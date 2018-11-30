Semtech Demonstrates BlueRiver® Pro AV Signal Distribution Technology

Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance
analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms,
announced it is exhibiting at InfoComm,
the largest professional AV-focused conference of the year, in Orlando,
FL., June 8-14. Semtech will join members of the SDVoE
Alliance in booth #1143 and sponsor a room for customer meetings.
Additionally, Semtech speakers will lead several in-booth education
sessions about how its high-performance, flexible BlueRiver®
technology platform for Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE)
enables Pro AV applications to move beyond the traditional matrix switch.
"Semtechs BlueRiver technology is the enabler of SDVoE-based AV
systems, said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for
Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group. "The SDVoE demonstrations at
InfoComm will directly showcase the advantages and capabilities of
BlueRiver technology over traditional matrix switching with a clear
message: Its time to leave the matrix switch behind and to embrace
Ethernet as the future for Pro AV signal distribution. As the largest
annual Pro AV conference, InfoComm represents a perfect opportunity to
present BlueRiver technology and the growing SDVoE-based ecosystem to
the AV community.
Visitors to the SDVoE Alliance booth will witness a demonstration
featuring a BlueRiver-enabled SDVoE AV system in a head-to-head
comparison with a traditional matrix switch-based design. The SDVoE
networking model will utilize a mix of transmitters and receivers from
ecosystem companies to highlight the SDVoE Alliances commitment to
interoperability.
"SDVoE 20/20, a series of short educational presentations, will take
place at the booth from Wednesday, June 12 through Friday, June 14.
Guests will have the opportunity to choose from over 20 presentations
from members of the SDVoE ecosystem. Presentations will last around 20
minutes each and highlight various topics related to the benefits of
SDVoE-based solutions for the Pro AV industry at large.
Semtech Presentations in the SDVoE Alliance Booth
-
Helgi Sigurdsson, Sr. Product Manager of Pro AV Products, will present
"The Codec Triangle: Why Compromise? on Wednesday, June 12 at 11:00
AM. Helgi will discuss codec technology, bandwidth, latency, and
quality, and how these factors interact in a typical Pro AV system.
-
Kamran Ahmed, Vice President and General Manager of Pro AV Products,
will present "IT over AV: a New Concept for Convergence on Wednesday,
June 12 at 12:00 PM. Kamrans presentation will focus on common myths
about SDVoE technology and discuss the implementation and results of
convergence with Pro AV networks.
-
Gareth Heywood, Sr. Market Manager of Video Products, will present
"Why Broadcast Standards Dont Matter to Pro AV on Wednesday, June 12
at 4:00 PM. Gareth will directly compare broadcast with Pro AV and
touch on the workflows, video formats, standards, and other factors
that define each.
For a full list of speakers and access to a free exhibits-only
conference pass, visit
the SDVoE Alliance website.
About Semtechs BlueRiver® Platform
Semtechs BlueRiver®
platform brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal
distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by
allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches
with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better
price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform
delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used
to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall
controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of
transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver
chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency,
uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for
HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling,
windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
