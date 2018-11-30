finanzen.net
10.06.2019 22:15
Semtech Demonstrates BlueRiver® Pro AV Signal Distribution Technology

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it is exhibiting at InfoComm, the largest professional AV-focused conference of the year, in Orlando, FL., June 8-14. Semtech will join members of the SDVoE Alliance in booth #1143 and sponsor a room for customer meetings. Additionally, Semtech speakers will lead several in-booth education sessions about how its high-performance, flexible BlueRiver® technology platform for Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) enables Pro AV applications to move beyond the traditional matrix switch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005634/en/

Semtech at InfoComm 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Semtech at InfoComm 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Semtechs BlueRiver technology is the enabler of SDVoE-based AV systems, said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group. "The SDVoE demonstrations at InfoComm will directly showcase the advantages and capabilities of BlueRiver technology over traditional matrix switching with a clear message: Its time to leave the matrix switch behind and to embrace Ethernet as the future for Pro AV signal distribution. As the largest annual Pro AV conference, InfoComm represents a perfect opportunity to present BlueRiver technology and the growing SDVoE-based ecosystem to the AV community.

Visitors to the SDVoE Alliance booth will witness a demonstration featuring a BlueRiver-enabled SDVoE AV system in a head-to-head comparison with a traditional matrix switch-based design. The SDVoE networking model will utilize a mix of transmitters and receivers from ecosystem companies to highlight the SDVoE Alliances commitment to interoperability.

"SDVoE 20/20, a series of short educational presentations, will take place at the booth from Wednesday, June 12 through Friday, June 14. Guests will have the opportunity to choose from over 20 presentations from members of the SDVoE ecosystem. Presentations will last around 20 minutes each and highlight various topics related to the benefits of SDVoE-based solutions for the Pro AV industry at large.

Semtech Presentations in the SDVoE Alliance Booth

  • Helgi Sigurdsson, Sr. Product Manager of Pro AV Products, will present "The Codec Triangle: Why Compromise? on Wednesday, June 12 at 11:00 AM. Helgi will discuss codec technology, bandwidth, latency, and quality, and how these factors interact in a typical Pro AV system.
  • Kamran Ahmed, Vice President and General Manager of Pro AV Products, will present "IT over AV: a New Concept for Convergence on Wednesday, June 12 at 12:00 PM. Kamrans presentation will focus on common myths about SDVoE technology and discuss the implementation and results of convergence with Pro AV networks.
  • Gareth Heywood, Sr. Market Manager of Video Products, will present "Why Broadcast Standards Dont Matter to Pro AV on Wednesday, June 12 at 4:00 PM. Gareth will directly compare broadcast with Pro AV and touch on the workflows, video formats, standards, and other factors that define each.

For a full list of speakers and access to a free exhibits-only conference pass, visit the SDVoE Alliance website.

About Semtechs BlueRiver® Platform

Semtechs BlueRiver® platform brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will, "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and BlueRiver are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

Nachrichten zu Semtech Corp.

