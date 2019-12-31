finanzen.net
13.08.2020

Semtech Deploys LoRa®-based Network for South Korean Expressways

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC), a government affiliated company building and managing expressways in South Korea, has built a network based on Semtechs LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol for its expressways as the first stage in its ongoing four-year Internet of Things (IoT) deployment plan in the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005117/en/

LoRa and Korea Expressway (Graphic: Business Wire)

LoRa and Korea Expressway (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Semtechs LoRa devices and LoRaWAN networks represent the ideal infrastructure on which to build Koreas next-generation IoT solutions, said Hyo-Hoon Kim, Manager at SK Telesys. "We want to continue to uphold Koreas leading technology culture and provide citizens the basic right to enjoy Internet infrastructure freely. One of our main goals is providing citizens and local businesses with the opportunity to innovate and create their own IoT applications. With LoRa, developers can quickly and effectively create solutions to enable a smarter, more efficient home for us all.

Beginning in 2019, KEC deployed 78 LoRa-based gateways over 306 km of expressway. Woojoo Telecom, a systems integrator, and SK Telesys, a LoRa-based gateway manufacturer and network server provider, were selected as operators for this project, conducting communication tests on roads and in tunnels to establish the high-quality IoT network. Currently the network offers many strategic functions including parking space and trash bin fill monitoring at rest areas, and real-time condition tracking for shock-absorbing barriers and guardrails.

In the coming years, KEC plans to expand the LoRa-based networks applications to include landslip detectors, road-freezing sensors, electronic displays, fire extinguishers in tunnels, and expressway lights. By continuing to migrate applications from legacy 3G/LTE connectivity to LoRaWAN, KEC expects to reduce operating cost by up to $2 million per year.

"LoRa devices and LoRaWAN networks cover hundreds of uses cases essential to city and often countrywide infrastructure, said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtechs Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "The increasing implementation of large scale, flexible applications reflects the rising demand for massive IoT worldwide. These deployments increase efficiency and cost savings for those government entities providing public infrastructure such as nationwide expressways, and LoRa devices represent an ideal technology and connectivity backbone.

To learn more about LoRa, visit the Semtech website.

About Semtechs LoRa® Devices

Semtechs LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT alliance for low power wide area network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtechs LoRa site.

About Korea Expressway Corporation

Korea Expressway Corporation manages and operates the highways in South Korea. The company was founded in January 1969 by the Korea Highway Corporation Act (Law No. 2083) and the Korea Highway Corporation Act Enforcement Decree (Presidential Decree No. 3745), and in February 1969, its headquarters was established in Gyeongsangbuk-do Gimcheon Innovation 877. As of October 2019, it manages 37 routes for a total length of 4,195 km. For more information, visit https://www.ex.co.kr/eng/.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "designed to or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

22.05.2019Semtech OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.11.2018Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.05.2019Semtech OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.11.2018Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.06.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
09.03.2017Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.12.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.06.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.03.2016Semtech NeutralMKM Partners
27.05.2010Semtech "below average"Caris & Company, Inc.
06.09.2005Update Semtech Corp.: UnderperformFirst Albany

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Semtech Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Werbung

