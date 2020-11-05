Semtech and Sundray Create Smart Campuses and Classrooms with LoRaWAN®

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it has collaborated with Shenzhen Sundray Technology Co., Ltd. (Sundray), a global provider of digital infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, to develop a new "software-defined classroom (SDC) IoT solution based on the LoRaWAN® protocol. Sundrays platform leverages the long range and flexible networking capabilities of LoRaWAN to support and deliver a portfolio of innovative connected applications for the classroom.

"The long range networking capabilities of LoRaWAN enable simple and effective IoT applications that provide safe, secure and connected classrooms during these uncertain times, said Zhang Weibin, IoT Operation Director at Sundray. "Educational institutions can take advantage of the proven flexibility of LoRaWAN and realize the benefits of unified smart campus management.

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, schools, universities and other institutions worldwide are increasingly seeking to integrate technologies that create safer and smarter campuses for its student populations. In China, these sentiments are echoed by the government, which recently developed the GB/T 36342-2018 Standard requiring increased data collection on campus processes and promoting the development of new technologies for flexible learning in and out of the classroom. Sundray developed its SDC solution to enable compliance with government standards and allow the quick connection of new smart campus applications under a single unified network. The IoT platform leverages the LoRaWAN protocols interoperability functionality and Semtechs LoRa® devices to support many third party devices and thousands of sensors per gateway. Several applications currently utilize the SDC platform to promote safer learning spaces, including classroom occupancy, equipment usage, temperature monitoring, door and window locks, and air quality sensors. Additional applications include those for the efficient use of teaching resource assets such as projectors and smart boards.

To date, Sundrays SDC platform is used by more than 20,000 educational professionals across China, including those at leading institutions such as Southeast University, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, Guangzhou Tieyi Middle School, Huainan No.2 Middle School, and Fuzhou Jinshan Middle School.

"As an leader in the LoRaWAN ecosystem, Sundrays new SDC platform creates innovative smart campus solutions by not only enabling compliance with new government policies, but also significantly promoting safer, flexible teaching and classroom practices, said Mike Wong, Vice President of China Sales at Semtech. "Solutions based on the LoRaWAN protocol, enabled by Semtechs LoRa devices, allow universities and other learning institutions to quickly bring its processes online by providing reliable connectivity across large campuses with minimal infrastructure cost. Accurate condition monitoring helps classrooms provide the safest environment possible so staff and students can focus on learning rather than health concerns."

