Semtech Announces Volume Production of Fully-Integrated ClearEdge CDR

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high
performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced
algorithms, today announced mass production of a fully integrated quad
28G ClearEdge® CDR with single-ended electro-absorption modulated lasers
(EML) laser driver. It offers the industrys lowest power, consuming
only 790 mW at maximum, 1.5 Vppse swing, in a 6mm x 5mm package with
integrated bias-T passive components.
The ClearEdge® CDR with single-ended EML laser driver (GN2106S) enables
excellent performance with EML based TOSAs while solving the challenge
of shrinking real estate in QSFP28 designs.
"EML solutions will continue to have a strong market with our customer
base Semtechs ICs enable our customers the ability to succeed with
high quality solutions for data centers and wireless base stations while
offering the industrys lowest power, said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice
President of Marketing and Applications for Semtechs Signal Integrity
Products Group.
Semtech will privately demonstrate the new solutions in its CIOE booth,
1B02, at the Shenzhen Convention Center.
ClearEdge GN2106S CDR Product Information
-
Quad CDR with integrated SE EML laser driver
-
For applications such as 100G QSFP28 LR4 and ER4 modules
-
Power dissipation: 790 mW @ 1.5 Vppse swing
-
Extended data rate (24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps) and i-Temp support
-
Small die size of 6mm x 5mm FC-LFBGA package (including passives) with
0.4mm ball pitch
-
Adaptive CTLE to improve link robustness
About Semtechs Signal Integrity Products
Semtechs optical networking product platforms provide high-performance
signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies
in the data center, enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure, and
passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information,
visit the website.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical
fact, including statements that use the words "will, "designed to, or
other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations
or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are
"forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual
results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the
historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further
addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in
other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (www.sec.gov)
including, without limitation, information under the captions
"Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect
events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release,
except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo and ClearEdge are registered trademarks or
service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
