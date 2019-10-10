Semtech and Hanbit Build Efficient Water Networks with LoRa Devices

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Hanbit, a provider of end-to-end automation solutions in smart gas, water and electricity metering, has developed a new ultrasonic water metering (UWM) solution built on Semtechs LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol. Hanbits UWM products utilize LoRaWAN-based connectivity to enable the near real-time transmission of accurate water use data, even at very low flowrates.

"Semtechs LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol provide the ideal platform for the smart metering industry, said Phani Varanasi, CEO at Hanbit. "The platforms capabilities for accurate data transmission and long battery life provide our customers with long-term insight into their energy consumption patterns. With this data, customers can focus on increasing their efficiency and sustainability while reducing operating cost.

Hanbits UWM smart meters use ultrasonic pulses to take precise measurements of water flowrate as low as three liters per hour. Flow readings occur at fixed intervals to provide accurate insight into water use trends. This accurate meter data is accessible in real time through Cloud-based applications for simplified billing and trend analysis. In the event of a drop in water flow or other abnormality, the smart meter immediately sends a warning message over the LoRaWAN network to enable a quick response and prevention of damage. Additionally, the low power capabilities of LoRa devices enable Hanbit to offer metering solutions with up to 20 years of battery life, reducing replacement and maintenance cost to the customer.

"LoRaWAN-based applications deploy with minimal additional infrastructure and provide consistent, proven indoor connectivity to hard-to-reach sensors in the utility network, said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "LoRaWAN is the de facto leader for LPWAN and smart metering is one of its most successful and proven vertical markets.

About Semtechs LoRa® Devices

Semtechs LoRa devices are a widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About Hanbit

Hanbit was started with an innovative framework for providing end-to-end automation solutions in the areas of gas, water and electricity metering. Hanbit also has expertise in providing comprehensive solutions on wired and wireless communication. To learn more visit http://hanbitsolutions.com/index.html.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

