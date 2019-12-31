SemiLEDs Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), "SemiLEDs or the "Company, a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended November 30, 2020.

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $719 thousand, compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $697 thousand, compared to a loss of $62 thousand in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, or a net loss of $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.02 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was negative 3%, compared with gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 of 8%. Operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was negative 135%, compared with negative 28% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The Companys cash and cash equivalents was $2.7 million at November 30, 2020, compared to $2.8 million at the end of fiscal 2020.

We are unable to forecast revenue for the second quarter ending February 28, 2021 at this time given the uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Company.

The Chinese New Year (CNY) of 2021 will begin on February 11, 2021. Our office and factory in Chunan will be closed from February 6, 2021 until February 21, 2021 and will resume operations on Monday, February 22, 2021.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs business; any statements of the plans, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs or industry performance based on managements judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SECs website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) November 30, August 31, 2020 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,693 $ 2,832 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 87 85 Accounts receivable (including related parties), net 594 1,331 Inventories 2,765 2,476 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 750 781 Total current assets 6,889 7,505 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,621 5,645 Operating lease right of use assets 168 203 Intangible assets, net 88 89 Investments in unconsolidated entities 974 952 Other assets 194 186 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,934 $ 14,580 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current installments of long-term debt $ 4,884 $ 4,750 Accounts payable 424 536 Advance receipt toward the convertible note 500 500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,728 2,654 Other payable to related parties 536 460 Operating lease liabilities, current 77 97 Total current liabilities 9,149 8,997 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 2,852 2,909 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 91 106 Total liabilities 12,092 12,012 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY: SemiLEDs stockholders equity Common stock   Additional paid-in capital 177,247 177,235 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,618 3,647 Accumulated deficit (179,057 ) (178,360 ) Total SemiLEDs stockholders equity 1,808 2,522 Noncontrolling interests 34 46 Total equity 1,842 2,568 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 13,934 $ 14,580

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, August 31, 2020 2020 Revenues, net $ 719 $ 1,399 Cost of revenues 741 1,291 Gross profit (22 ) 108 Operating expenses: Research and development 346 426 Selling, general and administrative 681 667 Gain on disposals of long-lived assets (77 ) (590 ) Total operating expenses 950 503 Loss from operations (972 ) (395 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expenses, net (92 ) (85 ) Other income, net 170 318 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net 187 96 Total other income, net 265 329 Loss before income taxes (707 ) (66 ) Income tax expense   Net loss (707 ) (66 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (10 ) (4 ) Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders $ (697 ) $ (62 ) Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.02 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted 4,013 4,008

