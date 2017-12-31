Scientific Track Dedicated to Tumor Treating Fields at 40th International Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that a scientific track has been
dedicated to Tumor Treating Fields at the 40th International
Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society
(EMBS), July 17 through July 21 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tumor Treating
Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific
frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and
causing affected cancer cells to die. The IEEE Engineering in Medicine
and Biology Societys 40th International Conference
is the first
conference in which Tumor Treating Fields will be featured in a
dedicated scientific track, increasing awareness of Novocures
proprietary therapy among the scientific community.
The track, "Computational Human Models V: Tumor Treating Fields, will
feature six oral presentations and will be chaired by Dr. Zeev Bomzon,
Novocures Director of Science, and Dr. Eric T. Wong, Associate
Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and Co-Director of the
Brain Tumor Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. An
additional track will feature a seventh oral presentation on Tumor
Treating Fields by Novocure Senior Physicist Dr. Cornelia Wenger, who
will chair a track titled "Computational Human Models VI: Emerging
modeling and measurement techniques. Tumor Treating Fields is among a
broad array of scientific tracks covering diverse topics of cutting-edge
research, technology transfer and entrepreneurship, and biomedical
engineering education. Novocure also will present in a workshop on
energy-based cancer therapeutics.
"We are proud that EMBS has recognized Tumor Treating Fields as an
important area of concentration for the attendees of its conference,
said Dr. Eilon Kirson, Novocures Chief Science Officer and Head of
Research and Development. "We believe the focus of Tumor Treating Fields
at this meeting will help generate awareness and understanding of our
therapy among the scientific community. We look forward to participating
in this scientific exchange and educating the community on the science
of our therapy.
Oral Presentations
(Abstract ThCT20.5) Connecting TTFields Distribution to Patient Outcome:
A Study Utilizing Simulations of TTFields Distributions in Over 100
Patients (I). Z. Bomzon. 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. HST Thursday, July 19.
(Abstract ThCT20.4) Insights from Computer Modeling: Analysis of
Physical Characteristics of Glioblastoma in Patients Treated with
TTFields (I). E. Wong. 2:15 to 2:30 p.m. HST Thursday, July 19.
(Abstract ThCT20.3) Estimating the Intensity and Anisotropy of Tumor
Treating Fields Using Matrix Decomposition towards a More Comprehensive
Estimation of Anti-Tumor Efficacy (I). A. Korshøj. 2 to 2:15 p.m. HST
Thursday, July 19
(Abstract ThCT20.1) Advanced Multiparametric Imaging for Response
Assessment to TTFields in Patients with Glioblastoma (I) S. Mohan. 1:30
to 1:45 p.m. HST Thursday, July 19.
(Abstract ThCT20.6) Simulating the Effect of 200 Khz AC Electric Fields
on Tumor Cell Structures to Uncover the Mechanism of a Cancer Therapy
(I). K. Carlson. 2:45 to 3 p.m. HST Thursday, July 19.
(Abstract ThCT20.2) Electroconductive Properties of Microtubules, Actin
and Kinesin (I) J. Tuszynski. 1:45 to 2 p.m. HST Thursday July, 19.
(Abstract FrAT20.4) Water-Content Electrical Property Tomography (wEPT)
for Mapping Brain Tissues' Conductivity in the 100-1000 Khz Range:
Results of an Animal In-Vivo Study (I). C. Wenger. 8:45 to 9 a.m. HST
Friday, July 20.
About
IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society
IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society is the worlds largest
international society of biomedical engineers. The organizations 12,000
members reside in some 97 countries around the world. EMBS provides its
members with access to the people, practices, information, ideas and
opinions that are shaping one of the fastest growing fields in science.
About Novocure
Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer
treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called Tumor Treating Fields,
the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt
solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocures commercialized product is
approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure
has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating
Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic
cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.
Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the
company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For
additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com
or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this
press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements provide Novocures current expectations or forecasts of
future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated
scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress,
development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results,
prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and
capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections
from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are
not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking
statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate,
"estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe or other
words and terms of similar meaning. Novocures performance and financial
results could differ materially from those reflected in these
forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic,
regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and
uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual
Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018, with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all
of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect.
Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking
statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any
forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any
forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005149/en/