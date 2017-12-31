CIOE Expo Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading
supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and
advanced algorithms, today announced the full production of its
ClearEdge® CDR platform IC bundle targeting high-performance data center
and wireless applications.
The quad ClearEdge CDR with integrated DML laser driver (GN2105B) and
quad ClearEdge CDR with integrated transimpedance amplifier (GN2110S)
(TIA) provides an optimized chipset for 100G PSM4 and CWDM4 module
solutions.
"Semtechs quad CDR IC bundle provides cutting edge performance and the
industrys lowest power enabling our customers to address the high
growth 100G CWDM4 and PSM4 segments, said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice
President of Marketing and Applications for Semtechs Signal Integrity
Products Group.
Semtech will privately demonstrate the new solutions in its CIOE booth,
1B02, at the Shenzhen Convention Center.
ClearEdge CDR GN2105B Product Information
-
Quad CDR with integrated DML laser driver
-
For applications such as 100G QSFP28 PSM4 and CWDM4 modules
-
Extended data rate (24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps) and i-Temp support
-
Compact 5.0mm x 5.5 mm FC-CSP package
-
Enables highly differentiated and best-in-class <3.5W module solutions
when the transceiver is paired with Semtechs quad ClearEdge CDR with
an integrated transimpedance amplifier (TIA)
-
Allows module designs based on both chip-on-board optics and passive
TOSAs for maximum customer flexibility
ClearEdge CDR GN2110S Product Information
-
Quad CDR with integrated TIA
-
For applications such as 100G QSFP28 PSM4 and CWDM4 modules
-
Offers best-in-class sensitivity and overload performance
-
Extended data rate (24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps) and i-Temp support
-
Ultra-low power of 640mW
-
Small die size of 3.02mm by 2.04mm as bare die
About Semtechs Signal Integrity Products
Semtechs optical networking product platforms provide high-performance
signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies
in the data center, enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure, and
passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information,
visit the website.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical
fact, including statements that use the words "targeting, "will,
"designed to, or other similar words or expressions, that describe
Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or
goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the
Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the
actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from
the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors
are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly
reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov)
including, without limitation, information under the captions
"Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect
events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release,
except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo and ClearEdge are registered trademarks or
service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
