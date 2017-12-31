finanzen.net
20.09.2018 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

Semtech Exhibits Optical Networking Solutions for Next-Generation Networks at ECOC 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, will exhibit at the 44th European Conference on Optical Communication Exhibition in Rome from Sept. 23-27, 2018. Semtech will highlight its diverse portfolio of networking solutions for a variety of high-speed optical communication applications in booth 424 and demonstrations are available by appointment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005225/en/

Semtech Exhibits Optical Networking Solutions for Next-Generation Networks at ECOC 2018 (Graphic: Bu ...

Semtech Exhibits Optical Networking Solutions for Next-Generation Networks at ECOC 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Semtech is the market leader for high-speed optical transceiver integrated circuits (ICs) with over a billion devices shipped worldwide, said Timothy Vang, Vice President of Marketing and Applications for Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group. "Customers can design in Semtech products with confidence given our decades-long reputation for delivering innovative, high quality solutions.

At ECOC 2018, Semtech will highlight multiple products including the ClearEdge® CDR Platform for low-cost 25G SFP28 SR Modules and Active Optical Cables. Additionally, featured devices include cutting edge laser drivers, limiting amplifiers, ROSAs, signal conditioners, transceivers, and transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs). Semtech is a market leader in high speed optical transceiver ICs and offers optical networking solutions that support multiple next-generation PAM4 and NRZ connectivity standards including Ethernet, PON, Optical Transport Network (OTN), Fibre Channel, and InfiniBand®.

Request a meeting by contacting meetings@semtech.com.

Resources

  • Visit www.semtech.com/optical and download the solutions guide for more information regarding Semtechs optical products.
  • Contact Semtechs support team for technical support or general product inquiries.
  • Find Semtech on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Semtechs Optical Products

Semtechs optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will, "designed to, or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and ClearEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation.

SMTC-P

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Semtech Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.09.18
Here's Why You Should Buy Semtech (SMTC) Stock Right Now (Zacks)
04.09.18
Semtech (SMTC) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.1% in Session (Zacks)
30.08.18
Why Semtech Stock Jumped Thursday (MotleyFool)
30.08.18
Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y (Zacks)
29.08.18
Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates (Zacks)
29.08.18
Semtech Stock Jumps As Chipmaker Beats Second-Quarter Targets (Investors Business Daily)
27.08.18
Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing? (Zacks)
27.08.18
Ausblick: Semtech präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Semtech News
RSS Feed
Semtech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Semtech Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.06.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.12.2017Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
30.08.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2018Semtech BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.06.2018Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.12.2017Semtech BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
30.11.2017Semtech BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
04.09.2018Semtech HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
09.03.2017Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.12.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.06.2016Semtech Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
03.03.2016Semtech NeutralMKM Partners
27.05.2010Semtech "below average"Caris & Company, Inc.
06.09.2005Update Semtech Corp.: UnderperformFirst Albany

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Semtech Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

So rockt ein wikifolio-Trader die Börse

Über 150 % Kurszuwachs. Simon Weishar ist einer der erfolgreichsten wikifolio-Trader. Warum sein Depot durch die Decke geht, erklärt er heute Abend ab 18 Uhr im Online-Seminar.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Semtech News

27.08.18Ausblick: Semtech präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
29.08.18Semtech Stock Jumps As Chipmaker Beats Second-Quarter Targets
29.08.18Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
30.08.18Why Semtech Stock Jumped Thursday
30.08.18Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates. Revenues Up Y/Y
19.09.18Here's Why You Should Buy Semtech (SMTC) Stock Right Now
27.08.18Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
04.09.18Semtech (SMTC) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.1% in Session
Weitere Semtech News
Anzeige

Inside

Vontobel: Zum Auftakt der IAA - Deutsche Autobauer im Aufbruch
DAX Future: Portfoliobesprechung
UBS: Newmont Mining  Ausverkauf vorerst beendet?
HSBC: Infineon, Micron, NXP  das Branchenumfeld trübt sich ein
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Zollstreit wird für Anleger zur Gewohnheit
Scalable Capital: Die 5 häufigsten Fehler bei der Geldanlage
ING Markets: DAX durchbricht 12.200 Punkte!
DZ BANK  DAX befindet sich in Widerstandszone  Setzt nun die Kehrtwende ein?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Semtech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Semtech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zwei Minuten für Deutschlands größtes soziales Problem
Damit Maaßen kommen kann, muss ausgerechnet ein Topexperte gehen
Die Anleger bleiben entspannt. Wird die Gefahr unterschätzt?
Anleger reagieren erstaunlich gelassen auf den Handelskrieg
Deutsche Großstädter kaufen Häuser aus Angst und Verzweiflung

News von

Investieren wie Warren Buffett: Fünf deutsche Top-Value-Aktien
Commerzbank-Aktie: Übernahmegerüchte - was jetzt im Kurs drin steckt
Aktien mit den höchsten Short-Quoten: Diese acht Firmen sind im Visier von Leerverkäufern
Dax-Chartanalyse: Ob sich jetzt ein Boden bildet
Deutsche Bank senkt ihr Ziel für den Dax

News von

"Nicht normal für H&M" Konzern soll auf Waren im Wert von 3,5 Milliarden Euro sitzen
Wie Google das Internet neu erfinden will
Gefährliche Kettenreaktion: Warum viele Firmen Deutschland schon bald meiden könnten
Universum-Ranking: Das sind die attraktivsten Arbeitgeber der Welt 2018
Für die Zukunft gerüstet: Wie deutsche Banken und ihre Kunden an Kriegen und Krisen verdienen

Heute im Fokus

DAX moderat im Plus -- Südzucker meldet Gewinnwarnung -- Rocket Internet will Aktien zurückkaufen -- TOM TAILOR kappt Prognose -- Bayer-Aktie: Boden gefunden? -- METRO, Nestlé, Alibaba, VW im Fokus

Beiersdorf findet angeblich neuen Chef in den eigenen Reihen. OECD sieht Wachstumshöhepunkt erreicht und senkt Prognosen. IPO: Aston Martin will bei Bewertung bis zu fünf Milliarden Pfund erreichen. Schaeffler bestätigt auch Ausblick für 2020. Telecom Italia prüft wohl Ausbau des Brasilien-Geschäfts durch Übernahme.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Parteien in Deutschland streiten sich um einen möglichen Militäreinsatz in Syrien. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:52 Uhr
DAX moderat im Plus -- Südzucker meldet Gewinnwarnung -- Rocket Internet will Aktien zurückkaufen -- TOM TAILOR kappt Prognose -- Bayer-Aktie: Boden gefunden? -- METRO, Nestlé, Alibaba, VW im Fokus
Ausland
14:14 Uhr
Jack Ma: Die Handelsspannungen könnten noch 20 Jahre andauern
Aktie im Fokus
13:53 Uhr
Südzucker-Aktie bricht ein: Anleger werden von Gewinnwarnung verschreckt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
Südzucker AG (Suedzucker AG)729700
Amazon906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Continental AG543900