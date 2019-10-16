SEAKR Selects Rambus SerDes and Security IP for Aerospace and Satellite Communications

finanzen.net
Neue Champions League für Fonds: finanzen.net und f-fex stellen neues Konzept zur Qualitätsbewertung vor
16.10.2019
Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced that SEAKR® Engineering, a leading-edge provider of advanced electronics for space applications, selected the Rambus 28G Multi-protocol LR SerDes PHY and the CryptoManager Root of Trust for its next-generation ASIC and FPGA designs.

"Were delighted that SEAKR has chosen Rambus high-speed interface and defense-grade security cores to provide their customers innovative and silicon-proven technologies, said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. "Leading-edge IP solutions are mission critical to addressing the system design challenges for aerospace and satellite communications. Rambus best-in-class power, performance and area (PPA), including versatile and multi-protocol SerDes solutions and silicon-proven architecture were key differentiators in SEAKRs decision.

Todays aerospace hardware contains highly-complex microelectronics that include advanced processing, data storage, and data communications capabilities. It is important to deliver both the performance needed by aerospace hardware and the means to ensure the data processed, stored and communicated remains secure. Our industry-leading interface and security IP solutions make possible faster, more secure, mission critical electronic systems.

The Rambus portfolio of silicon IP provides a one-stop-shop for high-speed interface and security IP. The 28G Multi-protocol LR SerDes PHY is designed with a system-oriented approach, taking the interface, interconnect and channel into account to optimize performance and maximize flexibility for todays most challenging system environments. The CryptoManager Root of Trust is a family of fully-programmable secure co-processors that provides a foundation for system security anchored in hardware and protects against a wide range of attacks with state-of-the-art anti-tamper and security techniques.

"Rambus ability to provide IP solutions for both moving and securing data with state-of-the-art performance was a key benefit in the selection process, said Tony Lowry, ASIC program manager at SEAKR. "We are delighted to partner with Rambus as a valued silicon IP provider for both high-speed interfaces and embedded security, enabling SEAKR to support the advanced performance and data security needs for our aerospace customers, bringing these complex systems to market more quickly.

For more information on Rambus SerDes PHY offerings, please visit rambus.com/serdes. Find out more details on Rambus security solutions at rambus.com/cryptomanager.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

About SEAKR Engineering

SEAKR Engineering is the leading-edge provider of advanced electronics for space applications. We design and manufacture processors, command and data handling systems, advanced payloads, and manned space hardware. Founded in 1982 to revolutionize spacecraft memory systems, today SEAKR continues forward innovation with state-of-the-art space communications processors capable of channelization and beamforming.

For more information on SEAKR products, please visit SEAKR.COM or call us at (303) 790-8499.

Source: Rambus Inc.

