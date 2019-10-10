finanzen.net
10.10.2019
Semtech and Hanbit Build Efficient Water Networks with LoRa Devices

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Hanbit, a provider of end-to-end automation solutions in smart gas, water and electricity metering, has developed a new ultrasonic water metering (UWM) solution built on Semtechs LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol. Hanbits UWM products utilize LoRaWAN-based connectivity to enable the near real-time transmission of accurate water use data, even at very low flowrates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005625/en/

LoRa and Hanbit (Graphic: Business Wire)

LoRa and Hanbit (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Semtechs LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol provide the ideal platform for the smart metering industry, said Phani Varanasi, CEO at Hanbit. "The platforms capabilities for accurate data transmission and long battery life provide our customers with long-term insight into their energy consumption patterns. With this data, customers can focus on increasing their efficiency and sustainability while reducing operating cost.

Hanbits UWM smart meters use ultrasonic pulses to take precise measurements of water flowrate as low as three liters per hour. Flow readings occur at fixed intervals to provide accurate insight into water use trends. This accurate meter data is accessible in real time through Cloud-based applications for simplified billing and trend analysis. In the event of a drop in water flow or other abnormality, the smart meter immediately sends a warning message over the LoRaWAN network to enable a quick response and prevention of damage. Additionally, the low power capabilities of LoRa devices enable Hanbit to offer metering solutions with up to 20 years of battery life, reducing replacement and maintenance cost to the customer.

"LoRaWAN-based applications deploy with minimal additional infrastructure and provide consistent, proven indoor connectivity to hard-to-reach sensors in the utility network, said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "LoRaWAN is the de facto leader for LPWAN and smart metering is one of its most successful and proven vertical markets.

About Semtechs LoRa® Devices

Semtechs LoRa devices are a widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About Hanbit

Hanbit was started with an innovative framework for providing end-to-end automation solutions in the areas of gas, water and electricity metering. Hanbit also has expertise in providing comprehensive solutions on wired and wireless communication. To learn more visit http://hanbitsolutions.com/index.html.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "offer, "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa, and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

