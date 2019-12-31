Semtech Collaborates with AWS and TensorIoT to Simplify IoT Solution Development

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and TensorIoT to simplify Internet of Things (IoT) solution development by offering Asset Tracking and Smart Building Kits that integrate Semtechs LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol with AWS IoT services. Systems Integrators and Enterprises are now able to use AWS IoT services to accelerate the pilot-to-production lifecycle for their digital transformation applications, while leveraging key AWS native services, such as AWS IoT Core, Amazon API Gateway, AWS Lambda, Amazon CloudFront, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and Amazon DynamoDB. The new Asset Tracking and Smart Building Kits are the first vertical product offerings based on the LoRaWAN protocol built using AWS IoT Core and a serverless architecture. In combination, these offerings pave the way for other industry verticals such as utilities, smart home, smart community, and smart healthcare to provide similar solutions that benefit from long range, low power IoT capabilities that LoRaWAN provides.

"LPWAN technologies represent a rapidly growing frontier of connectivity choices for IoT. Hundreds of millions of constrained devices are being connected to solve real world challenges in every vertical. These devices need to be able to communicate through multiple levels of concrete for smart structures or over miles of distance in remote telemetry cases while running on tiny batteries that last 10+ years, said Michael MacKenzie, General Manager, IoT Connect and Control, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "With companies like Semtech, AWS IoT Core customers are delivering LPWAN solutions using LoRa without sacrificing scalability, availability or security.

In addition to the hardware, the kits provide out-of-the-box Cloud dashboard capabilities to quickly demonstrate the value of IoT solutions in the asset tracking and smart building industries. In many industries such as construction, it is critical to be able to monitor and track fleet equipment to ensure maximum utilization. In other industries such as shipping and logistics, regulatory compliance for "just in time shipping is driving the need to be able to provide precise information and traceability of inventory from source to destination. The Asset Tracking Kit allows users to locate outdoor assets around a specific location, including performing a regular automated inventory of assets that are available on site. With the data generated by the GPS industrial trackers included with the kit easily viewable on a Cloud dashboard, customers can evaluate the possible benefits of tracking their assets with an out-of-the-box kit.

Market research has shown a strong interest from commercial real estate owners to have more insights into building occupant wellbeing and productivity as well as maximizing space utilization. The Smart Building Kit addresses some of these needs by allowing users to monitor doors and windows, desk and room presence, environmental conditions, and detect water intrusion in near-real time accessible via the Cloud from anywhere. The solution can be used, for example, in the event of a fire, chemical spill or other hazard to determine the number of employees in that area and ensure they are evacuated quickly and safely. The portable nature of the Smart Building Kit allows users to move sensor locations to assess completeness of network coverage.

"Customer safety is paramount for us at our dine-in restaurant and the Smart Building Kit is going to help us achieve that goal, said Naga Kolli of Saravanaa Bhavan. "With a solution built on LoRa, AWS IoT Core and other serverless technologies from AWS, we are able to provide confidence to our customers that their safety is our priority.

For large-scale IoT deployments, scalability is essential, and these kits take advantage of the highly available and scalable infrastructure AWS provides. These kits are built entirely upon the AWS IoT stack, and the Cloud dashboards are designed to be largely serverless from the ground up, relying on native AWS offerings, such as AWS IoT Core, AWS IoT Core Rules Engine, AWS IoT Gateway, AWS Lambda, and AWS IoT Device Shadow. TensorIoT, helping customers accelerate the integration of IoT and machine learning (ML) in products and processes across the business, created the Cloud applications to connect the sensors to the AWS Services, providing a complete out-of-the-box experience for the kits.

"The Asset Tracking and the Smart Building Kits are a perfect example of how TensorIoT is working with AWS and Semtech to provide best-in-class IoT solutions leveraging highly scalable AWS Services like AWS IoT Core and Semtechs LoRa devices, said Ravi Raghunathan, CEO of TensorIoT. "We are extremely delighted that our customers are able to go from proof-of-concept to production on these solutions rapidly due to the scalable nature of the implementation on AWS.

The Kits include:

The functional capabilities of devices based on the LoRaWAN protocol (long battery life, enhanced distance/coverage and a proven protocol), coupled with the power of AWS underneath

Dashboards built on AWS are open-sourced and can be completely customized

Functionality allowing easy scalability, from taking the Cloud dashboard "as-is from proof-of-concept, to pilot-to-production as the underlying infrastructure is "outsourced to AWS

"Semtechs LoRa is a proven IoT solution that has been implemented in a variety of industries ranging from smart home and community to asset tracking and smart buildings. Our collaboration with AWS shows that LoRa devices are connected everywhere and LoRa is the de facto platform for IoT LPWAN applications, said Alistair Fulton, General Manager of Semtechs Wireless & Sensing Products Group.

The new Kits are available on TensorIoTs website. To register for the two webinars that will focus on the key benefits of the new Asset Tracking and Smart Building Kits, visit here.

To learn more about Semtechs LoRa devices, visit the website.

About Semtechs LoRa® Devices

Semtechs LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About TensorIoT

TensorIoT is a technology company, with a razor sharp focus on IoT, artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) and edge computing. Our IoT practice has a proven track record of engagements with large enterprise customers worldwide and has offices in California, Las Vegas, Texas, Virginia, and India. Learn more about TensorIoT at http://www.tensoriot.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "possible, "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

