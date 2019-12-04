Semtech Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today reported unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended October 27, 2019.

Highlights for the Third Fiscal Quarter 2020

Q3 FY2020 net sales increased 3% sequentially to $141.0 million.

Q3 FY2020 GAAP EPS of $0.26 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.41.

Distributor Point of Sale (POS) increased 8% sequentially and represented a new quarterly record.

Cash flow from operations was $33.3 million or 24% of net sales.

Refinanced the prior credit facility with a new, $600.0 million credit agreement.

Results on a GAAP basis for the Third Fiscal Quarter 2020

GAAP Net sales were $141.0 million

GAAP Gross margin was 61.2%

GAAP SG&A expense was $33.8 million

GAAP R&D expense was $26.7 million

GAAP Operating margin was 15.7%

GAAP Net income was $17.6 million or $0.26 per diluted share

To facilitate a complete understanding of comparable financial performance between periods, the Company also presents performance results that exclude certain non-cash items and items that are not considered reflective of the Companys core results over time. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items and are described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Results on a Non-GAAP basis for the Third Fiscal Quarter 2020 (see the list of non-GAAP items and the reconciliation of these to the most relevant GAAP items set forth in the tables below):

Non-GAAP Gross margin was 61.6%

Non-GAAP SG&A expense was $28.5 million

Non-GAAP R&D expense was $24.4 million

Non-GAAP Operating margin was 24.0%

Non-GAAP Net income was $27.4 million or $0.41 per diluted share

Mohan Maheswaran, Semtechs President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Fiscal Q3 represented another quarter of solid Q/Q growth driven by a strong recovery in demand for our PON products, and higher demand for our LoRa© and our hyper scale data center platforms. Despite the macro headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty, the channel is healthy and we believe the secular drivers behind our key platforms in IoT, data center and mobile devices should position the Company to return to growth in fiscal 2021.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2020 Outlook

Both the GAAP and non-GAAP fourth fiscal quarter 2020 outlook below take into account the anticipated impact to the Company, based on its current estimates, of the export restrictions pertaining to Huawei and certain of its affiliates, imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The Company is continuing to review and assess the impact of the export restrictions on its products and services, but is unable to predict the full impact such restrictions may have on its future results of operations.

GAAP Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2020 Outlook

Net sales are expected to be in the range of $130.0 million to $140.0 million

GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 60.6% to 61.6%

GAAP SG&A expense is expected to be in the range of $36.1 million to $37.1 million

GAAP R&D expense is expected to be in the range of $27.3 million to $28.3 million

GAAP Intangible amortization expense is expected to be approximately $3.8 million

GAAP Interest and other expense, net is expected to be approximately $2.0 million

GAAP Effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 12% to 16%

GAAP Earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.12 to $0.19

Fully-diluted share count is expected to be approximately 67.3 million shares

Share-based compensation is expected to be approximately $12.0 million, categorized as follows: $0.6 million cost of sales, $8.1 million SG&A, and $3.3 million R&D

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $5.5 million

Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $5.8 million

Non-GAAP Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2020 Outlook (see the list of non-GAAP items and the reconciliation of these to the most comparable GAAP items set forth in the tables below)

Non-GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 61.0% to 62.0%

Non-GAAP SG&A expense is expected to be in the range of $28.0 million to $29.0 million

Non-GAAP R&D expense is expected to be in the range of $24.0 million to $25.0 million

Non-GAAP Interest and other expense, net is expected to be approximately $1.5 million

Non-GAAP Effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 13% to 17%

Non-GAAP Earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.33 to $0.39

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, this release includes a presentation of select non-GAAP metrics. The Company's measure of free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operations less net capital expenditures. The Companys non-GAAP measures of gross margin, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses, operating margin, effective tax rate, net income and earnings per diluted share exclude the following items, if any:

Share-based compensation

Amortization of purchased intangibles and impairments

Restructuring, transaction and other acquisition or disposition-related expenses and gains on dispositions

Litigation expenses or dispute settlement charges or gains

Environmental reserves

Equity in net gains or losses of equity method investments

To provide additional insight into the Company's fourth quarter outlook, this release also includes a presentation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Companys financial condition and results of operations because these non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude the items identified above because such items are either operating expenses which would not otherwise have been incurred by the Company in the normal course of the Companys business operations or are not reflective of the Companys core results over time. These excluded items may include recurring as well as non-recurring items, and no inference should be made that all of these adjustments, charges, costs or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For example: certain restructuring and integration-related expenses (which consist of employee termination costs, facility closure or lease termination costs, and contract termination costs) may be considered recurring given the Companys ongoing efforts to be more cost effective and efficient; certain acquisition and disposition-related adjustments or expenses may be deemed recurring given the Company's regular evaluation of potential transactions and investments; and certain litigation expenses or dispute settlement charges or gains (which may include estimated losses for which we may have established a reserve, as well as any actual settlements, judgments, or other resolutions against, or in favor of, the Company related to litigation, arbitration, disputes or similar matters, and insurance recoveries received by the Company related to such matters) may be viewed as recurring given that the Company may from time to time be involved in, and may resolve, litigation, arbitration, disputes, and similar matters.

Notwithstanding that certain adjustments, charges, costs or expenses may be considered recurring, in order to provide meaningful comparisons, the Company believes that it is appropriate to exclude such items because they are not reflective of the Company's core results and tend to vary based on timing, frequency and magnitude.

As noted in its first quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings release, the Company is no longer adjusting prior-period non-GAAP performance metrics of net sales and gross margin to exclude the cost of the Comcast Warrant as the Comcast Warrant was fully vested in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. The Company in previous periods had excluded the recognized cost of the Comcast Warrant from non-GAAP net sales and non-GAAP gross margin because the cost related to a non-routine, non-cash equity award that was provided to Comcast as an incentive to deploy a network based on technology developed by the Company and because the Comcast Warrant would not have had an ongoing impact on revenues in future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of the Company's comparable financial performance between periods. In addition, the Companys management generally excludes the items noted above when managing and evaluating the performance of the business. The financial statements provided with this release include reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 and the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2020, along with a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures (other than the non-GAAP effective tax rate) to their most comparable GAAP measures for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. The Company is unable to include a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measure of the non-GAAP effective tax rate to the corresponding GAAP measure as this is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the charges that are excluded from this non-GAAP measure. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a potentially significant impact on our GAAP financial results. These additional non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered substitutes for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, industry, financial condition, performance, results of operations, and liquidity. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition and relate to matters such as future financial performance including the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 outlook, the Companys expectations concerning the negative impact on the Companys results of operations from its inability to ship certain products and provide certain support services due to the export restrictions related to Huawei, future operational performance, the anticipated impact of specific items on future earnings, and the Companys plans, objectives and expectations. Statements containing words such as "may, "believes, "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "projects, "estimates, "should, "will, "designed to, "projections, or "business outlook, or other similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected. Potential factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to manage expenses to achieve anticipated shifts in demand among target customers, and other comparable changes or protracted weakness in projected or anticipated markets; competitive changes in the marketplace including, but not limited to, the pace of growth or adoption rates of applicable products or technologies; export restrictions and laws affecting the Company's trade and investments including the adoption and expansion of trade restrictions including with respect to Huawei, and tariffs or the occurrence of trade wars; changes in the legal requirements related to the sale of our products, including developments regarding the restrictions on future shipments with respect to Huawei; shifts in focus among target customers, and other comparable changes in projected or anticipated end-user markets; the Companys ability to forecast its effective tax rates due to changing income in higher or lower tax jurisdictions and other factors that contribute to the volatility of the Companys effective tax rates and impact anticipated tax benefits; the Companys ability to integrate its acquisitions and realize expected synergies and benefits from its acquisitions and dispositions; the continuation and/or pace of key trends considered to be main contributors to the Company's growth, such as demand for increased network bandwidth and connectivity, demand for increasing energy efficiency in the Company's products or end-use applications of the products, and demand for increasing miniaturization of electronic components; adequate supply of components and materials from the Companys suppliers, to include disruptions due to natural causes or disasters, weather, or other extraordinary events; the Company's ability to forecast and achieve anticipated net sales and earnings estimates in light of periodic economic uncertainty, to include impacts arising from European, Asian and global economic dynamics; and the amount and timing of expenditures for capital equipment. Additionally, forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements contained in the risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 27, 2019, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in material incorporated therein, including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein that may cause actual performance and results to differ materially from those predicted, any such forward-looking information should not be regarded as representations or guarantees by the Company of future performance or results, or that its objectives or plans will be achieved or that any of its operating expectations or financial forecasts will be realized. Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained herein, which reflect managements analysis only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly release the results of any update or revision to any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated or future events, or otherwise.

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 27,

2019 July 28,

2019 October 28,

2018 October 27,

2019 October 28,

2018 Q320 Q220 Q319 Q320 Q319 Net sales $ 141,011 $ 137,146 $ 173,550 $ 409,511 $ 467,190 Cost of sales 54,763 52,262 66,988 157,104 189,035 Gross profit 86,248 84,884 106,562 252,407 278,155 Operating costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative 33,795 39,875 39,587 112,047 114,522 Product development and engineering 26,670 25,553 27,147 79,322 81,425 Intangible amortization 3,770 3,908 6,480 12,821 19,921 Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations (152 )  (8,519 ) (2,313 ) (9,419 ) Total operating costs and expenses 64,083 69,336 64,695 201,877 206,449 Operating income 22,165 15,548 41,867 50,530 71,706 Interest expense (2,183 ) (2,597 ) (2,355 ) (7,247 ) (6,745 ) Non-operating income, net 644 1,213 1,182 2,900 1,914 Investment impairments   (30,000 )  (30,000 ) Income before taxes and equity in net gains (losses) of equity method investments 20,626 14,164 10,694 46,183 36,875 Provision (benefit) for taxes 3,379 8,966 (1,454 ) 10,033 (12,882 ) Net income before equity in net gains (losses) of equity method investments 17,247 5,198 12,148 36,150 49,757 Equity in net gains (losses) of equity method investments 352 168 17 109 (41 ) Net income $ 17,599 $ 5,366 $ 12,165 $ 36,259 $ 49,716 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.08 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 $ 0.75 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.08 $ 0.18 $ 0.54 $ 0.73 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 66,387 66,519 66,014 66,337 66,134 Diluted 67,318 67,746 68,731 67,630 68,549

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) October 27, 2019 January 27, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 283,057 $ 312,120 Accounts receivable, net 61,444 79,223 Inventories 70,108 63,679 Prepaid taxes 11,456 8,406 Other current assets 13,966 21,876 Total current assets 440,031 485,304 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 124,111 118,488 Deferred tax assets 17,896 14,362 Goodwill 351,141 351,141 Other intangible assets, net 23,736 36,558 Other assets 82,224 57,028 Total assets $ 1,039,139 $ 1,062,881 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,724 $ 43,183 Accrued liabilities 46,781 65,023 Deferred revenue 2,336 3,439 Current portion, long term debt 18,306 18,269 Total current liabilities 101,147 129,914 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 3,643 3,363 Long term debt, less current portion 179,111 192,845 Other long-term liabilities 66,266 54,078 Stockholders equity 688,721 682,681 Noncontrolling interest 251  Total liabilities & equity $ 1,039,139 $ 1,062,881

SEMTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 27,

2019 October 28,

2018 Net income $ 36,259 $ 49,716 Net cash provided by operations 73,361 136,365 Net cash used in investing activities (29,672 ) (25,181 ) Net cash used in financing activities (72,752 ) (106,871 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (29,063 ) 4,313 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 312,120 307,923 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 283,057 $ 312,236 Three Months Ended October 27,

2019 July 28,

2019 October 28,

2018 Q320 Q220 Q319 Free Cash Flow: Cash Flow from Operations $ 33,268 $ 33,352 $ 51,998 Net Capital Expenditures (3,516 ) (1,635 ) (3,107 ) Free Cash Flow: $ 29,752 $ 31,717 $ 48,891

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 27,

2019 July 28,

2019 October 28,

2018 October 27,

2019 October 28,

2018 Q320 Q220 Q319 Q320 Q319 Gross Margin- GAAP 61.2 % 61.9 % 61.4 % 61.6 % 59.5 % Share-based compensation 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.3 % Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 61.6 % 62.2 % 61.7 % 62.0 % 59.8 % Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 27,

2019 July 28,

2019 October 28,

2018 October 27,

2019 October 28,

2018 Q320 Q220 Q319 Q320 Q319 Selling, general and administrative- GAAP $ 33,795 $ 39,875 $ 39,587 $ 112,047 $ 114,522 Share-based compensation (5,341 ) (6,082 ) (8,478 ) (19,767 ) (31,318 ) Transaction and integration related 258 14 (1,454 ) (977 ) (1,952 ) Restructuring and other reserves  (2,571 ) (86 ) (2,711 ) (769 ) Litigation cost, net of recoveries (205 ) (799 ) 264 (930 ) 6,346 Adjusted selling, general and administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 28,507 $ 30,437 $ 29,833 $ 87,662 $ 86,829 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 27,

2019 July 28,

2019 October 28,

2018 October 27,

2019 October 28,

2018 Q320 Q220 Q319 Q320 Q319 Product development and engineering- GAAP $ 26,670 $ 25,553 $ 27,147 $ 79,322 $ 81,425 Share-based compensation (2,874 ) (2,162 ) (2,511 ) (7,593 ) (7,018 ) Transaction and integration related 593 (47 ) (168 ) 360 (597 ) Restructuring and other reserves     252 Litigation cost, net of recoveries     (784 ) Adjusted product development and engineering (Non-GAAP) $ 24,389 $ 23,344 $ 24,468 $ 72,089 $ 73,278 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 27,

2019 July 28,

2019 October 28,

2018 October 27,

2019 October 28,

2018 Q320 Q220 Q319 Q320 Q319 Operating Margin- GAAP 15.7 % 11.3 % 24.1 % 12.3 % 15.3 % Share-based compensation 6.2 % 6.3 % 6.6 % 7.0 % 8.4 % Intangible amortization 2.7 % 2.8 % 3.7 % 3.1 % 4.3 % Transaction and integration related (0.6 )%  % 1.0 % 0.2 % 0.6 % Restructuring and other reserves  % 1.9 % 0.1 % 0.7 % 0.1 % Litigation cost, net of recoveries 0.1 % 0.6 % (0.2 )% 0.2 % (1.2 )% Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations (0.1 )%  % (4.9 )% (0.6 )% (2.0 )% Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 24.0 % 22.9 % 30.4 % 22.9 % 25.5 %

SEMTECH CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Continued) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 27,

2019 July 28,

2019 October 28,

2018 October 27,

2019 October 28,

2018 Q320 Q220 Q319 Q320 Q319 GAAP net income $ 17,599 $ 5,366 $ 12,165 $ 36,259 $ 49,716 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Share-based compensation 8,767 8,646 11,466 28,741 39,446 Intangible amortization 3,770 3,908 6,480 12,821 19,921 Transaction and integration related (851 ) 33 1,622 617 2,549 Restructuring and other reserves  2,571 86 2,711 518 Litigation cost, net of recoveries 205 799 (264 ) 930 (5,562 ) Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations (152 )  (8,519 ) (2,313 ) (9,419 ) Investment impairments   30,000  30,000 Total Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes 11,739 15,957 40,871 43,507 77,453 Associated tax effect (1,590 ) 4,314 (9,946 ) (3,780 ) (32,341 ) Equity in net (gains) losses of equity method investments (352 ) (168 ) (17 ) (109 ) 41 Total of supplemental information, net of taxes 9,797 20,103 30,908 39,618 45,153 Non-GAAP net income $ 27,396 $ 25,469 $ 43,073 $ 75,877 $ 94,869 Diluted GAAP earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.08 $ 0.18 $ 0.54 $ 0.73 Adjustments per above 0.15 0.30 0.45 0.58 0.65 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.38 $ 0.63 $ 1.12 $ 1.38 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 27,

2019 July 28,

2019 October 28,

2018 October 27,

2019 October 28,

2018 Q320 Q220 Q319 Q320 Q319 Comcast Warrant* Impact on Net Sales $  $  $  $  $ (21,501 ) Associated tax effect     3,678 Impact on EPS $  $  $  $  $ (0.26 )

*In consideration of discussions held with the Securities and Exchange Commission, we will no longer adjust net sales for the impact of the Warrant for any comparable historical periods presented. The Company will instead provide GAAP net sales for historical periods presented and will separately disclose the impact of the Warrant on the financial statement line items impacted by the Warrant.

SEMTECH CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook (in millions, except per share data) Q4 FY20 Outlook January 26, 2020 Low High Gross MarginGAAP 60.6 % 61.6 % Share-based compensation 0.4 % 0.4 % Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 61.0 % 62.0 % Low High Selling, general and administrativeGAAP $ 36.1 $ 37.1 Share-based compensation (8.1 ) (8.1 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 28.0 $ 29.0 Low High Product development and engineeringGAAP $ 27.3 $ 28.3 Share-based compensation (3.3 ) (3.3 ) Adjusted product development and engineering (Non-GAAP) $ 24.0 $ 25.0 Low High Interest and other expense, netGAAP $ 2.0 $ 2.0 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (0.5 ) (0.5 ) Interest and other expense, net (Non-GAAP) $ 1.5 $ 1.5 Low High Diluted GAAP earnings per share $ 0.12 $ 0.19 Share-based compensation 0.18 0.18 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.06 0.06 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0.01 0.01 Associated tax effect (0.04 ) (0.05 ) Diluted adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.33 $ 0.39

