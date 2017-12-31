CIOE Expo  Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the full production of its ClearEdge® CDR platform IC bundle targeting high-performance data center and wireless applications.

The quad ClearEdge CDR with integrated DML laser driver (GN2105B) and quad ClearEdge CDR with integrated transimpedance amplifier (GN2110S) (TIA) provides an optimized chipset for 100G PSM4 and CWDM4 module solutions.

"Semtechs quad CDR IC bundle provides cutting edge performance and the industrys lowest power enabling our customers to address the high growth 100G CWDM4 and PSM4 segments, said Dr. Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group.

Semtech will privately demonstrate the new solutions in its CIOE booth, 1B02, at the Shenzhen Convention Center.

ClearEdge CDR GN2105B Product Information

Quad CDR with integrated DML laser driver

For applications such as 100G QSFP28 PSM4 and CWDM4 modules

Extended data rate (24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps) and i-Temp support

Compact 5.0mm x 5.5 mm FC-CSP package

Enables highly differentiated and best-in-class <3.5W module solutions when the transceiver is paired with Semtechs quad ClearEdge CDR with an integrated transimpedance amplifier (TIA)

Allows module designs based on both chip-on-board optics and passive TOSAs for maximum customer flexibility

ClearEdge CDR GN2110S Product Information

Quad CDR with integrated TIA

For applications such as 100G QSFP28 PSM4 and CWDM4 modules

Offers best-in-class sensitivity and overload performance

Extended data rate (24.0 Gbps to 28.1 Gbps) and i-Temp support

Ultra-low power of 640mW

Small die size of 3.02mm by 2.04mm as bare die

