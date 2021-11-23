Semtech and ZeeVee Engage New Audiences With Innovative AV-over-IP-based Exhibits at the Tennessee State Museum

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with ZeeVee, a global manufacturer of video and signal distribution technology for Professional AV and IT markets, for the Tennessee State Museum. The goal of the collaboration is to attract and engage a new audience to the museum with a state-of-the-art AV system. Powering the museums exhibits is the collaborative Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) signal distribution solution featuring ZeeVee ZyPer4K encoders and decoders and Semtechs BlueRiver® AV-over-IP technology. The result is the delivery of high quality, uncompressed 4K60 video with native SDVoE connectivity, which reduced the cost and complexity of the AV system.

"The museums role is very important to the local community and beyond. This use of the BlueRiver AV processor technology, an integral part of ZeeVees ZyPer4K SDVoE solution, is a remarkable example of Professional AV technology being utilized for this application, said Don Shaver, vice president of marketing of video products for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "The Tennessee State Museums exhibits are now improved with the highest quality uncompressed 4K60 video to engage and entertain museum visitors.

The museum has become a must-see attraction for Tennesseans, history buffs and tourists alike. Its mission of procuring, preserving, exhibiting, and interpreting objects, which relate to the social, political, economic, and cultural history of Tennessee, is enhanced by many immersive and interactive AV-driven exhibits. Semtechs BlueRiver AV platform satisfied the needs of the Tennessee State Museum for a high quality audio and video experience through its unparalleled capabilities.

"The vision of the Tennessee State Museums administration and the layout of the facility, combined with the important history-telling mission, made this a particularly rewarding project to work on, said Sue Lepp, senior vice president of Design & Production, an integrator firm for the project. "A museum experience should be entertaining as well as educational in order to draw repeat visitors and keep the interest of todays tech savvy audiences.

Tennessee State Museum exhibits powered by Semtech and ZeeVees AV system include:

The Tennessee Time Tunnel exhibit serves as the backbone for the entire permanent gallery, providing visitors with a multilayered experience with engaging media and thought-provoking interactive displays.

exhibit serves as the backbone for the entire permanent gallery, providing visitors with a multilayered experience with engaging media and thought-provoking interactive displays. The Civil War and Reconstruction exhibit features a five-minute video and interactive touch table with a Tennessee map that sets the tone of the times then sends viewers into an immersive experience that includes projections of sounds, images and text.

exhibit features a five-minute video and interactive touch table with a Tennessee map that sets the tone of the times then sends viewers into an immersive experience that includes projections of sounds, images and text. In the Tennessee Transforms exhibit, another interactive map enables visitors to learn about influences that have, and continue, to form the cultural life and peoples impression of the state, from popular music stars to traditional events.

exhibit, another interactive map enables visitors to learn about influences that have, and continue, to form the cultural life and peoples impression of the state, from popular music stars to traditional events. The Digital Learning and Outreach Center provides presentation space and remote access to other museums, colleges, schools, and scholars  nationally and globally.

Ashley Howell, executive director of the Tennessee State Museum said, "All of the collaborators on this project brought their industry expertise, resulting in dynamic AV system that enabled us to up-level our exhibits and meet our goal in drawing new visitors.

