23.11.2021 14:02

Semtech and ZeeVee Engage New Audiences With Innovative AV-over-IP-based Exhibits at the Tennessee State Museum

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with ZeeVee, a global manufacturer of video and signal distribution technology for Professional AV and IT markets, for the Tennessee State Museum. The goal of the collaboration is to attract and engage a new audience to the museum with a state-of-the-art AV system. Powering the museums exhibits is the collaborative Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) signal distribution solution featuring ZeeVee ZyPer4K encoders and decoders and Semtechs BlueRiver® AV-over-IP technology. The result is the delivery of high quality, uncompressed 4K60 video with native SDVoE connectivity, which reduced the cost and complexity of the AV system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005464/en/

Semtech and ZeeVee collaborate to bring the Pro AV experience to the Tennessee State Museum (Graphic: Business Wire)

Semtech and ZeeVee collaborate to bring the Pro AV experience to the Tennessee State Museum (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The museums role is very important to the local community and beyond. This use of the BlueRiver AV processor technology, an integral part of ZeeVees ZyPer4K SDVoE solution, is a remarkable example of Professional AV technology being utilized for this application, said Don Shaver, vice president of marketing of video products for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "The Tennessee State Museums exhibits are now improved with the highest quality uncompressed 4K60 video to engage and entertain museum visitors.

The museum has become a must-see attraction for Tennesseans, history buffs and tourists alike. Its mission of procuring, preserving, exhibiting, and interpreting objects, which relate to the social, political, economic, and cultural history of Tennessee, is enhanced by many immersive and interactive AV-driven exhibits. Semtechs BlueRiver AV platform satisfied the needs of the Tennessee State Museum for a high quality audio and video experience through its unparalleled capabilities.

"The vision of the Tennessee State Museums administration and the layout of the facility, combined with the important history-telling mission, made this a particularly rewarding project to work on, said Sue Lepp, senior vice president of Design & Production, an integrator firm for the project. "A museum experience should be entertaining as well as educational in order to draw repeat visitors and keep the interest of todays tech savvy audiences.

Tennessee State Museum exhibits powered by Semtech and ZeeVees AV system include:

  • The Tennessee Time Tunnel exhibit serves as the backbone for the entire permanent gallery, providing visitors with a multilayered experience with engaging media and thought-provoking interactive displays.
  • The Civil War and Reconstruction exhibit features a five-minute video and interactive touch table with a Tennessee map that sets the tone of the times then sends viewers into an immersive experience that includes projections of sounds, images and text.
  • In the Tennessee Transforms exhibit, another interactive map enables visitors to learn about influences that have, and continue, to form the cultural life and peoples impression of the state, from popular music stars to traditional events.
  • The Digital Learning and Outreach Center provides presentation space and remote access to other museums, colleges, schools, and scholars  nationally and globally.

Ashley Howell, executive director of the Tennessee State Museum said, "All of the collaborators on this project brought their industry expertise, resulting in dynamic AV system that enabled us to up-level our exhibits and meet our goal in drawing new visitors.

To learn more about ZeeVees ZyPer4K encoders and decoders, please visit here.

For more information on Semtechs BlueRiver platform, please visit here.

About Semtechs BlueRiver® Platform

Semtechs BlueRiver platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

About ZeeVee

ZeeVee (www.zeevee.com) is a global pioneer and leader in the development and deployment of AV distribution systems for industrial, commercial, government, and residential applications. As the only manufacturer that can deliver multimedia content over fiber, CATx and coax, ZeeVee has transformed the digital video industry with its award-winning HD to Ultra-HD/4K solutions for the Pro AV and IT marketplace. The company offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective and easy to install AVoIP and RF distribution platforms. ZeeVees technologies and products are installed in thousands of facilities worldwide where there is a need to transport audio and video content from multiple sources to multiple displays over long distances. ZeeVee is a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance and a Global Presence Alliance Technology Partner.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and BlueRiver are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates. SDVoE is a trademark or service mark of the SDVoE Alliance.

SMTC-P

