SemiLEDs Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), "SemiLEDs or the "Company, a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended May 31, 2020.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.6 million, a 2% increase compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $513 thousand, compared to a gain of $348 thousand in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, or a net loss of $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a net gain of $0.08 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was 27%, compared with gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 of 36%. Operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was negative 47%, compared with negative 26% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The Companys cash and cash equivalents was $2.5 million at May 31, 2020, compared to $3.2 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

We are unable to forecast revenue for the fourth quarter ending August 31, 2020 at this time given the uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the Company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs business; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs or industry performance based on managements judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SECs website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) May 31, February 29, 2020 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,476 $ 3,157 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 85 83 Accounts receivable (including related parties), net 1,452 1,011 Inventories 2,680 2,513 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 788 808 Total current assets 7,481 7,572 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,733 5,842 Operating lease right of use assets 237 273 Intangible assets, net 89 91 Investments in unconsolidated entities 935 928 Other assets 193 186 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,668 $ 14,892 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current installments of long-term debt $ 3,240 $ 3,613 Accounts payable 748 618 Advance receipt toward the convertible note 500 500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,950 2,829 Operating lease liabilities, current 116 136 Total current liabilities 7,554 7,696 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 4,361 4,620 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 121 137 Total liabilities 12,036 12,453 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY: SemiLEDs stockholders equity Common stock   Subscribed stock  600 Additional paid-in capital 177,214 175,902 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,667 3,676 Accumulated deficit (178,298 ) (177,785 ) Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity 2,583 2,393 Noncontrolling interests 49 46 Total equity 2,632 2,439 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 14,668 $ 14,892

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) Three Months Ended May 31, February 29, 2020 2020 Revenues, net $ 1,569 $ 1,537 Cost of revenues 1,153 989 Gross profit 416 548 Operating expenses: Research and development 375 307 Selling, general and administrative 782 633 Loss on disposals of long-lived assets   Total operating expenses 1,157 940 Loss from operations (741 ) (392 ) Other income (expenses): Gain on disposal of investment  634 Interest expenses, net (95 ) (100 ) Other income (losses), net 270 167 Foreign currency transaction gain (losses), net 57 41 Total other income (expenses), net 232 742 Loss before income taxes (509 ) 350 Income tax expense   Net loss (509 ) 350 Less: Net gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 2 Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders $ (513 ) $ 348 Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.10 Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.08 Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic 3,738 3,613 Diluted 3,738 4,486

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005098/en/