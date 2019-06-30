Sea Hunt goes standard with Garmin® marine electronics

finanzen.net
26.09.2019 13:00
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced that Sea Hunt Boat Company, one of the countrys top-selling saltwater boat brands, has selected Garmin to outfit its full line of center console boats ranging from 18 to 30 feet. As the exclusive provider, Sea Hunt will offer Garmin electronics packages, including chartplotters, VHF radios and autopilots, standard on every new boat beginning Nov. 1, 2019.

Sea Hunt Boat Company, one of the countrys top-selling saltwater boat brands, has selected Garmin to outfit its full line of center console boats ranging from 18 to 30 feet. As the exclusive provider, Sea Hunt will offer Garmin electronics packages, including chartplotters, VHF radios and autopilots, standard on every new boat beginning Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Its humbling to know that over the years, Garmin has gone from being an electronics option for Sea Hunt customers to now being selected as standard equipment at the factory, said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Together with Sea Hunt, Garmin is committed to providing customers with the best available options and features on the water, and we look forward to delivering that for years to come.

"Weve had an overwhelming increase in the amount of boats ordered with Garmin electronics packages, so were excited to have Garmin as our exclusive provider going forward, said Bubba Roof, Sea Hunt Boat Company president. "We believe in giving our customers the best available options and features in the industry, and Garmin provides the perfect combination of leading technology and user friendliness that our customers desire.

Sea Hunt will be factory-installing electronics packages that offer leading-edge technology customers can expect from Garmin, including the 12-inch GPSMAP 1242xsv Touch all-in-one touchscreen chartplotter/combo and the 9-inch GPSMAP 942xs chartplotter/combo, both with built-in CHIRP traditional sonar. Each chartplotter comes preloaded with BlueChart® g3 charts and LakeVü g3 maps with integrated Navionics data to provide the highest quality detail and coverage available to mariners today. Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, users can also pair the units with the free ActiveCaptain app for unlimited access to cartography, automatic delivery of the latest software available, off-vessel planning capabilities, connected services and so much more.

Every boat will also come standard with a Garmin VHF 110 marine radio with standard Digital Selective Calling (DSC) functionality and some packages also include the Reactor 40 Hydraulic Autopilot with a solid-state 9-axis attitude heading reference system (AHRS).

Garmin is the worlds leading marine electronics manufacturer1 and was recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fifth consecutive year by the NMEA, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Garmins portfolio includes some of the industrys most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, sailing instrumentation, audio, entertainment and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and ease-of-use. Other Garmin marine brands include FUSION® Entertainment, Navionicsa premier supplier of navigation charts, and EmpirBus. To learn more, visit www.garmin.com/marine.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2018 reported sales.

About Garmin International Inc.: Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, BlueChart and FUSION are registered trademarks and ActiveCaptain and Reactor are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on managements current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

