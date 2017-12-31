CIOE Expo Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading
supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and
advanced algorithms, today announced first samples of its quad Tri-Edge
CDR (GN2558) with an integrated vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser
(VCSEL) driver and its quad Tri-Edge CDR (GN2559) with an integrated
transimpedance amplifier (TIA).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005173/en/
Semtech and Tri-Edge (Graphic: Business Wire)
This platform bundle is optimized for low power and low cost PAM4
short-reach optical interconnect for data center and active optical
cable (AOC) applications.
"With this Tri-Edge PAM4 CDR bundle, Semtech further demonstrates its
innovative and disruptive solutions to alternatives available in the
market today. We expect this to enable the next-gen deployment for data
centers to allow higher bandwidth growth while supporting an aggressive
cost structure, said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and
Applications for Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group.
Semtech will privately demonstrate the new solutions in its CIOE booth,
1B02, at the Shenzhen Convention Center.
Tri-Edge CDR GN2558 Product Information
-
Quad CDR with integrated VCSEL driver
-
For applications such as 200G/400G QSFP28 SR4/8 modules and Active
Optical Cables
-
Proprietary VCSEL compensation to enable wide range of VCSELs
-
Adaptive CTLE to improve link robustness
Tri-Edge CDR GN2559 Product Information
-
Quad CDR with integrated TIA
-
For 850nm applications such as 200G/400G QSFP28 SR4/8 modules and
Active Optical Cables
-
Offers best in class sensitivity and overload performance
About Semtechs Signal Integrity Products
Semtechs optical networking product platforms provide high-performance
signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies
in the data center, enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure, and
passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information,
visit the website.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical
fact, including statements that use the words "targeted for, "expect,
"will, "to enable, "designed to, or other similar words or
expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements
future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and
are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of
Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical
results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied
by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed
in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other
documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov)
including, without limitation, information under the captions
"Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect
events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release,
except as required by law.
Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks,
and Tri-Edge is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or
its affiliates.
