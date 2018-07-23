Schlumberger Holdings Corporation Announces Pricing Terms for Debt Exchange Offer

Schlumberger Holdings Corporation ("SHC or the "Company) today
announced pricing terms with respect to its private offer to exchange
three series of senior notes in the table below (collectively the "Old
Notes) for a new series of senior notes to be due in 2028 (the "New
Notes). The offer is referred to herein as the "Exchange Offer.
For each $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered and not
validly withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 26,
2019 (the "Early Participation Date) and accepted by SHC, the following
table sets forth the yields, the Total Consideration and the principal
amount of the New Notes, as priced below:
|
|
Title of Security
CUSIP Number
ISIN
Reference
UST
Security
Reference Yield(1)
Fixed Spread
(basis
points)
Yield(2)
Total
Consideration(3)
Principal
Amount of
New Notes
|
3.000% Senior Notes due
December 21, 2020
Rule 144A:
806851AC5 /
Regulation S:
U8066LAC8
Rule 144A:
US806851AC55
/
Regulation S:
USU8066LAC82
1.750% U.S. Treasury Notes
due 11/15/2020
2.269%
25
2.519%
$1,007.54
$1,008.81
|
3.625% Senior Notes due
December 21, 2022
Rule 144A:
806851AE1 /
Regulation S:
U8066LAD6
Rule 144A:
US806851AE12
/
Regulation S:
USU8066LAD65
2.375% U.S. Treasury Notes
due 03/15/2022
2.137%
50
2.637%
$1,033.07
$1,034.37
|
4.000% Senior Notes due
December 21, 2025
Rule 144A:
806851AG6 /
Regulation S:
U8066LAE4
Rule 144A:
US806851AG69
/
Regulation S:
USU8066LAE49
2.375% U.S. Treasury Notes
due 02/29/2024
2.145%
110
3.245%
$1,043.58
$1,044.90
|
(1) The bid-side yield on the Reference UST Security.
(2) Reflects
the bid-side yield on the Reference UST Security plus the applicable
Fixed Spread, calculated in accordance with the procedures set forth in
the Offering Memorandum, dated March 13, 2019 (the "Offering
Memorandum).
(3) The Total Consideration for each series Old Notes
includes the early participation payment of $50.00 of principal amount
of New Notes per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes.
Holders whose Old Notes are accepted for exchange will receive in cash
accrued and unpaid interest from the last applicable interest payment
date to, but excluding, the date on which the exchange of such Old Notes
is settled, and amounts due in lieu of fractional amounts of New Notes.
The New Notes will have an interest rate of 3.900%, a yield of 3.916%
and the New Issue Price of $998.74, which has been determined by
reference to the bid-side yield on the 2.625% U.S. Treasury Notes due
February 15, 2029, as of 11:00 a.m. New York City time on March 27, 2019
(such date and time, the "Pricing Time), which was 2.366%.
The Exchange Offer is being conducted upon the terms and subject to the
conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum, as amended by SHCs
press release dated as of March 27, 2019.
Terms of the Exchange Offer
The Exchange Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on
April 9, 2019, unless extended or earlier terminated by SHC.
The Exchange Offer is only made, and the New Notes are only being
offered and will only be issued, and copies of the offering documents
will only be made available, to a holder of Old Notes who has certified
its status as either (a) a "qualified institutional buyer as defined in
Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities
Act) or (b) (i) a person who is not a "U.S. person as defined under
Regulation S under the Securities Act, or a dealer or other professional
fiduciary organized, incorporated or (if an individual) residing in the
United States holding a discretionary account or similar account (other
than an estate or trust) for the benefit or account of a non-"U.S.
person, (ii) if located or resident in any Member State of the European
Economic Area which has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC , as amended,
including by Directive 2010/73/EU (the "Prospectus Directive), a
"qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Directive and (iii) if
located or resident in Canada, is located or resident in a province of
Canada and is an "accredited investor as such term is defined in
National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106), and,
if resident in Ontario, section 73.3(1) of the Securities Act (Ontario),
in each case, that is not an individual unless that person is also a
"permitted client as defined in National Instrument 31-103 -
Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations
("NI 31-103) (each, an "Eligible Holder).
The New Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any
state securities laws. Therefore, the New Notes may not be offered or
sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption
from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any
applicable state securities laws.
This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer
to buy any of the securities described herein. The Exchange Offer is
being made solely by the Offering Memorandum and only to such persons
and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.
In the United Kingdom, this press release is only being communicated to,
and any other documents or materials relating to the Exchange Offer is
only being distributed to and are only directed at, (i) persons who are
outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within
Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order) or (iii) high net worth
entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated,
falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons
together being referred to as "relevant persons). Any investment or
investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only
to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.
Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this
announcement or any of its contents.
Documents relating to the Exchange Offer will only be distributed to
holders of Old Notes who complete and return a letter of eligibility
confirming that they are Eligible Holders. Holders of Old Notes who
desire a copy of the eligibility letter may contact D.F. King & Co.,
Inc., the exchange agent and information agent for the Exchange Offer,
at (877) 732-3612 (toll-free); (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers);
email: slb@dfking.com. Holders can
request the Exchange Offer documents at www.dfking.com/slb.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The
expected timetable for completing the Exchange Offer is a
forward-looking statement. The Company cannot give any assurance that
such expectations will prove correct. These statements are subject to,
among other things, risk factors that are discussed in Schlumberger
Limiteds most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as
Schlumberger Limiteds other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC) available at the SECs Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
Actual results may differ materially from those expected, estimated or
projected. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are
made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly
update or revise any of them in light of new information, future events
or otherwise.
