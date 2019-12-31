finanzen.net
07.05.2020 23:30

Semtech and YoSmart Create Safer and Smarter Homes with LoRa® Devices

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that YoSmart, a high-tech enterprise company focused on smart home and life products, has integrated Semtechs LoRa® devices into its new "YoLink line of Internet of Things (IoT) products for use in the home. The solutions leverage LoRa devices advantages for simplified deployment to quickly connect a variety of home applications, including doors, security systems, electrical outlets, and water piping to accurately monitor data in real time and create safer, cost-efficient homes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507006163/en/

YoSmart's LoRa-based solution, YoLink, is now available for the smart home (Photo: Business Wire)

"Semtech's LoRa devices provide the ideal platform to build smart home IoT solutions that fill the gap left by traditional home networks, such as Wi-Fi, said John Xu, Chief Executive Officer at YoSmart. "With LoRa, YoSmart is able to develop IoT solutions that offer homeowners immediate insight into the efficiency of their home. The YoLink portfolio is available now to U.S. consumers and offers the capability to connect many applications to the same platform for smarter management.

The YoLink product portfolio includes a "whole home starter kit, as well as a variety of LoRa-based sensors and a long range hub to provide consistent network coverage up to 1,000 feet from the device itself. This advanced range enables the reliable connection and monitoring of applications across larger properties outside the range of traditional home Wi-Fi networks. The YoLink starter kit is a cost-effective collection of home sensors for delivering comprehensive data on individual home applications. Among the first LoRa-based consumer smart home kits of its kind, the YoLink kit consists of sensors for motion tracking, door lock management, garage door monitoring, gas/water valve use, pipe leak detection, and electrical outlet monitoring. Solutions integrate seamlessly with existing home infrastructure and deliver real-time data on conditions including energy use and status. In addition, door lock and pipe leakage sensors alert homeowners to potentially harmful developments, providing peace of mind regarding the safety of their home and enabling a swift response to prevent threats.

"LoRa devices offer a complete bundle of development accelerators that simplify the process of creating, deploying and managing IoT applications to provide customers direct operational advantages, said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "LoRa-based applications deliver the simplicity and ease-of-use homeowners seek when connecting home systems and provide an ideal platform to address the indoor connectivity challenges of traditional networking platforms.

To learn more about LoRa, visit the Semtech website.

About Semtechs LoRa® Devices

Semtechs LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT alliance for low power wide area network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About YoSmart

YoSmart Inc. Corporation is a high-tech firm engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, distribution and servicing of smart home devices, with R&D teams located in Irvine, California. Irvine, known for its dynamic and innovative environment and active flow and exchange of ideas among the area's entrepreneurs, is home to a cluster of high-tech sectors including biomedicine, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and software. Further information can be found at http://www.yosmart.com/

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

