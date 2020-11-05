  • Suche
05.11.2020 14:00

Semtech and Sundray Create Smart Campuses and Classrooms with LoRaWAN®

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it has collaborated with Shenzhen Sundray Technology Co., Ltd. (Sundray), a global provider of digital infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, to develop a new "software-defined classroom (SDC) IoT solution based on the LoRaWAN® protocol. Sundrays platform leverages the long range and flexible networking capabilities of LoRaWAN to support and deliver a portfolio of innovative connected applications for the classroom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005221/en/

Sundray leverages LoRaWAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sundray leverages LoRaWAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The long range networking capabilities of LoRaWAN enable simple and effective IoT applications that provide safe, secure and connected classrooms during these uncertain times, said Zhang Weibin, IoT Operation Director at Sundray. "Educational institutions can take advantage of the proven flexibility of LoRaWAN and realize the benefits of unified smart campus management.

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, schools, universities and other institutions worldwide are increasingly seeking to integrate technologies that create safer and smarter campuses for its student populations. In China, these sentiments are echoed by the government, which recently developed the GB/T 36342-2018 Standard requiring increased data collection on campus processes and promoting the development of new technologies for flexible learning in and out of the classroom. Sundray developed its SDC solution to enable compliance with government standards and allow the quick connection of new smart campus applications under a single unified network. The IoT platform leverages the LoRaWAN protocols interoperability functionality and Semtechs LoRa® devices to support many third party devices and thousands of sensors per gateway. Several applications currently utilize the SDC platform to promote safer learning spaces, including classroom occupancy, equipment usage, temperature monitoring, door and window locks, and air quality sensors. Additional applications include those for the efficient use of teaching resource assets such as projectors and smart boards.

To date, Sundrays SDC platform is used by more than 20,000 educational professionals across China, including those at leading institutions such as Southeast University, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, Guangzhou Tieyi Middle School, Huainan No.2 Middle School, and Fuzhou Jinshan Middle School.

"As an leader in the LoRaWAN ecosystem, Sundrays new SDC platform creates innovative smart campus solutions by not only enabling compliance with new government policies, but also significantly promoting safer, flexible teaching and classroom practices, said Mike Wong, Vice President of China Sales at Semtech. "Solutions based on the LoRaWAN protocol, enabled by Semtechs LoRa devices, allow universities and other learning institutions to quickly bring its processes online by providing reliable connectivity across large campuses with minimal infrastructure cost. Accurate condition monitoring helps classrooms provide the safest environment possible so staff and students can focus on learning rather than health concerns."

To learn more about Semtech IoT solutions, visit the website.

About Semtechs LoRa® Platform

Semtechs LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtechs LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About Sundray

Sundray Technologies Co., Ltd. is the all-in-one enterprise Wi-Fi and smart switch brand of Sangfor Group (8,000+ employees) and a Chinese top three enterprise WLAN vendor. Sundray is within the top two fastest growing high-tech companies in Shenzhen, and top 20 within China, according to Deloitte. To learn more about Sundray, visit http://sundray.com/

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "seeking to, "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
SMTC-P

