from the previous quarter due to
the softening hydraulic fracturing activity in North America land.
Cameron revenue was flat sequentially as increased sales in Surface
Systems and Drilling Systems were offset by lower revenue from our
OneSubseaTM and Valves & Measurement product lines.
"Looking at pricing and contracts, we continued to see improvements in
terms and conditions and basic rates for selected contracts in the
international markets. However, this has yet to make a significant
impact on our results. Still, we expect to fully deploy our remaining
excess international equipment capacity by the end of the year. As a
result, we anticipate pricing discussions to accelerate in the coming
quarters as the certainty of products and services supply will become
more important for our customers.
"From a macro perspective, the oil market continued to tighten in the
third quarter as seen by a further draw in global oil inventories and a
significant increase in oil prices despite continued strong production
from the US and increasing output from key OPEC countries. Global spare
capacity is now less than 2%. The tightening supply and demand balance
is driven by accelerating decline rates in the international production
base and is further exacerbated by the ongoing reduction in Venezuelan
and Iranian exports. Geopolitical events and their impact on supply are
also becoming an increasing oil market consideration as the challenging
security situation in several key countries could affect activity and
production going forward. And while the current Permian takeaway
constraints in North America should be addressed within the next 12 to
18 months, a series of reservoir- and production-related challenges is
emerging in the US shale basins that could dampen the most optimistic
production growth projections.
"With the outlook for global economic growth and oil demand remaining
solid, we continue to see a need for a multiyear increase in
international E&P investment, which is very good news for Schlumberger.
Through the work we have done over the past four years to expand our
external offering and modernize our internal execution platform, we are
very well positioned to outgrow the market in the coming upcycle and to
generate superior operating margins and cash returns for the benefit of
our shareholders.
Other Events
During the quarter, Schlumberger repurchased 1.5 million shares of its
common stock at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total
purchase price of $100 million.
On August 22, 2018, Schlumberger and Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS
announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for
Shearwater to acquire the marine seismic acquisition assets and
operations of WesternGeco, the geophysical services product line of
Schlumberger. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and
other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close
in the fourth quarter of 2018.
On October 18, 2018, Schlumbergers Board of Directors approved a
quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of outstanding common stock,
payable on January 11, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 5,
2018.
Consolidated Revenue by Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sequential
|
|
|
Year-on-year
|
North America
|
|
|
$3,189
|
|
|
$3,139
|
|
|
$2,602
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
23%
|
Latin America
|
|
|
978
|
|
|
919
|
|
|
952
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
3%
|
Europe/CIS/Africa
|
|
|
1,820
|
|
|
1,784
|
|
|
1,843
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
-1%
|
Middle East & Asia
|
|
|
2,417
|
|
|
2,362
|
|
|
2,352
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
3%
|
Other
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
n/m
|
|
|
|
$8,504
|
|
|
$8,303
|
|
|
$7,905
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America revenue
|
|
|
$3,189
|
|
|
$3,139
|
|
|
$2,602
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
23%
|
International revenue
|
|
|
$5,215
|
|
|
$5,065
|
|
|
$5,147
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America revenue, excluding Cameron
|
|
|
$2,572
|
|
|
$2,546
|
|
|
$2,086
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
23%
|
International revenue, excluding Cameron
|
|
|
$4,559
|
|
|
$4,387
|
|
|
$4,430
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
3%
|
|
n/m = not meaningful
|
Certain prior period items have been reclassified to conform to the
current period presentation.
Third-quarter consolidated revenue of $8.5 billion increased 2%
sequentially, with North America revenue of $3.2 billion growing 2% and
international revenue of $5.2 billion increasing 3%.
North America
North America Area consolidated revenue of $3.2 billion increased
2% sequentially due to robust growth of Drilling products and services
on land, which grew 5% sequentially outperforming the 3% increase in US
land rig count. Growth was driven by the continued demand for rotary
steerable systems in horizontal wells. Higher product sales of
artificial lift systems also contributed to the Areas performance.
Revenue from OneStim hydraulic fracturing, however, was increasingly
impacted by softening activity and pricing over the course of the
quarter. This impact was fully offset by robust performance from our
vertically integrated sand business, which in addition to serving
OneStim, now also competes in the third-party market. The dynamics of
the pressure pumping market changed this quarter and activity will
likely continue to decline until the Permian takeaway capacity is
resolved. Accordingly, OneStim did not deploy additional hydraulic
fracturing fleet capacity during the quarter. North America Offshore
revenue decreased 1% as drilling activity was impacted by scheduled
platform maintenance and planned workover operations, the combination of
which led to a less favorable activity mix. Cameron revenue was higher
sequentially as increased sales in Surface Systems were partially offset
by lower revenue in OneSubsea and Valves & Measurement.
International
Consolidated revenue in the Latin America Area of $1.0 billion
increased 6% sequentially primarily due to a strong performance in the
Mexico & Central America GeoMarket as revenue climbed from higher
multiclient seismic license sales and increased IDS activity following
contract mobilizations in the previous quarter. Revenue in the Latin
America North GeoMarket was up sequentially from higher activity in
Colombia and higher production from Schlumberger Production Management
(SPM) projects in Ecuador.
Europe/CIS/Africa Area consolidated revenue of $1.8 billion
increased
2% sequentially driven primarily by strong revenue growth in Russia due
to peak summer drilling campaigns that benefited the Wireline, Drilling
& Measurements, and Testing Services product lines. Revenue in the
Sub-Sahara Africa GeoMarket increased following the start of projects in
Ghana and Mozambique, higher drilling activity in Central & West Africa,
and higher product and equipment sales in Nigeria, Angola, and Namibia.
Revenue in the UK & Continental Europe and Norway & Denmark GeoMarkets
declined sequentially due to the impact of labor disputes and scheduled
summer maintenance in the North Sea as well as lower Cameron activity.
Consolidated revenue in the Middle East & Asia Area of $2.4
billion increased 2% sequentially, primarily from the continued ramp-up
of LSTK projects in Saudi Arabia and strong IDS activity in Iraq and
India. The growth in Saudi Arabia was partly offset by lower hydraulic
fracturing following demobilization of a major contract. The South &
East Asia GeoMarket posted sequential revenue growth from IDS offshore
work in India, new Integrated Services Management (ISM) projects in
Malaysia, and higher Cameron activity. Revenue in the Far East Asia &
Australia GeoMarket was flat sequentially as increased drilling in
Indonesia and a return to offshore exploration in Australia was offset
by lower Cameron activity. Revenue in the Northern Middle East GeoMarket
declined due to lower OneSurfaceSM revenue in Kuwait.
Reservoir Characterization
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sequential
|
|
|
Year-on-year
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$1,673
|
|
|
$1,636
|
|
|
$1,771
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
-6%
|
Pretax operating income
|
|
|
$373
|
|
|
$350
|
|
|
$311
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
20%
|
Pretax operating margin
|
|
|
22.3%
|
|
|
21.4%
|
|
|
17.6%
|
|
|
88 bps
|
|
|
470 bps
Reservoir Characterization revenue of $1.7 billion, of which 79% came
from the international markets, increased 2% sequentially due to peak
summer activity in Russia that benefited the Wireline and Testing
Services product lines. ISM revenue increased due to integrated services
projects in Malaysia, India, Qatar, Ecuador, and Colombia. The increase
in Reservoir Characterization revenue was partially offset by reduced
OneSurface revenue in Kuwait following the end of the first phase of an
integrated production system project. Software Integrated Solutions
(SIS) software sales and WesternGeco revenue were flat sequentially.
WesternGeco marine seismic acquisition activity continued to wind down,
but the effect of this was offset by higher multiclient seismic license
sales in Mexico.
Reservoir Characterization pretax operating margin of 22% was 88 basis
points (bps) higher sequentially due to the recovery in higher-margin
Wireline and Testing Services activity from the peak summer campaigns in
Russia and higher multiclient seismic license sales in Mexico.
In the third quarter, Reservoir Characterization performance was
strengthened by contract awards for ISM projects, seismic processing and
interpretation, and virtual data room services. In addition, the
application of technology and domain knowledge improved operational
efficiency.
In Mozambique, Sasol awarded Schlumberger an ISM contract for its phase
two development covering infill, development, remediation, workover, and
exploration wells. This includes technologies from several product
lines, such as the PowerDrive Archer* high build rate rotary steerable
system, POLYSWELL* copolymer, Invizion* well integrity services, and
Isolation Scanner* cement evaluation service.
Turkish Petroleum awarded Schlumberger an ISM contract valued at $15
million to drill the deepwater well Alanya-1 in the Eastern
Mediterranean Sea. ISM will coordinate multiple product lines as well as
provide project management services on Turkish Petroleum's
ultradeepwater drillship, Fatih.
In Malaysia, Wireline deployed the Saturn* 3D radial probe in a
low-permeability reservoir for Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Ltd. to remove
the ambiguity on reservoir fluid type between retrograde gas and
volatile oil by fluid sampling. The 9-in Saturn probe along with the
InSitu Fluid Analyzer* real-time downhole fluid analysis system
conclusively identified the single-phase flowing fluid at a much lower
pressure drop. Operations were done with a time limit of two hours per
station where the customer had concerns of long stationary time, with
the Saturn probe achieving first indication of reservoir fluid within 10
minutes of pumping out.
In Argentina, the Ministry of Energy & Mining awarded Schlumberger a
virtual data room services contract for its Argentina Offshore Round 1.
The contract scope features the preparation of a database for three
offshore basins, including 2D and 3D seismic data and interpretation,
well profiles, well logs, and geological studies carried out during
exploration and production. The data room will provide national and
international companies access to public information to support
investment in the countrys first offshore licensing round.
Schlumberger and TGS announced a new multiclient nodal seismic project
in the US Gulf of Mexico supported by industry prefunding. The project,
named "Amendment, will comprise acquisition of a 2,350-km2 multiclient
seismic survey in the Mississippi Canyon and Atwater Valley protraction
areas. This prolific area includes open acreage, existing producing
assets, and new discoveries. Data acquisition using Fairfield
Geotechnologies 4C nodal acquisition technology is expected to commence
in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Eni SpA has adopted the WesternGeco Omega* geophysical data processing
platform as its preferred time processing platform, citing access to
more than 400 processing modules within the Omega suite as contributing
to its superior results in tailoring the processing sequence throughout
the E&P cycle.
Kuwait Oil Company awarded WesternGeco the prestack depth imaging of
2,600 km2 in the Greater Burgan Field over which WesternGeco previously
acquired the data using the UniQ* land seismic acquisition platform. The
seismic data will support mid-term production and development activities
for the customer and underpin long-term reservoir management and
development activities across multiple reservoirs.
Turkish Petroleum Corporation (Türkiye Petrolleri A.O.) awarded
WesternGeco a multiyear contract to provide software and depth imaging
consultancy services using the Omega geophysical data processing
platform, along with infield geophysics services onboard its seismic
vessel operating in the Black, Marmara, and Mediterranean Seas. This key
development provides synergy between the field and processing center for
Turkish Petroleum's seismic operations.
Drilling
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sequential
|
|
|
Year-on-year
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$2,429
|
|
|
$2,234
|
|
|
$2,120
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
15%
|
Pretax operating income
|
|
|
$339
|
|
|
$289
|
|
|
$301
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
13%
|
Pretax operating margin
|
|
|
14.0%
|
|
|
12.9%
|
|
|
14.2%
|
|
|
103 bps
|
|
|
-22 bps
Drilling revenue of $2.4 billion, of which 72% came from the
international markets, increased 9% sequentially driven by growth in
IDS, M-I SWACO, and Drilling & Measurements. This performance was the
result of strong international drilling activity as an additional 19
drilling rigs were mobilized for the IDS projects and where strong
activity delivered sequential double-digit growth in Saudi Arabia,
Russia, Iraq, India, and Mexico. Strong drilling revenue was also
reported in North America land, driven mostly by the continued robust
growth of our directional drilling business in the unconventional
reservoir market. Higher Drilling & Measurements revenue also increased
due to the peak summer drilling campaigns in Russia.
Drilling pretax operating margin of 14% increased 103 bps sequentially
as profitability improved in several IDS projects that began in the
previous quarter. The effect of this was partly offset by the increased
cost of mobilizing additional resources as IDS activity scaled up across
our international operations.
Drilling performance benefitted from IDS contract awards as well as the
deployment of drilling technologies that help lower cost per barrel.
This includes the latest addition to our 3D cutting element family, the
HyperBlade* hyperbolic diamond element bit, which improves rate of
penetration (ROP) in soft and plastic formations typically encountered
in unconventional reservoirs.
In Saudi Arabia, IDS helped a major oil producer expedite drilling and
completions operations by delivering a horizontal gas well 13 days ahead
of plan. IDS managed drilling risks and deployed multiple technologies,
including the AxeBlade* ridged diamond element bit and PowerDrive
vorteX* powered rotary steerable system.
In Iraq, ExxonMobil Iraq Limited awarded Schlumberger a 42-month IDS
contract for 30 wells in the West Qurna Field. The contract includes the
provision of drilling rigs and multiple technologies and services, and
the first well was spud in July.
In Kuwait, IDS introduced Direct XCD* drillable alloy casing bit
technology for Kuwait Oil Company to overcome technical drilling
challenges and reduce drilling time in the Sabriyah and Raudhatain
Fields. Other technologies included the PowerDrive* rotary steerable
systems, LiteCRETE* lightweight cement slurry, and Isolation Scanner
cement evaluation service.
In Norway, MOL Norge AS awarded Schlumberger a performance-based IDS
contract for one exploration well in the Oppdal/Driva project.
Operations are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018.
In Russia, Lukoil awarded Schlumberger a contract to drill three
extended-reach wells with 8-km step-outs from the shore of the Baltic
Sea. The technologies to be deployed include the GeoSphere* reservoir
mapping-while-drilling service, PowerDrive Xceed* ruggedized rotary
steerable system, and LiteCRETE HP* advanced high-pressure lightweight
cement.
Offshore India, IDS used a combination of technologies in an exploration
well to help an operator discover new resources in the Krishna Godavari
Basin. Turnkey project execution included use of the EcoScope*
multifunction logging-while-drilling service, Saturn 3D radial probe,
StingBlade* conical diamond element bit, and VERTI-G* cuttings dryer.
In the Marcellus Formation in Pennsylvania, Bits & Drilling Tools used a
combination of technologies for an E&P customer to achieve a new average
ROP record of 415.1 ft/hr, representing a 62% improvement compared with
offset runs using conventional PDC bits. The technologies included the
HyperBlade bit and PowerDrive Orbit* rotary steerable system, which
drilled 6,891 ft in 16.6 hours.
In Ohio, Drilling & Measurements used a PowerDrive Orbit system for
Eclipse Resources to drill 18 super laterals in the Utica Shale Play.
The average lateral length was 18,715 ft and the average ROP was 171
ft/h. The customer achieved a new drilling record for the longest
lateral of 20,632 ft and the longest total horizontal well depth of
30,493 ft. The technologies included the PowerDrive Orbit system
combined with customized Smith PDC bits.
Production
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sequential
|
|
|
Year-on-year
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$3,252
|
|
|
$3,257
|
|
|
$2,876
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13%
|
Pretax operating income
|
|
|
$320
|
|
|
$316
|
|
|
$283
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
13%
|
Pretax operating margin
|
|
|
9.8%
|
|
|
9.7%
|
|
|
9.8%
|
|
|
14 bps
|
|
|
-
Production revenue of $3.3 billion, of which 47% came from the
international markets, was flat sequentially. Service revenue from the
OneStim hydraulic fracturing business was increasingly impacted by
softening activity and pricing over the course of the quarter. However,
this was fully offset by robust performance from our vertically
integrated sand business which, in addition to serving OneStim, now also
competes in the third-party market. Revenue from Artificial Lift
Solutions increased sequentially due to strong product sales and service
activity in North America and Latin America. This was offset, however,
by lower international hydraulic fracturing activity as a major contract
in the Middle East was completed and demobilized.
Production pretax operating margin of 10% was essentially flat
sequentially as revenue remained unchanged from the previous quarter.
Production performance was underpinned by contract awards and the
deployment of stimulation and completions technologies that helped
reduce operating costs and improve well productivity.
Eni México awarded Schlumberger a five-year contract with two optional
six-month extensions for the provision of completions technologies in 31
offshore wells. The technologies include the QUANTUM* gravel-pack packer
and FORTRESS* premium isolation valve. Operations are expected to begin
in the first quarter of 2019.
Offshore Angola, Sand Management Services deployed a combination of
technologies for Total E&P Angola to save more than $100 million and
gain an estimated 1 million BOE of incremental production in the Kaombo
deepwater development. Combining the OptiPac* openhole Alternate Path
gravel-pack service with OSMP* OptiPac service mechanical packers
enabled the customer to achieve target production with six wells instead
of the planned eight. This combination of technologies enabled effective
zonal isolation of complex stacked reservoirs in one field, while in
another field the water shutoff capability of the technology enabled
accelerated production.
In West Texas, OneStim used ShalePrime* rock-fluid diagnostic service
for Manti Tarka Permian to increase oil production by 70% and reduce
stimulation cost by 25% in a well in the Wolfcamp Formation. The
workflow, based on the Kinetix Shale* reservoir-centric
stimulation-to-production software, was applied to an existing
horizontal well to engineer an optimal perforation, completion, and
stimulation design. In addition, the ShalePrime service was used to
improve fracture cleanup and maximize production.
In Kuwait, Well Services used the OpenPath Sequence* diversion
stimulation service in five high-pressure, high-temperature wells for
Kuwait Oil Company to increase oil and gas production in the North
Kuwait Field. Although this deep gas reservoir was producing from long
perforation clusters, production was lower than expected.
Post-treatment, gas production improved by 200% to 400% and oil
production by 100%. This technology helped reduce operating costs by
eliminating the need for a workover rig.
In Norway, Well Services used a combination of technologies for Aker BP
to save $615,000 by overcoming lost circulation in an injector well in
the Ivar Aasen Field. A combination of the Losseal Microfracture* lost
circulation control treatment and CemNET* advanced loss-control fiber
technology avoided the need for an extra run and for remedial work.
Cameron
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sequential
|
|
|
Year-on-year
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$1,298
|
|
|
$1,295
|
|
|
$1,297
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Pretax operating income
|
|
|
$148
|
|
|
$166
|
|
|
$194
|
|
|
-11%
|
|
|
-23%
|
Pretax operating margin
|
|
|
11.4%
|
|
|
12.8%
|
|
|
14.9%
|
|
|
-140 bps
|
|
|
-349 bps
Cameron revenue of $1.3 billion, of which 51% came from the
international markets, was flat sequentially as increased sales in
Surface Systems and Drilling Systems were offset by lower revenue from
the OneSubsea and Valves & Measurement product lines. Surface Systems
sales increased in North America, while increased Drilling Systems
revenue was due to higher service activity in Europe and increased
pressure control equipment sales in the Middle East. OneSubsea revenue
continued to decline, while reduced Valves & Measurement revenue was due
to lower project volumes in Europe and North America.
Cameron pretax operating margin of 11% declined 140 bps sequentially
from the impact of lower OneSubsea margins.
Fieldwood Energy awarded a contract to the Subsea Integration Alliancea
global partnership between Subsea 7 and OneSubseafor the deepwater
Katmai Field development in the US Gulf of Mexico Green Canyon 40 Block.
This supplier-led integrated subsea development solution combines subsea
production systems and subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines systems
(SURF) expertise. The OneSubsea contract scope includes provision of
three trees with options for additional trees together with connectors,
valves, topside controls, flying leads, and umbilical termination
assemblies.
Cameron received an order from Seadrill Limited for pressure control
equipment upgrades on the Sevan Louisiana rig in the Gulf of Mexico.
These upgrades, which will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2018,
will ensure that the rig meets regulatory requirements.
|
|
Financial Tables
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
|
(Stated in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
Periods Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$8,504
|
|
|
$7,905
|
|
|
$24,636
|
|
|
$22,261
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
172
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
7,324
|
|
|
6,797
|
|
|
21,306
|
|
|
19,343
|
Research & engineering
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
595
|
General & administrative
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
323
|
Impairments & other (1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
510
|
Merger & integration (1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
213
|
Interest
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
422
|
Income before taxes
|
|
|
$787
|
|
|
$677
|
|
|
$1,976
|
|
|
$1,027
|
Tax expense (1)
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
269
|
Net income
|
|
|
$658
|
|
|
$556
|
|
|
$1,628
|
|
|
$758
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
9
|
Net income attributable to Schlumberger (1)
|
|
|
$644
|
|
|
$545
|
|
|
$1,599
|
|
|
$749
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share of Schlumberger (1)
|
|
|
$0.46
|
|
|
$0.39
|
|
|
$1.15
|
|
|
$0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shares outstanding
|
|
|
1,385
|
|
|
1,385
|
|
|
1,385
|
|
|
1,388
|
Average shares outstanding assuming dilution
|
|
|
1,392
|
|
|
1,392
|
|
|
1,393
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation & amortization included in expenses (2)
|
|
|
$887
|
|
|
$956
|
|
|
$2,637
|
|
|
$2,931
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
See section entitled "Charges & Credits for details.
|
(2)
|
|
|
Includes depreciation of property, plant and equipment and
amortization of intangible assets, multiclient seismic data costs
and SPM investments.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
|
|
$2,854
|
|
|
$5,089
|
Receivables
|
|
|
8,409
|
|
|
8,084
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
5,220
|
|
|
5,324
|
|
|
|
16,483
|
|
|
18,497
|
Fixed assets
|
|
|
11,739
|
|
|
11,576
|
Multiclient seismic data
|
|
|
639
|
|
|
727
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
25,134
|
|
|
25,118
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
8,930
|
|
|
9,354
|
Other assets
|
|
|
7,121
|
|
|
6,715
|
|
|
|
$70,046
|
|
|
$71,987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
$9,419
|
|
|
$10,036
|
Estimated liability for taxes on income
|
|
|
1,265
|
|
|
1,223
|
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
3,215
|
|
|
3,324
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
701
|
|
|
699
|
|
|
|
14,600
|
|
|
15,282
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
14,159
|
|
|
14,875
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
1,529
|
|
|
1,650
|
Postretirement benefits
|
|
|
957
|
|
|
1,082
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
1,853
|
|
|
1,837
|
|
|
|
33,098
|
|
|
34,726
|
Equity
|
|
|
36,948
|
|
|
37,261
|
|
|
|
$70,046
|
|
|
$71,987
|
|
|
Liquidity
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
Components of Liquidity
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
|
|
$2,854
|
|
|
$3,049
|
|
|
$5,089
|
|
|
$4,952
|
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
(3,215)
|
|
|
(3,736)
|
|
|
(3,324)
|
|
|
(1,289)
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
(14,159)
|
|
|
(13,865)
|
|
|
(14,875)
|
|
|
(15,871)
|
Net Debt (1)
|
|
|
$(14,520)
|
|
|
$(14,552)
|
|
|
$(13,110)
|
|
|
$(12,208)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of changes in liquidity follow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine
|
|
|
Third
|
|
|
Nine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
Months
|
Periods Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1,628
|
|
|
$658
|
|
|
$758
|
Impairment and other charges, net of tax before noncontrolling
interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1,792
|
|
|
$658
|
|
|
$1,437
|
Depreciation and amortization (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,637
|
|
|
887
|
|
|
2,931
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
261
|
Change in working capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,147)
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
(1,473)
|
US federal tax refund
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
685
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
(159)
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
(429)
|
Cash flow from operations
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$3,382
|
|
|
$1,827
|
|
|
$3,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,539)
|
|
|
(565)
|
|
|
(1,482)
|
SPM investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
(719)
|
|
|
(285)
|
|
|
(492)
|
Multiclient seismic data capitalized
|
|
|
|
|
|
(63)
|
|
|
(16)
|
|
|
(223)
|
Free cash flow (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,061
|
|
|
961
|
|
|
1,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,077)
|
|
|
(692)
|
|
|
(2,086)
|
Stock repurchase program
|
|
|
|
|
|
(300)
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
|
(868)
|
Proceeds from employee stock plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,060)
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
(1,478)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business acquisitions and investments, net of cash acquired plus
debt assumed
|
|
|
|
|
|
(290)
|
|
|
(243)
|
|
|
(382)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
(60)
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
(227)
|
(Increase) decrease in Net Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,410)
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
(2,087)
|
Net Debt, beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13,110)
|
|
|
(14,552)
|
|
|
(10,121)
|
Net Debt, end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
$(14,520)
|
|
|
$(14,520)
|
|
|
$(12,208)
|
(1)
|
|
|
"Net Debt represents gross debt less cash, short-term investments
and fixed income investments, held to maturity. Management believes
that Net Debt provides useful information regarding the level of
Schlumbergers indebtedness by reflecting cash and investments that
could be used to repay debt. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial
measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a
substitute for or superior to, total debt.
|
(2)
|
|
|
Includes depreciation of property, plant and equipment and
amortization of intangible assets, multiclient seismic data costs
and SPM investments.
|
(3)
|
|
|
Includes severance payments of $265 million and $105 million during
the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2018,
respectively; and $347 million and $114 million during the nine
months and third quarter ended September 30, 2017, respectively.
|
(4)
|
|
|
"Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures, SPM investments and multiclient seismic data costs
capitalized. Management believes that free cash flow is an important
liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors
and management as a measure of Schlumbergers ability to generate
cash. Once business needs and obligations are met, this cash can be
used to reinvest in the company for future growth or to return to
shareholders through dividend payments or share repurchases. Free
cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for
discretionary expenditures. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial
measure that should be considered in addition to, not as substitute
for or superior to, cash flow from operations.
Charges & Credits
In addition to financial results determined in accordance with US
generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this third-quarter 2018
earnings release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined
under the SECs Regulation G). Net income, excluding charges & credits,
as well as measures derived from it (including diluted EPS, excluding
charges & credits; Schlumberger net income, excluding charges & credits;
and effective tax rate, excluding charges & credits) are non-GAAP
financial measures. Management believes that the exclusion of charges &
credits from these financial measures enables it to evaluate more
effectively Schlumbergers operations period over period and to identify
operating trends that could otherwise be masked by the excluded items.
These measures are also used by management as performance measures in
determining certain incentive compensation. The foregoing non-GAAP
financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a
substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance
prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following is a reconciliation of
these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures.
|
|
(Stated in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncont.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
Pretax
|
|
|
Tax
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
EPS
|
Schlumberger net income (GAAP basis)
|
|
|
$547
|
|
|
$106
|
|
|
$11
|
|
|
$430
|
|
|
$0.31
|
Workforce reductions
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
0.12
|
Schlumberger net income, excluding charges & credits
|
|
|
$731
|
|
|
$126
|
|
|
$11
|
|
|
$594
|
|
|
$0.43
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncont.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
Pretax
|
|
|
Tax
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
EPS
|
Schlumberger net income (GAAP basis)
|
|
|
$677
|
|
|
$121
|
|
|
$11
|
|
|
$545
|
|
|
$0.39
|
Merger & integration
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
0.03
|
Schlumberger net income, excluding charges & credits
|
|
|
$726
|
|
|
$134
|
|
|
$11
|
|
|
$581
|
|
|
$0.42
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncont.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
Pretax
|
|
|
Tax
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
EPS
|
Schlumberger net income (GAAP basis)
|
|
|
$1,976
|
|
|
$348
|
|
|
$29
|
|
|
$1,599
|
|
|
$1.15
|
Workforce reductions
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
0.12
|
Schlumberger net income, excluding charges & credits
|
|
|
$2,160
|
|
|
$368
|
|
|
$29
|
|
|
$1,763
|
|
|
$1.27
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncont.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
Pretax
|
|
|
Tax
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
EPS
|
Schlumberger net income (GAAP basis)
|
|
|
$1,027
|
|
|
$269
|
|
|
$9
|
|
|
$749
|
|
|
$0.54
|
Promissory note fair value adjustment and other
|
|
|
510
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
498
|
|
|
0.36
|
Merger & integration
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
0.12
|
Schlumberger net income, excluding charges & credits
|
|
|
$1,750
|
|
|
$313
|
|
|
$21
|
|
|
$1,416
|
|
|
$1.02
|
|
There were no charges or credits during the first and third
quarters of 2018.
|
|
|
Segments
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Taxes
|
Reservoir Characterization
|
|
|
$1,673
|
|
|
$373
|
|
|
$1,636
|
|
|
$350
|
|
|
$1,771
|
|
|
$311
|
Drilling
|
|
|
2,429
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
2,234
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
2,120
|
|
|
301
|
Production
|
|
|
3,252
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
3,257
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
2,876
|
|
|
283
|
Cameron
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
|
148
|
|
|
1,295
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
1,297
|
|
|
194
|
Eliminations & other
|
|
|
(148)
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
|
(119)
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
|
(159)
|
|
|
(30)
|
Pretax operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,059
|
Corporate & other
|
|
|
|
|
|
(234)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(239)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(234)
|
Interest income(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
Interest expense(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(139)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(135)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(129)
|
Charges & credits
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
(184)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(49)
|
|
|
|
$8,504
|
|
|
$787
|
|
|
$8,303
|
|
|
$547
|
|
|
$7,905
|
|
|
$677
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reservoir Characterization
|
|
|
$4,865
|
|
|
$1,030
|
|
|
$5,148
|
|
|
$891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drilling
|
|
|
6,789
|
|
|
921
|
|
|
6,212
|
|
|
832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production
|
|
|
9,468
|
|
|
851
|
|
|
7,559
|
|
|
614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cameron
|
|
|
3,902
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
3,791
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eliminations & other
|
|
|
(388)
|
|
|
(63)
|
|
|
(449)
|
|
|
(101)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pretax operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate & other
|
|
|
|
|
|
(699)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(715)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(405)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(383)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charges & credits
|
|
|
|
|
|
(184)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(723)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$24,636
|
|
|
$1,976
|
|
|
$22,261
|
|
|
$1,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Excludes interest included in the Product Groups results.
|
|
Supplemental Information
|
1)
|
|
What is the capex guidance for the full year 2018?
|
|
|
Capex (excluding multiclient and SPM investments) for the full year
2018 is expected to be approximately $2.0 billion, which is similar
to the levels of 2017 and 2016.
|
|
|
|
2)
|
|
What was the cash flow from operations for the third quarter of
2018?
|
|
|
Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.8
billion and included $105 million of severance payments.
|
|
|
|
3)
|
|
What was the cash flow from operations for the first nine
months of 2018?
|
|
|
Cash flow from operations for the first nine months of 2018 was $3.4
billion and included approximately $265 million of severance
payments.
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
What was included in "Interest and other income for the third
quarter of 2018?
|
|
|
"Interest and other income for the third quarter of 2018 was $36
million. This amount consisted of earnings of equity method
investments of $26 million and interest income of $10 million.
|
|
|
|
5)
|
|
How did interest income and interest expense change during the
third quarter of 2018?
|
|
|
Interest income of $10 million declined $2 million sequentially.
Interest expense of $147 million increased $3 million sequentially.
|
|
|
|
6)
|
|
What is the difference between pretax operating income and
Schlumbergers consolidated income before taxes?
|
|
|
The difference principally consists of corporate items, charges and
credits, and interest income and interest expense not allocated to
the segments as well as stock-based compensation expense,
amortization expense associated with certain intangible assets,
certain centrally managed initiatives, and other nonoperating items.
|
|
|
|
7)
|
|
What was the effective tax rate (ETR) for the third quarter of
2018?
|
|
|
The ETR for the third quarter of 2018, calculated in accordance with
GAAP, was 16.4% as compared to 19.3% for the second quarter of 2018.
Excluding charges and credits, the ETR for the second quarter of
2018 was 17.2%. There were no charges and credits in the third
quarter of 2018.
|
|
|
|
8)
|
|
How many shares of common stock were outstanding as of
September 30, 2018 and how did this change from the end of the
previous quarter?
|
|
|
There were 1.385 billion shares of common stock outstanding as of
September 30, 2018. The following table shows the change in the
number of shares outstanding from June 30, 2018 to September 30,
2018.
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
Shares outstanding at June 30, 2018
|
|
|
1,384
|
Shares issued to optionees, less shares exchanged
|
|
|
-
|
Vesting of restricted stock
|
|
|
-
|
Shares issued under employee stock purchase plan
|
|
|
3
|
Stock repurchase program
|
|
|
(2)
|
Shares outstanding at September 30, 2018
|
|
|
1,385
|
|
9)
|
|
What was the weighted average number of shares outstanding
during the third quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2018, and
how does this reconcile to the average number of shares
outstanding, assuming dilution used in the calculation of diluted
earnings per share, excluding charges and credits?
|
|
|
The weighted average number of shares outstanding was 1.385 billion
during the third quarter of 2018 and 1.384 billion during the second
quarter of 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following is a reconciliation of the weighted average shares
outstanding to the average number of shares outstanding, assuming
dilution, used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share,
excluding charges and credits.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
1,385
|
|
|
1,384
|
Assumed exercise of stock options
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1
|
Unvested restricted stock
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
7
|
Average shares outstanding, assuming dilution
|
|
|
1,392
|
|
|
1,392
|
|
10)
|
|
What are Schlumberger Production Management (SPM) projects and
how does Schlumberger recognize revenue from these projects?
|
|
|
SPM projects are focused on developing and comanaging production on
behalf of Schlumberger customers under long-term agreements.
Schlumberger will invest its own services, products, and in some
cases, cash, into the field development activities and operations.
Although in certain arrangements Schlumberger recognizes revenue and
is paid for a portion of the services or products it provides,
generally Schlumberger will not be paid at the time of providing its
services or upon delivery of its products. Instead, Schlumberger
recognizes revenue and is compensated based upon cash flow generated
or on a fee-per-barrel basis. This may include certain arrangements
whereby Schlumberger is only compensated based upon incremental
production it helps deliver above a mutually agreed baseline.
|
|
|
|
11)
|
|
How are Schlumberger products and services that are invested in
SPM projects accounted for?
|
|
|
Revenue and the related costs are recorded within the respective
Schlumberger Group for services and products that each Group
provides to Schlumbergers SPM projects. This revenue (which is
based on arms-length pricing) and the related profit is then
eliminated through an intercompany adjustment that is included
within the "Eliminations & other line (Note that the "Eliminations
& other line includes other items in addition to the SPM
eliminations). The direct cost associated with providing
Schlumberger services or products to SPM projects is then
capitalized on the balance sheet.
|
|
|
|
|
|
These capitalized investments, which may be in the form of cash as
well as the previously mentioned direct costs, are expensed in the
income statement as the related production is achieved and
associated revenue is recognized. This amortization expense is based
on the units of production method, whereby each unit is assigned a
pro-rata portion of the unamortized costs based on total estimated
production.
|
|
|
|
|
|
SPM revenue along with the amortization of the capitalized
investments and other operating costs incurred in the period are
reflected within the Production Group.
|
|
|
|
12)
|
|
What was the unamortized balance of Schlumbergers investment
in SPM projects at September 30, 2018 and how did it change in
terms of investment and amortization when compared to June 30,
2018?
|
|
|
The unamortized balance of Schlumbergers investments in SPM
projects was approximately $4.2 billion at September 30, 2018 and
$4.1 billion at June 30, 2018. These amounts are included within
Other Assets in Schlumbergers Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.
The change in the unamortized balance of Schlumbergers investment
in SPM projects was as follows:
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
Balance at June 30, 2018
|
|
|
$4,076
|
SPM investments
|
|
|
285
|
Amortization of SPM investment
|
|
|
(141)
|
Translation & other
|
|
|
28
|
Balance at September 30, 2018
|
|
|
$4,248
|
|
13)
|
|
What was the amount of WesternGeco multiclient sales in the
third quarter of 2018?
|
|
|
Multiclient sales, including transfer fees, were $139 million in the
third quarter of 2018 and $117 million in the second quarter of 2018.
|
|
|
|
14)
|
|
What was the WesternGeco backlog at the end of the third
quarter of 2018?
|
|
|
The WesternGeco backlog, which is based on signed contracts with
customers, was $322 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018.
It was $317 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018.
|
|
|
|
15)
|
|
What were the orders and backlog for the Cameron Groups
OneSubsea and Drilling Systems businesses?
|
|
|
The OneSubsea and Drilling Systems orders and backlog were as
follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Stated in millions)
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
Second Quarter
|
Orders
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
OneSubsea
|
|
|
$425
|
|
|
$312
|
Drilling Systems
|
|
|
$193
|
|
|
$288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog (at the end of period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OneSubsea
|
|
|
$1,654
|
|
|
$1,654
|
Drilling Systems
|
|
|
$523
|
|
|
$482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir
characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and
gas industry. Working in more than 85 countries and employing
approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities,
Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of
products and services, from exploration through production, and
integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery
to deliver reservoir performance.
Schlumberger Limited has principal offices in Paris, Houston, London,
and The Hague, and reported revenues of $30.44 billion in 2017. For more
information, visit www.slb.com.
*Mark of Schlumberger or Schlumberger companies.
Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC),
formerly Japan National Oil Corporation (JNOC), and Schlumberger
collaborated on a research project to develop logging while drilling
(LWD) technology that reduces the need for traditional chemical sources.
Designed around the pulsed neutron generator (PNG), EcoScope service
uses technology that resulted from this collaboration. The PNG and the
comprehensive suite of measurements in a single collar are key
components of the EcoScope service that deliver game-changing LWD
technology.
Mark of ExxonMobil Corporation.; technology licensed
exclusively to Schlumberger.
Notes
Schlumberger will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings press
release and business outlook on Friday, October 19, 2018. The call is
scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. US Eastern Time. To access the call,
which is open to the public, please contact the conference call operator
at +1 (800) 288-8967 within North America, or +1 (612) 333-4911 outside
North America, approximately 10 minutes prior to the calls scheduled
start time. Ask for the "Schlumberger Earnings Conference Call. At the
conclusion of the conference call, an audio replay will be available
until November 19, 2018 by dialing +1 (800) 475-6701 within North
America, or +1 (320) 365-3844 outside North America, and providing the
access code 453092. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously
at www.slb.com/irwebcast
on a listen-only basis. A replay of the webcast will also be available
at the same web site until November 30, 2018.
This third-quarter 2018 earnings release, as well as other statements we
make, contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
federal securities laws, which include any statements that are not
historical facts, such as our forecasts or expectations regarding
business outlook; growth for Schlumberger as a whole and for each of its
segments (and for specified products or geographic areas within each
segment); oil and natural gas demand and production growth; oil and
natural gas prices; improvements in operating procedures and technology,
including our transformation program; capital expenditures by
Schlumberger and the oil and gas industry; the business strategies of
Schlumbergers customers; the effects of U.S. tax reform; our effective
tax rate; Schlumbergers SPM projects, joint ventures and alliances;
future global economic conditions; and future results of operations.
These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but
not limited to, global economic conditions; changes in exploration and
production spending by Schlumbergers customers and changes in the level
of oil and natural gas exploration and development; general economic,
political and business conditions in key regions of the world; foreign
currency risk; pricing pressure; weather and seasonal factors;
operational modifications, delays or cancellations; production declines;
changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements, including
those related to offshore oil and gas exploration, radioactive sources,
explosives, chemicals, hydraulic fracturing services and climate-related
initiatives; the inability of technology to meet new challenges in
exploration; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in this
third-quarter 2018 earnings release and our most recent Forms 10-K,
10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange
Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties
materialize (or the consequences of any such development changes), or
should our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may
vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements.
Schlumberger disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or
revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005260/en/