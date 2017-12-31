Semtech Announces Initial Production of an IC Solution for SFP28 LR Modules for Data Centers and Wireless Applications

CIOE Expo Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading
supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and
advanced algorithms, today announced initial production of its
bi-directional ClearEdge® CDR with integrated DML laser driver.
The ClearEdge GN2142 leverages Semtechs industry leading ClearEdge CDR
technology and enables <1W max power for SFP28 LR modules. The
technology offers an extended data rate range of 24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps
and includes differentiated features like Adaptive CTLE and Proprietary
DML compensation to maximize link robustness and performance. This
allows the platform to enable a wide range of applications in the data
center, wireless 5G and telecom markets.
"The 5G wireless market demands a disruptive solution in terms of power,
temperature range and performance compared to current solutions
available in the market. Our new ClearEdge CDR provides that for our
customers, said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and
Applications for Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group.
Semtech will privately demonstrate the new solutions in its CIOE booth,
1B02, at the Shenzhen Convention Center.
ClearEdge GN2142 CDR Product Information
-
ClearEdge GN2142 is a bi-directional CDR with DML laser driver
-
Used in applications such as 25G LR modules
-
Extended data rate (24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps) and i-Temp support
-
Small die size of 3.20mm x 2.01mm 33-ball WLCSP package with a 0.4mm
pitch
-
Adaptive CTLE to improve link robustness
About Semtechs Signal Integrity Products
Semtechs optical networking product platforms provide high-performance
signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies
in the data center, enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure, and
passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information,
visit the website.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical
fact, including statements that use the words "will, "designed to, or
other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations
or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are
"forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual
results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the
historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further
addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in
other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (www.sec.gov)
including, without limitation, information under the captions
"Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect
events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release,
except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo and ClearEdge are registered trademarks or
service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
SMTC-P
