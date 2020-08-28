Semtech and DIC Corp. Provide Critical IoT Data in Commercial Facilities

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with DIC Corp. for its new line of HatteTotteTM sensors which operate via the LoRaWAN® standard and can measure temperature, humidity and the amount of light in a space. Its integration with LoRaWAN allows for low power consumption and long-distance communication, making the sensors ideal for smart building application in malls, workspaces, homes/apartments, and more.

Ideal for smart buildings, peel and stick sensors benefit from LoRaWAN® integration for low power use (Graphic: Business Wire)

"DIC Group strives to help create a society that adds rich 'Color & Comfort' to peoples lives. Simplicity and design that blends into the space were top of mind when the HatteTotte sensor was in development, said Hidefumi Nishi, manager, technology and marketing supervisor (device), DIC Corp. "The sleek design of the sensor and flexibility of installation to nearly anywhere within a building not only offers cost-saving benefits to building managers, but also potential life-saving ones to those most susceptible to dangerous fluxes of temperature. The unique, resilient and soft housing minimizes the risk in drops. HatteTotte sensors are able to adapt to all uses and provide peace of mind for building owners to ensure all occupants are safe at all times.

The ease of installation of the HatteTotte sensors comes from the thin, peel and stick design of the sensor, allowing the sensor to be installed nearly anywhere in a smart building setting. Once the sensor is installed, deployment is simple with easy set up via a personal computer where the end user is able to monitor the temperature, humidity and light inside a space and automate accordingly for comfort. HatteTotte sensors are thin, available in a normal or waterproof versions, easy to install with its peel and stick feature, and last up to 5 years with a built-in battery.

"As we move post-pandemic, monitoring the environment within an area is important to create a safe and healthy space for all, said Marc Pégulu, vice president, IoT product marketing and strategy in Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "DICs utilization of LoRaWAN for its HatteTotte sensors showcases the remarkable ease of use and deployment of Internet of Things solutions to create a smarter planet for its customers.

To learn more about how Semtechs LoRa devices enable smart building applications, please visit here.

About Semtechs LoRa® Platform

Semtechs LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtechs LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

About DIC Corporation

DIC Corporation (DIC) is one of Japan's most diversified fine chemical companies and the heart of the DIC Group. Worldwide, the DIC Group encompasses over 170 subsidiaries, including Sun Chemical Corporation, across 60+ countries. The DIC Group portfolio is organized into three segments: Packaging & Graphic, Color & Display, and Functional Products notably for electronic, automotive, and building materials. The DIC Group is constantly working to promote and develop sustainable solutions to exceed customer expectations and better the world around us. With combined annual sales of more than $7 billion and 22,000+ employees worldwide, DIC Group companies support a diverse collection of global customers. Please visit www.dic-global.com/en/ for more details.

