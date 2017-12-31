05.09.2018 04:01
Bewerten
(0)

Semtech Announces Volume Production of Fully-Integrated ClearEdge CDR

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced mass production of a fully integrated quad 28G ClearEdge® CDR with single-ended electro-absorption modulated lasers (EML) laser driver. It offers the industrys lowest power, consuming only 790 mW at maximum, 1.5 Vppse swing, in a 6mm x 5mm package with integrated bias-T passive components.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005176/en/

Semtech and ClearEdge CDR (Photo: Business Wire)

Semtech and ClearEdge CDR (Photo: Business Wire)

The ClearEdge® CDR with single-ended EML laser driver (GN2106S) enables excellent performance with EML based TOSAs while solving the challenge of shrinking real estate in QSFP28 designs.

"EML solutions will continue to have a strong market with our customer base  Semtechs ICs enable our customers the ability to succeed with high quality solutions for data centers and wireless base stations while offering the industrys lowest power, said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group.

Semtech will privately demonstrate the new solutions in its CIOE booth, 1B02, at the Shenzhen Convention Center.

ClearEdge GN2106S CDR Product Information

  • Quad CDR with integrated SE EML laser driver
  • For applications such as 100G QSFP28 LR4 and ER4 modules
  • Power dissipation: 790 mW @ 1.5 Vppse swing
  • Extended data rate (24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps) and i-Temp support
  • Small die size of 6mm x 5mm FC-LFBGA package (including passives) with 0.4mm ball pitch
  • Adaptive CTLE to improve link robustness

Resources

  • Visit the product page and download the solutions guide for more information.
  • Contact Semtechs support team for technical support or general product inquiries.
  • Find Semtech on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Semtechs Signal Integrity Products

Semtechs optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center, enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure, and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit the website.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will, "designed to, or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and ClearEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Semtech Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
04.09.18
Semtech (SMTC) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.1% in Session (Zacks)
30.08.18
Why Semtech Stock Jumped Thursday (MotleyFool)
30.08.18
Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y (Zacks)
29.08.18
Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates (Zacks)
29.08.18
Semtech Stock Jumps As Chipmaker Beats Second-Quarter Targets (Investors Business Daily)
27.08.18
Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing? (Zacks)
27.08.18
Ausblick: Semtech präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.08.18
Can Semtech (SMTC) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Semtech News
RSS Feed
Semtech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Semtech Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.06.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.12.2017Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.06.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.12.2017Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
30.11.2017Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
09.03.2017Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.12.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.06.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.03.2016Semtech NeutralMKM Partners
27.05.2010Semtech "below average"Caris & Company, Inc.
06.09.2005Update Semtech Corp.: UnderperformFirst Albany

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Semtech Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

ETFs: Segen für Anleger?

Viele Investoren feiern ETFs als beste Finanz­inno­vation der ver­gangenen Jahrzehnte. Sind sie wirklich ein Segen für Anleger? Im Online-Seminar betrachtet ETF-Profi Thomas Wolff das Thema kritisch und gibt darüber hinaus geld­werte Tipps rund um ETFs.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Semtech News

27.08.18Ausblick: Semtech präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
29.08.18Semtech Stock Jumps As Chipmaker Beats Second-Quarter Targets
09.08.18Can Semtech (SMTC) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
29.08.18Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
30.08.18Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates. Revenues Up Y/Y
30.08.18Why Semtech Stock Jumped Thursday
27.08.18Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
04.09.18Semtech (SMTC) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.1% in Session
Weitere Semtech News
Anzeige

Inside

Der wichtigste Erfolgsfaktor bei der Geldanlage ist die Risikostreuung
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Das große Börsenspiel 2018: Jetzt anmelden und einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro und 9x iPhone X gewinnen!
DZ BANK  Fundamentale und technische Analyse auf internationale Aktienindizes und DAX-Einzelwerte von den Feingold Research-Experten im DZ BANK Webinar
EUR/TRY: Anleger haben das letzte Wort
SOCIETE GENERALE: BESUCHEN SIE UNS IM TRADERHOTEL AM 22. SEPTEMBER 2018
UBS: Deutsche Telekom - Streaming-Markt im Visier
Vontobel: Coca-Cola übernimmt Kaffeehauskette Costa
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Semtech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Semtech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kaufland nimmt Hunderte Produkte aus den Regalen
Mit attraktiven Spar-Zinsen für Kunden ist nicht zu rechnen
In der Türkei wiederholt sich ein bekanntes Muster
Wer diese Aktien besitzt, kann über Mini-Zinsen nur lachen
Knöllchen aus dem Urlaub - In diesen Fällen sollten Sie zahlen

News von

Das sind die fünf heißesten DAX-Aktien für den Herbst
Goldpreis: Leichte Entspannungssignale unter den Profis
Dax-Chartanalyse: Neue Gefahrenzeichen sichtbar
VW-Aktie: Wie tief der Kurs jetzt noch fallen kann, was Anleger wissen müssen
Kommt ein Crash an den Aktienmärkten, Herr Halver?

News von

Chef-Recruiter von Audi erklärt, mit welcher Frage er herausfindet, ob man qualifiziert für die Stelle ist
Wenn das Smartphone langsam läuft oder schnell Akku verliert, könnte es gehackt worden sein
Daimler, BMW und Audi stellen die E-Auto-Modelle vor, mit denen sie den Angriff auf Tesla planen
Ein Warnzeichen deutet darauf hin, dass Trumps Wirtschaftsboom vor dem Ende steht
20 Jahre Google: Diese Bilder zeigen, wie sich die Suchmaschine über die Jahre verändert hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt rot -- Wall Street mit leichten Verlusten -- Bayer gehen Pharma-Kassenschlager aus -- Amazon knackt Billionen-Marke -- Dialog Semiconductor, Telefonica, RIB, Nordex im Fokus

Volkswagens Absatzaufschwung in den USA flaut ab. Verleger rechnen weiter mit Google-Millionen aus Leistungsschutzrecht. Dialog-Semiconductor-Aktie bis an 200-Tage-Linie gelaufen. IT-Anbieter Bechtle übernimmt Inmac Wstore. Rheinmetall-Aktie wegen Pressebericht zu Wehretat im Blick. Argentinien startet Gespräche mit IWF über Milliardenhilfen. Deutsche Telekom schafft neues Vorstandsressort für US-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit wie vielen Jahren beschäftigen Sie sich mit strukturierten Wertpapieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
04.09.18
DAX schließt rot -- Wall Street mit leichten Verlusten -- Bayer gehen Pharma-Kassenschlager aus -- Amazon knackt Billionen-Marke -- Dialog Semiconductor, Telefonica, RIB, Nordex im Fokus
Sonstiges
03:27 Uhr
Ministertreffen: Die EU könnte bald bei Krypto-Regulierung eingreifen
Sonstiges
04:10 Uhr
Diese Emerging-Markets-Länder leiden besonders unter der aktuellen Währungskrise
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
GoProA1XE7G
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403