08.07.2021 14:02

Semtech and DIC Corp. Provide Critical IoT Data in Commercial Facilities

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with DIC Corp. for its new line of HatteTotteTM sensors which operate via the LoRaWAN® standard and can measure temperature, humidity and the amount of light in a space. Its integration with LoRaWAN allows for low power consumption and long-distance communication, making the sensors ideal for smart building application in malls, workspaces, homes/apartments, and more.

"DIC Group strives to help create a society that adds rich 'Color & Comfort' to peoples lives. Simplicity and design that blends into the space were top of mind when the HatteTotte sensor was in development, said Hidefumi Nishi, manager, technology and marketing supervisor (device), DIC Corp. "The sleek design of the sensor and flexibility of installation to nearly anywhere within a building not only offers cost-saving benefits to building managers, but also potential life-saving ones to those most susceptible to dangerous fluxes of temperature. The unique, resilient and soft housing minimizes the risk in drops. HatteTotte sensors are able to adapt to all uses and provide peace of mind for building owners to ensure all occupants are safe at all times.

The ease of installation of the HatteTotte sensors comes from the thin, peel and stick design of the sensor, allowing the sensor to be installed nearly anywhere in a smart building setting. Once the sensor is installed, deployment is simple with easy set up via a personal computer where the end user is able to monitor the temperature, humidity and light inside a space and automate accordingly for comfort. HatteTotte sensors are thin, available in a normal or waterproof versions, easy to install with its peel and stick feature, and last up to 5 years with a built-in battery.

"As we move post-pandemic, monitoring the environment within an area is important to create a safe and healthy space for all, said Marc Pégulu, vice president, IoT product marketing and strategy in Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "DICs utilization of LoRaWAN for its HatteTotte sensors showcases the remarkable ease of use and deployment of Internet of Things solutions to create a smarter planet for its customers.

To learn more about how Semtechs LoRa devices enable smart building applications, please visit here.

About Semtechs LoRa® Platform

Semtechs LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtechs LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

About DIC Corporation

DIC Corporation (DIC) is one of Japan's most diversified fine chemical companies and the heart of the DIC Group. Worldwide, the DIC Group encompasses over 170 subsidiaries, including Sun Chemical Corporation, across 60+ countries. The DIC Group portfolio is organized into three segments: Packaging & Graphic, Color & Display, and Functional Products notably for electronic, automotive, and building materials. The DIC Group is constantly working to promote and develop sustainable solutions to exceed customer expectations and better the world around us. With combined annual sales of more than $7 billion and 22,000+ employees worldwide, DIC Group companies support a diverse collection of global customers. Please visit www.dic-global.com/en/ for more details.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Semtech Corp.

22.05.2019Semtech OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.11.2018Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.05.2019Semtech OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.11.2018Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.06.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
09.03.2017Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.12.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.06.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.03.2016Semtech NeutralMKM Partners
27.05.2010Semtech "below average"Caris & Company, Inc.
06.09.2005Update Semtech Corp.: UnderperformFirst Albany

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Semtech Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
