Semtech
Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC),
a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal
semiconductors and advanced algorithms, will exhibit at the
44th European Conference on Optical Communication Exhibition
in Rome from Sept. 23-27, 2018. Semtech will highlight its diverse
portfolio of networking solutions for a variety of high-speed optical
communication applications in booth 424 and demonstrations are available
by appointment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005225/en/
Semtech Exhibits Optical Networking Solutions for Next-Generation Networks at ECOC 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Semtech is the market leader for high-speed optical transceiver
integrated circuits (ICs) with over a billion devices shipped
worldwide, said Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and
Applications for Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group. "Customers
can design in Semtech products with confidence given our decades-long
reputation for delivering innovative, high quality solutions.
At ECOC 2018, Semtech will highlight multiple products including the
ClearEdge® CDR Platform for low-cost 25G SFP28 SR Modules and Active
Optical Cables. Additionally, featured devices include cutting edge
laser drivers, limiting amplifiers, ROSAs, signal conditioners,
transceivers, and transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs). Semtech is a market
leader
in high speed optical transceiver ICs and offers
optical networking solutions that support multiple next-generation PAM4
and NRZ connectivity standards including Ethernet, PON, Optical
Transport Network (OTN), Fibre Channel, and InfiniBand®.
Request a meeting by contacting meetings@semtech.com.
Resources
-
Visit www.semtech.com/optical and
download the solutions
guide for more information regarding Semtechs optical products.
-
Contact Semtechs
support team for technical support or general product inquiries.
-
Find Semtech on
YouTube,
and Facebook.
About Semtechs Optical Products
Semtechs optical networking product platforms provide high-performance
signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies
in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and
passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information,
visit www.semtech.com/optical.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and
mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end
consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial
equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as
well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the
impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green
programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing
control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.
Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global
Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
