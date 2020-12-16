  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Einfach nachhaltiger anlegen mit ETFs von iShares -w-
16.12.2020 00:00

Semtech and AWS Collaborate on AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN®

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that they have teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate the LoRaWAN® protocol on the Network Server with AWS IoT Core, AWSs managed Cloud service that lets connected devices easily and securely interact with Cloud applications and other devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006143/en/

Semtech and AWS Collaborate on AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

Semtech and AWS Collaborate on AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN is a fully managed service that enables enterprise IoT developers to easily connect low power wireless devices over long range, wide-area networks (LoRaWAN) to AWS without developing or operating their own LoRaWAN server. This simplifies the development of IoT solutions that leverage the long range, low power and security of Semtechs LoRa chipsets and the LoRaWAN protocol.

To get started with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, IoT developers can source AWS qualified gateways operating the LoRaWAN protocol from the AWS Partner Device Catalog and select an array of LoRaWAN CertifiedCM devices from the LoRa Alliance website. From within the AWS Management Console, developers can rapidly register gateways with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN by providing the service, its unique identifier, and selecting LoRaWAN as the radio frequency. To register devices with LoRa chipsets, developers simply input the device credentials, identifiers and security keys provided by the device vendor on the console and follow guided and easy instructions for specifying device configuration. In addition, AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN includes a variety of device management capabilities, including security and a plug-and-play for the AWS IoT Analytics.

"Based on our collaboration with Semtech, IoT developers will be able to leverage LoRaWAN to simplify the development process, as well as provide key features to their applications such as long range connectivity, the ability to build devices with low power consumption, and increased security, said Dirk Didascalou, Vice President of IoT, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to be working with Semtech to accelerate our customers adoption of IoT and LoRaWAN allowing them to innovate faster and focus on the main job of creating business value.

Developers will also be able to access Semtechs LoRa Cloud, a simple API-based service that can be easily integrated with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, providing developers with the ability to locate any LoRaWAN enabled device including devices using Semtechs recently released low power geolocation platform LoRa Edge.

"AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN will speed IoT application development by providing a plug-and-play experience for developers, said Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech's President and CEO. "In addition, this collaboration with AWS enables enterprise customers using AWS to readily take advantage of the key benefits of LoRaWAN as the protocol continues to have massive adoption in the IoT industry in a variety of verticals ranging from smart home and communities to asset tracking.

More was discussed at todays AWS session at re:Invent. To learn more about Semtechs IoT solutions, visit the website.

About Semtechs LoRa® Platform

Semtechs LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtechs LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

Nachrichten zu Semtech Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
04.12.20
Semtech präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.11.20
Ausblick: Semtech präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.08.20
Semtech öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.08.20
Ausblick: Semtech vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Semtech-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
29.05.20
Semtech präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
Ausblick: Semtech mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Semtech-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Semtech News
RSS Feed
Semtech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Semtech Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.05.2019Semtech OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.11.2018Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.05.2019Semtech OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.11.2018Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.06.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
09.03.2017Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.12.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.06.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.03.2016Semtech NeutralMKM Partners
27.05.2010Semtech "below average"Caris & Company, Inc.
06.09.2005Update Semtech Corp.: UnderperformFirst Albany

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Semtech Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Semtech News

30.11.20Ausblick: Semtech präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
04.12.20Semtech präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
25.11.20Semtech (SMTC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
16.11.20Semtech (SMTC). Symmetry Ink Distribution Deal for AV Products
27.11.20Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
02.12.20Semtech (SMTC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
03.12.20Semtech Corp (SMTC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
03.12.20Semtech (SMTC) Q3 Earnings &amp; Revenues Surpass Estimates
07.12.20Semtech (SMTC) and Ripl to Offer Asset Tracking Solution
10.12.20Semtech. Royal Caribbean. NIO. Li Auto and XPeng highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Weitere Semtech News
Werbung

Trading-News

Zu viel Cash ist nicht King
SAP: Zurück zu alten Höhen?
JD.com-Tochter plant milliardenschweres IPO
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Erholung möglich
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Lufthansa, ThyssenKrupp
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nur noch heute: Jetzt 12 Monate gebührenfrei investieren
Financial Fact: Das Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis in Japan ist besonders gut.
Nach der Impfstoff-Rally: Bringt Formycon die Medikamenten-Euphorie?
Webinar: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten? Das geht mit Allvest, der neuen digitalen Tochter der Allianz
Hohe Nachfrage nach Vermögenswerten - trotz Pandemie
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Semtech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Semtech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie viele ETFs benötige ich für die finanzielle Freiheit?
Das sind die besten Deals am 15.12.2020
Riester, Rürup oder Betriebsrente? Was sich für Sie wirklich lohnt
Ende einer Lebensidee  Traum vom Eigenheim ist für die Mittelschicht unerfüllbar
Das Beste wäre, wenn man jene Schulden, die bei der EZB liegen, einfach streicht

News von

Abgeltungsteuer: Wie Anleger Verluste optimal nutzen - die wichtigsten Fristen
Curevac-Aktie: Gute Karten für den Nachzügler - so können Sie mitverdienen
Newsticker Corona: Große EU-Staaten wollen Impfstart koordinieren
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsianer geben Konjunkturhoffnungen nicht auf
Bayer-Aktie: Bonusjagd in der Bodenbildung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt höher -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- LANXESS greift nach Emerald Kalama Chemical -- Apple erhöht iPhone-Produktion -- Leonhard Birnbaum wird E.ON-Chef -- Moderna, Twitter, VW im Fokus

Millionen für Managerin nach Diskriminierungsvorwurf bei Pinterest. Symrise Opfer von Cyberattacke. Eli Lilly schluckt Prevail in Milliardenübernahme. EMA: Entscheidung über Zulassung von BioNTech-Impfstoff am 21. Dezember. Digital-Paket aus Brüssel soll Tech-Riesen wie Facebook begrenzen. Aroundtown kommt bei Immobilienverkäufen weiter voran. Deutsche Bank baut offenbar weitere Jobs im Privatkundengeschäft ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Zum Eindämmen der sich weiter stark ausbreitenden Corona-Pandemie gibt es in Deutschland vor Weihnachten einen harten Lockdown. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen