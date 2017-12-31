+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
17.07.2018 13:30
Bewerten
(0)

Scientific Track Dedicated to Tumor Treating Fields at 40th International Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that a scientific track has been dedicated to Tumor Treating Fields at the 40th International Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS), July 17 through July 21 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing affected cancer cells to die. The IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Societys 40th International Conference is the first conference in which Tumor Treating Fields will be featured in a dedicated scientific track, increasing awareness of Novocures proprietary therapy among the scientific community.

The track, "Computational Human Models V: Tumor Treating Fields, will feature six oral presentations and will be chaired by Dr. Zeev Bomzon, Novocures Director of Science, and Dr. Eric T. Wong, Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and Co-Director of the Brain Tumor Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. An additional track will feature a seventh oral presentation on Tumor Treating Fields by Novocure Senior Physicist Dr. Cornelia Wenger, who will chair a track titled "Computational Human Models VI: Emerging modeling and measurement techniques. Tumor Treating Fields is among a broad array of scientific tracks covering diverse topics of cutting-edge research, technology transfer and entrepreneurship, and biomedical engineering education. Novocure also will present in a workshop on energy-based cancer therapeutics.

"We are proud that EMBS has recognized Tumor Treating Fields as an important area of concentration for the attendees of its conference, said Dr. Eilon Kirson, Novocures Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development. "We believe the focus of Tumor Treating Fields at this meeting will help generate awareness and understanding of our therapy among the scientific community. We look forward to participating in this scientific exchange and educating the community on the science of our therapy.

Oral Presentations

(Abstract ThCT20.5) Connecting TTFields Distribution to Patient Outcome: A Study Utilizing Simulations of TTFields Distributions in Over 100 Patients (I). Z. Bomzon. 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. HST Thursday, July 19.

(Abstract ThCT20.4) Insights from Computer Modeling: Analysis of Physical Characteristics of Glioblastoma in Patients Treated with TTFields (I). E. Wong. 2:15 to 2:30 p.m. HST Thursday, July 19.

(Abstract ThCT20.3) Estimating the Intensity and Anisotropy of Tumor Treating Fields Using Matrix Decomposition towards a More Comprehensive Estimation of Anti-Tumor Efficacy (I). A. Korshøj. 2 to 2:15 p.m. HST Thursday, July 19

(Abstract ThCT20.1) Advanced Multiparametric Imaging for Response Assessment to TTFields in Patients with Glioblastoma (I) S. Mohan. 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. HST Thursday, July 19.

(Abstract ThCT20.6) Simulating the Effect of 200 Khz AC Electric Fields on Tumor Cell Structures to Uncover the Mechanism of a Cancer Therapy (I). K. Carlson. 2:45 to 3 p.m. HST Thursday, July 19.

(Abstract ThCT20.2) Electroconductive Properties of Microtubules, Actin and Kinesin (I) J. Tuszynski. 1:45 to 2 p.m. HST Thursday July, 19.

(Abstract FrAT20.4) Water-Content Electrical Property Tomography (wEPT) for Mapping Brain Tissues' Conductivity in the 100-1000 Khz Range: Results of an Animal In-Vivo Study (I). C. Wenger. 8:45 to 9 a.m. HST Friday, July 20.

About IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society

IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society is the worlds largest international society of biomedical engineers. The organizations 12,000 members reside in some 97 countries around the world. EMBS provides its members with access to the people, practices, information, ideas and opinions that are shaping one of the fastest growing fields in science.

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called Tumor Treating Fields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocures commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocures current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate, "estimate, "expect, "project, "intend, "plan, "believe or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocures performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu NovoCure Limited

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.07.18
Here's Why Novocure Ltd. Rose 55% in the First Half of 2018 (MotleyFool)
26.04.18
This Explains Why NovoCure Is Surging Today (MotleyFool)
26.04.18
BRIEF-Novocure Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.23 (Reuters Business)
25.04.18
NovoCure (NVCR) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue (Zacks)
24.04.18
Ausblick: NovoCure legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
20.04.18
BRIEF-Novocure Says Executive Chairman William Doyle's FY 2017 Total Compensation Was $23.8 Mln (Reuters Business)
18.04.18
NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.9% in Session (Zacks)
17.04.18
BRIEF-Novocure Reports Positive Top-Line Results From Stellar Phase 2 Pilot Trial In Mesothelioma (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NovoCure News
RSS Feed
NovoCure zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NovoCure Limited

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
23.02.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
02.12.2015NovoCure HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.04.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
23.02.2018NovoCure BuyMizuho
02.12.2015NovoCure HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NovoCure Limited nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene NovoCure News

14.07.18Here's Why Novocure Ltd. Rose 55% in the First Half of 2018
Weitere NovoCure News
Anzeige

Inside

US-Rohöl (WTI): Scharfe Korrektur
UBS: S&P 500  Rally vor wichtiger Hürde
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Ausbruch oder Einbruch im S&P 500?
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Trading Markt weitet sich aus
HSBC: Gold tanzt mit Bleifüßen
Vontobel: Neue Töne anschlagen: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Netflix-Aktie bricht nach Quartalszahlen ein
Kundenvermögen bei Scalable Capital überschreitet die Marke von einer Milliarde Euro
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur NovoCure-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

NovoCure Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bei globalem Chaos hilft Sparern nur die Simplify-Methode
Erdogans Stolz treibt die Türkei in einen existenziellen Countdown
Wann der Vermieter für Schäden zahlen muss
Von jedem verdienten Euro bleiben Ihnen in diesem Jahr 45,7 Cent
So finden Sie den günstigsten Indexfonds

News von

Deutsche-Bank-Aktie nach den Q2-Eckzahlen: Dickes Kaufsignal
Goldpreis: Die Profis wagen sich wieder aus der Deckung
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Lichtblick für neuen Bank-Chef - Gewinn höher als gedacht
Dax schließt leicht höher - Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Fokus

News von

Elon Musk hat auf dem Boden der Tesla-Fabrik geschlafen, weil er "mehr leiden wollte als jeder andere Mitarbeiter"
Mit dieser kaum bekannten Methode kann man bei der Miete bis zu über 1000 Euro sparen
Ein Professor aus Aachen hat ein E-Auto für unter 16.000 Euro gebaut
Diese Fähigkeit unterscheidet laut Richard Branson erfolgreiche von mittelmäßigen Menschen
Deutsche unterliegen beim Blick auf Immobilienpreise oft einem Irrglauben

Heute im Fokus

DAX leicht im Minus -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Trump muss nach Gipfel Wogen in den USA glätten -- adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus

Siemens-Healthineers-Aktien schwach. Bitcoin-Kurs steigt: BlackRock macht in Sachen Krypto-Markt Ernst. Bester Halbjahres-Absatz für VW-Konzern in der Unternehmensgeschichte. Roche hofft auf US-Zulassung eines neuartigen Grippemittels. Produktoffensive: Darauf können sich Apple-Fans im Herbst freuen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Wer hat am meisten Einfluss?
Die charismatischen Persönlichkeiten der Tech-Unternehmen
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:52 Uhr
DAX leicht im Minus -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Trump muss nach Gipfel Wogen in den USA glätten -- adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
13:38 Uhr
Trump muss nach Helsinki-Gipfel Wogen in den USA glätten
Standardwerte
13:25 Uhr
Munich-Re-Finanzvorstand Schneider geht zum Jahresende
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100